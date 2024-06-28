Bank of America near me: Find branches and ATMs close by
Bank of America is one of the world’s largest financial institutions, offering various innovative solutions for individuals, businesses, large corporations and governmental entities. It currently has financial centers and ATMs in 39 states and Washington, D.C. available to serve you.
Bank of America near me
To find a physical location near you, use the location finder on the Bank of America website or download the Bank of America app. A list of nearby locations and their hours of operation and services is displayed when you conduct a search. You can also use Google Maps to find nearby branches.
Services that are available at financial centers include:
- Banking solutions: Checking and savings accounts for consumers and businesses of all sizes, certificates of deposit
- Lending solutions: Credit cards, home loans, auto loans
- Investment management solutions through Merrill: 529 plans (for college savings), Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), self-directed options, managed portfolios, wealth management offerings
- Financial and risk management solutions: Tailored for individuals and businesses
Bank of America ATMs near me
There are approximately 15,000 Bank of America ATMs nationwide. The ATMs can be used for these purposes:
- Withdraw cash, check your account balances or deposit cash and checks
- Initiate cross-account transfers
- Remit credit card payments using a check or cash
All of Bank of America’s ATMs are audio-equipped to serve visually impaired customers. They can deliver spoken instructions in English or Spanish.
To get cash from an ATM more quickly, you can set up a cash withdrawal through Bank of America’s mobile app. Then, you simply tap your card or phone on the ATM’s contactless reader, enter your PIN and receive the cash, as long as you get it within 24 hours. Some of the ATMs are also drive-through ATMs.
Bank of America does not partner with any other ATM networks and it charges a $2.50 fee per domestic out-of-network ATM transaction.
About Bank of America
Bank of America is an industry leader in the financial sector that prides itself on providing flexible banking, investing, risk management and financial services to its customers. It currently serves approximately 69 million consumers and small business clients worldwide.
If you become a customer, you’ll also have access to a host of conveniently located branches and ATMs. To date, there are around 3,800 financial centers and 15,000 ATMs. Account holders can also manage their accounts via the award-winning digital banking app.
Customer service
If you need to get in touch with the bank for help with your accounts or to ask a question, customer service is available:
- By phone at 1-800-432-1000
- Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET
- Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET
- Private messaging on Facebook or Twitter
- Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
- Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET
- Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET
- Schedule an appointment online or via the mobile app to open an account or discuss an investment, home loan, business banking or other related matter.
Bank hours
Many Bank of America branches are open Monday through Saturday. However, hours vary by location, so you should confirm the hours of operation before visiting.
— Information is accurate as of June 28, 2024. Editorial Disclosure: Any analyses, opinions or recommendations expressed here are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by Bank of America. Allison Martin wrote a previous version of this story.
