Accessing the money from your checking or savings account keeps getting more expensive, if you’re using an out-of-network ATM. In fact, average total ATM fees continue their climb to $4.77 this year, according to Bankrate’s 2024 checking account and ATM fee study. This reflects an increase from $4.73 last year and the highest annual amount since Bankrate began tracking ATM fees in 1998.

“If you make an out-of-network ATM withdrawal, expect to pay, and pay more than ever before,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst. “Fees have increased again and you’ll typically pay two fees — one to the ATM owner and another to your own bank. Confine cash withdrawals to in-network ATMs or get cash back when using a debit card. See if your bank participates in a nationwide ATM network that can be used free of charge,” McBride adds.

Other bank fees on the rise include overdraft fees, Bankrate found, with the average having climbed this year to $27.08, up from $26.61 in 2023. This increase comes after two straight years of declines, after the average overdraft fee had peaked at $33.58 in 2021. Overdraft fees are still charged by 94 percent of accounts, Bankrate surveyed, and they can run as high as $38.

Meanwhile, it may be getting harder to avoid monthly service fees for interest-earning checking accounts, with the average minimum balance required to waive such a fee climbing to a record high of $10,210, Bankrate’s survey found.

Like last year, a particular bright spot from this year’s survey data is that free checking accounts are still easy to obtain: Nearly half (47 percent) of non-interest accounts charge no monthly service fees, while another 46 percent allow customers to avoid the fee by setting up regular direct deposits.

Key insights from Bankrate’s 2024 checking account and ATM fee study

Bank ATM fees are at an all-time high. The average total cost for using an out-of-network ATM is now $4.77. This includes the average surcharge of $3.19 levied by ATM-operating banks, plus the average charge of $1.58 from one’s own bank for using an out-of-network ATM.

The average total cost for using an out-of-network ATM is now $4.77. This includes the average surcharge of $3.19 levied by ATM-operating banks, plus the average charge of $1.58 from one’s own bank for using an out-of-network ATM. Overdraft fees are back on the rise. After declining for the previous two years, the average overdraft fee has climbed to $27.08 in 2024, up 1.7 percent from last year. Meanwhile, the average nonsufficient funds (NSF) fee has landed at $17.72, which is down 11 percent from a year ago.

After declining for the previous two years, the average overdraft fee has climbed to $27.08 in 2024, up 1.7 percent from last year. Meanwhile, the average nonsufficient funds (NSF) fee has landed at $17.72, which is down 11 percent from a year ago. For interest checking accounts, the average minimum balance to avoid service fees is up sharply. The average monthly fee for interest checking accounts is now $15.45, with the average minimum balance to avoid a monthly fee being $10,210 — up 18 percent from last year.

The average monthly fee for interest checking accounts is now $15.45, with the average minimum balance to avoid a monthly fee being $10,210 — up 18 percent from last year. Free checking accounts are highly accessible. Nearly half of non-interest checking accounts (47 percent) charge no service fee, while another 46 percent waive the fee for those who set up regular direct deposit.

Nearly half of non-interest checking accounts (47 percent) charge no service fee, while another 46 percent waive the fee for those who set up regular direct deposit. Atlanta is the metropolitan area with the highest ATM fees. Among the metro areas covered in Bankrate’s survey, Atlanta is where you’ll see the highest average out-of-network ATM fee, of $5.33. The area with the lowest average combined fee is Boston, with $4.16.

ATM fees: Combined charges reach all-time high

When a consumer uses an ATM that’s not in their bank’s network, there are two charges that can result. The ATM owner may impose a surcharge, while the consumer’s own bank may also charge an out-of-network ATM fee.

Surcharges continue to rise: In 2024 (and in every year since 2019), 100 percent of the banks Bankrate surveyed said they charge non-customers for using their ATMs. This year, the average surcharge has climbed to a record high of $3.19, with increases in surcharge amounts outnumbering decreases by a 4-to-1 margin.

Average out-of-network fee holds steady: Meanwhile, the average out-of-network ATM fee remains unchanged from last year, at $1.58, and it’s charged in 61 percent of cases, Bankrate’s survey found. Among the banks charging this fee, the most common amount is $3, while 39 percent of banks surveyed have at least one account offering free out-of-network withdrawals.

Combined ATM charges climb to a new record: Together, the total average cost for using an out-of-network ATM is now $4.77, which is up for the fourth consecutive year and the highest amount since Bankrate began the survey in 1998. This combined fee consists of the average charge from one’s own bank and the average surcharge assessed by an ATM-owning bank.

Average ATM fees highest in Atlanta, lowest in Boston

Among the metropolitan areas Bankrate surveyed, the place with the highest combined average ATM fees in 2024 is Atlanta, where you’ll pay an average of $5.33. Atlanta also saw the highest average combined fees in 2023 and 2022, of $5.33 and $5.38, respectively.

Meanwhile, the metro areas of San Diego and Phoenix are tied in 2024 for the second highest average combined ATM fee, of $5.22.

Of the 25 metro areas Bankrate surveyed, the places with the lowest average combined ATM fees are Boston ($4.16), Seattle ($4.34) and Philadelphia ($4.42).

RANK METRO AREA AVG. TOTAL ATM FEE Source: Bankrate’s 2024 checking account and ATM fee study 1 Atlanta $5.33 2 (tie) San Diego $5.22 2 (tie) Phoenix $5.22 4 Detroit $5.18 5 Cleveland $5.10 6 Pittsburgh $4.98 7 Tampa $4.97 8 Milwaukee $4.88 9 Houston $4.86 10 San Francisco $4.83 11 (tie) Chicago $4.81 11 (tie) Cincinnati $4.81 13 Miami $4.80 14 St. Louis $4.76 15 Minneapolis $4.75 16 Denver $4.74 17 Dallas $4.69 18 Washington, D.C. $4.62 19 Los Angeles $4.56 20 Kansas City $4.55 21 Baltimore $4.52 22 New York $4.47 23 Philadelphia $4.42 24 Seattle $4.34 25 Boston $4.16

Overdraft fees are back on the rise, while NSF fees continue decline

When a bank’s customer attempts a transaction yet doesn’t have enough funds to cover it, the bank may impose one of two fees. It could charge an overdraft fee while loaning the customer the funds to cover the transaction. Alternatively, it could charge an NSF fee while denying a payment or a check’s cashing that would have brought the account to a negative balance.

Overdraft fees have risen over last year: After the average overdraft fee declined for two straight years, it has now climbed to $27.08 in 2024, up 1.7 percent from $26.61 in 2023. This increase also comes after the average overdraft fee hit its lowest level in nearly two decades last year. Among banks surveyed in 2024, overdraft fee increases outnumbered both fee decreases and fee eliminations. Nearly all accounts (94 percent) charge overdraft fees, Bankrate’s survey revealed.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) reports banks appear to have stopped significantly reducing overdraft fees. Meanwhile, the agency has proposed a rule that would lower overdraft fees at banks with over $10 billion in assets. The rule would mean around 175 banks and credit unions could still offer overdraft services, but they could only charge fees ranging from $3 to $14 — or they could determine a fee to break even.

NSF fees are down for the third straight year: The average NSF fee in 2024 dropped to $17.72, which is the lowest in the history of Bankrate’s survey, and down 11 percent from last year’s $19.94. More than one-third of accounts (36 percent) don’t charge any NSF fee, up from 30 percent last year; in fact, decreases in NSF fees outnumbered increases by a 2-to-1 margin.

Most banks still charge either overdraft fees or NSF fees: Only 6 percent of banks don’t charge either an NSF fee or an overdraft fee. Among the banks that charge these fees, however, 66 percent provide some latitude before charging full fees, which is up from 62 percent from last year. The amount of latitude banks provide varies widely, allowing customers to overdraw between $1 and $100 before the full fee is assessed.

Most banks don’t offer early direct deposit: If you’re on a tight household budget or trying to avoid overdrafts, you may find early direct deposit comes in handy. However, only 21 percent of banks surveyed said they offer two-day early access to direct deposit. (This is the first year this question was included in Bankrate’s survey.)

Interest checking: Minimum balance to avoid fees is soaring

Interest-bearing checking accounts often come with monthly service fees, and this year’s average fee is $15.45, up from $15.33 in 2023. Many accounts waive the monthly fee if you maintain a set minimum balance. However, these requirements can be steep, with the average now at a record high of $10,210, Bankrate’s survey found.

This year’s average monthly fee is up 18 percent from last year, when the average was $8,684, and it reflects a 35 percent increase over the average of $7,550 in 2020. The balance requirement to avoid fees on interest checking accounts has increased at an average annual rate of 7.5 percent since Bankrate began the survey in 1998.

As far as rates, the average yield on interest checking is 0.06 percent APY in 2024, a scant increase from last year’s 0.05 percent APY.

Non-interest checking: Most accounts charge no service fees or make them easy to avoid

Nearly half (47 percent) of non-interest accounts are free, Bankrate’s survey found. Free checking accounts are ones that don’t charge a monthly service fee, regardless of your balance.

This year’s figure is up slightly from 45 percent in 2023.

Currently, an additional 46 percent of non-interest accounts will waive the fee based solely on direct deposit. As such, 93 percent of non-interest accounts surveyed by Bankrate are either free or can become free simply by having a regular direct deposit into the account.

Among checking accounts that don’t bear interest, the average monthly service fee is $5.47 in 2024, up from $5.31 last year and the highest average since 2019.

Tips for avoiding bank fees

Charges such as ATM fees and monthly service fees can add up quickly, eating away at your balance and any interest you’ve been earning. A little planning, and sometimes choosing the right bank, can help keep you from paying such bank fees.

ATM fees

While electronic payments may be the most convenient option these days, you may occasionally find yourself in need of cash. For instance, some people prefer to use cash when giving gifts or splitting a restaurant check with friends.

Ways you can take out cash without having to pay for it include:

Monthly maintenance fees

It pays to go with an account that charges no monthly service fees, or else to find one that makes such fees easy to avoid.

Find a free checking account. Such accounts won’t charge you monthly maintenance fees, regardless of your balance. Nearly half of the checking accounts Bankrate surveyed are free with no strings attached.

Such accounts won’t charge you monthly maintenance fees, regardless of your balance. Nearly half of the checking accounts Bankrate surveyed are free with no strings attached. Choose an account with a fee that’s easy to avoid. Among the non-interest checking accounts that do charge a service fee, many will waive the fee for customers who set up regular direct deposit into the account.

Avoid balance requirements and monthly fees by seeking out free checking accounts — either an account that is already free or one that can easily become free based on your banking habits, such as having a regular direct deposit. — Greg McBride, CFA , chief financial analyst for Bankrate

McBride advises putting your excess cash into an online-only savings account earning a high yield, rather than keeping it in a low-yielding checking account just to avoid paying a monthly fee.

Overdraft and NSF fees

With overdraft fees on the rise again, it helps to know your bank’s policies regarding overdrawing an account, including any associated charges. Ways to avoid these fees include: