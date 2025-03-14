How to avoid ATM fees

ATM fees are among several kinds of bank fees that can eat into your account balance over time if you don’t look out for them.

ATM fees can quickly add up, taking a significant bite out of your budget if you’re not careful. The average combined ATM fee now at a record $4.77 per transaction, according to Bankrate’s recent checking account and ATM fee study . Knowing how to avoid these charges could save you over $100 annually.

Here are five proven strategies to keep more of your money in your pocket.

Key takeaways It pays to avoid out-of-network ATM fees, with the current average total fee having climbed to a record high of $4.77.

When you need cash but there’s no in-network ATM nearby, one option is to get cash back when making a purchase at a grocery store or other retailer, although some major chains may levy a small fee for this service.

Other ways to avoid ATM fees include finding a bank account that reimburses such fees or opting for digital payments over cash transactions when possible.

1. Get cash back at retailers

When checking out at a grocery store or other eligible retailer, you can often get cash back with your purchase. To do this, pay with your debit card and enter your Personal Identification Number (PIN). The card reader will prompt you to select or enter the amount of cash back you’d like, which will be withdrawn from the account linked to your card.

Some retailers, such as Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Kroger, may charge a small fee ($0.50 to $3.50) for cash back, depending on the store and the amount withdrawn. Additionally, stores may have limits on the amount of cash back available, typically ranging from $20 to $300.

2. Use in-network ATMs

When using an out-of-network ATM, you may face a surcharge from the ATM owner and a fee from your own bank. To avoid these costs, stick to in-network ATMs.

An ATM owned by your bank or within its partnered network (such as Allpoint or MoneyPass) won’t charge out-of-network fees. Use your bank’s mobile app or website to locate in-network ATMs near you.

If you’re not willing to switch banks, understand how your current bank’s ATM network works. Just because their name isn’t on an ATM doesn’t mean it’s not fee-free. Most banks, even smaller ones, have an app that allows you to find ATMs in your network. If not, ask them if they have a preferred way to find ATMs within the network. — R.J. Weiss, CFP, founder of The Ways To Wealth

3. Opts for digital payments

In many cases when you’d normally use cash, it’s possible to go digital instead. This way, you don’t have to withdraw money from an ATM at all. For example, some service providers, such as hairdressers, may accept tips through digital payment providers, such as Venmo or Zelle . Some retailers may also accept payment for goods through these peer-to-peer payment apps. Just make sure to check beforehand that your preferred payment app is accepted by the merchant.

4. Make larger, less frequent withdrawals

When using out-of-network ATMs, minimize fees by making fewer withdrawals. Take out larger sums in a single visit to cover your cash needs in advance.

However, be aware of ATM withdrawal limits. The maximum amount you can withdraw varies by bank and ATM but typically ranges from $500 to $1,000 per day.

Savings Icon Money tip: Combining strategies like using in-network ATMs and high-yield checking accounts can help maximize your savings beyond just avoiding ATM fees.

5. Choose a bank that reimburses ATM fees

Many banks and credit unions, particularly online-only institutions, offer checking accounts with no ATM fees or reimbursements for fees incurred.

Some banks reimburse fees up to a certain monthly amount. For example, Alliant Credit Union reimburses up to $20 per month in ATM fees for Visa debit card users, with reimbursements deposited into the customer’s account at the end of each day.

Other banks, such as Axos Bank and LendingClub, offer unlimited domestic ATM reimbursements. Axos Bank provides this benefit for its Rewards Checking account holders, while LendingClub reimburses all ATM surcharges for its checking account customers at the end of each statement cycle.

Bank name Maximum monthly reimbursement Eligible account type Other account benefits Any limitations or restrictions Alliant Credit Union Up to $20 per statement cycle Savings or checking accounts Access to 80,000+ fee-free ATMs, no account opening or maintenance fees International withdrawals may incur foreign transaction fees Ally Bank $10 Spending Account No overdraft or maintenance fees, early direct deposit access International transactions may be subject to a 1% fee Axos Bank Unlimited domestic reimbursements Essential Checking, Rewards Checking and Cashback Checking accounts No monthly maintenance fees, 24/7 customer support No access to Zelle Charles Schwab Unlimited ATM fee reimbursements Investor Checking account No monthly service fees, overdraft fees, or foreign transaction fees Foreign incoming wire transfers not accepted LendingClub Unlimited ATM fee reimbursements Rewards Checking Earns 1% cash back on qualified debit card purchases Several requirements to qualify for 1% rewards Navy Federal Credit Union Up to $10 per statement cycle Free Easy Checking No monthly service fees or minimum balance requirements Must set up direct deposit or make 20+ monthly transactions; credit union membership required

How to find fee-free ATMs

You can typically locate nearby ATMs owned by your bank or within its fee-free network using your bank’s app or website. Most banks provide an ATM locator tool that shows nearby ATMs on a map.

Alternatively, use Visa’s Plus Alliance ATM locator or the Pulse Network ATM locator to find the nearest surcharge-free ATM. Remember that a surcharge-free ATM owned by another bank may still incur a fee from your own bank if your account doesn’t offer ATM reimbursements.

When shopping for a new bank, choose one with an extensive ATM network, whether the bank owns the ATMs or partners with a network like MoneyPass or Allpoint. You can often find eligible ATMs within retailer locations such as CVS or Walgreens. Another option is to select a bank that doesn’t charge out-of-network ATM fees and reimburses surcharges imposed by other banks.

Using fee-free ATMs is crucial, as these charges can add up quickly, especially in certain cities. For example, Atlanta, San Diego and Phoenix have some of the highest ATM fees, while Philadelphia, Seattle and Boston have some of the lowest, according to Bankrate’s 2024 checking and ATM survey.

Bottom line

Using an out-of-network ATM twice a month and paying the average total withdrawal fee of $4.77 would cost you $114.48 in fees annually. However, simple strategies like locating in-network ATMs can help you save.

There’s no one approach to minimizing ATM fees, but several tactics can help, depending on your banking habits and cash needs. When possible, using digital payment apps can eliminate the need for ATM visits and their associated fees. Additionally, check if your bank already offers ATM fee reimbursements.

FAQs

Do all banks charge ATM fees?

While not all banks charge ATM fees, many do for out-of-network ATM usage. Choosing a bank that reimburses ATM fees can help you avoid these extra charges.

Are international ATM fees higher than domestic ones?

The exact international ATM fee varies by bank. However, even banks that reimburse ATM fees may charge a foreign transaction fee for international ATM withdrawals in local currency. For frequent international travelers, consider a bank account with no foreign transaction fees, such as the Charles Schwab Investor Checking Account.

Can I negotiate with my bank to waive ATM fees?

If you mistakenly used an out-of-network ATM once, your bank might refund the fee as a one-time courtesy. However, if this is a recurring issue, it’s unlikely your bank will permanently waive ATM fees if their policy is to charge them.