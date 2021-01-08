Charles Schwab Bank Review 2024
While it’s best known for its investment accounts, Charles Schwab also offers online banking products that consist of a savings account and a checking account. Customers receive perks such as unlimited reimbursement of ATM fees from anywhere around the globe, as well as a checking account that earns interest. If you’re setting your sights on a savings account with a highly competitive annual percentage yield (APY), however, you won’t find it here.
Highlights
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Charles Schwab Bank is ideal for consumers looking for fee-free access to ATMs all over the world, as well as a checking account that pays some interest. The federally insured bank also offers a savings account, and it’s a convenient choice for anyone who wishes to keep their investment and bank accounts all in the same place. While the bank accounts are online-only, Schwab consistently ranks high for customer satisfaction among online banks.
Pros
-
The checking account bears interest.
-
The bank provides unlimited reimbursement of ATM fees.
-
There’s no minimum balance requirement.
Cons
-
The savings account pays a lackluster rate.
-
Branches only provide services for investing and not for banking.
-
No CDs or money market accounts are available.
APY as of 1/24/2024
Charles Schwab savings overview
The account pays an APY that’s below average, as many other online banks offer much higher savings yields.
Pros
-
There are no monthly fees or minimums.
-
Customers get unlimited ATM rebates worldwide.
Cons
-
Significantly higher APYs can be found elsewhere.
-
New customers need to complete a paper application.
-
Cash deposits are not an option.
-
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|None
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Account maintenance fees
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|None
|Foreign transaction fee
|None
About Charles Schwab Bank
Charles Schwab Bank, SSB is a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation, a financial services company that offers consumer banking, retail banking, asset management and investment services. Charles Schwab Bank offers online savings and checking accounts, as well as credit cards and loans.
In total, The Charles Schwab Corporation manages more than $8 trillion in client assets, with 1.8 million bank accounts, 34.7 million active brokerage accounts and 5.2 million corporate retirement plan participants, as of November 2023. It purchased brokerage platform TD Ameritrade in 2020 and is in the process of integrating the two companies.
Customer experience
Customer service. Customer service is available by phone Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT, as well as Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT. Live online chat support is also available.
Digital access. Customers are able to access their bank accounts and any Schwab investment accounts all in the same place through the website and the mobile app. Apple users rate the app highly, but its average rating on the Google Play store is only 2.5 stars.
High customer satisfaction. In 2023, Charles Schwab Bank ranked the highest in J.D. Power’s U.S. Direct Banking Satisfaction Study, among online banks that provide checking accounts. The bank has held the top ranking for five consecutive years.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
