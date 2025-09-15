The top 15 largest banks (by number of locations)

Banking with one of the most popular banks can mean having access to more locations, better digital features, and nationwide convenience when you travel. The largest banks typically offer highly rated mobile apps with features like mobile check deposits and extensive ATM networks that can save you money on fees.

Knowing which banks dominate your state — and nationally — can help you choose a financial institution that will serve you well whether you’re at home or traveling across the country.

Largest U.S. banks by number of branches

The banking landscape continues to be dominated by a handful of major institutions, with JPMorgan Chase maintaining its position as the clear leader in branch count.

Bank Branches Chase 4,970 Wells Fargo 4,227 Bank of America 3,669 PNC Bank 2,441 U.S. Bank 2,342 Truist Bank 2,003 Regions Bank 1,276 TD Bank 1,173 Citizens Bank 1,095 Fifth Third Bank 1,082 Huntington 1,051 BMO 1,045 M&T Bank 1,035 Keybank 985 Woodforest National Bank 775 Source: Federal Reserve and FDIC data as of March 2025.

Chase’s dominance becomes clear when you consider that it operates nearly 1,000 more branches than its closest competitor, Wells Fargo. Together, Chase and Wells Fargo account for about 12% of all bank locations in the United States.

Which banks operate nationwide?

No bank operates branches in all 50 states. Chase comes closest, with a presence in 48 contiguous states plus Washington D.C., but it doesn’t operate retail branches in Alaska or Hawaii.

Chase’s expansion into all lower 48 states was completed in August 2021 when it opened its first Montana branch in Billings. This historic milestone made Chase the first bank to achieve retail presence across the entire continental United States.

This nationwide presence gives Chase a significant competitive advantage, especially for customers who travel frequently or relocate for work. However, residents of Alaska and Hawaii must rely on other banks for in-person banking services.

Most popular bank by state

State-by-state banking preferences often reflect regional history, local bank mergers and geographic expansion. Here’s which bank leads in branch count across major states:

Here are the most popular banks in selected states and Washington, D.C.

Bank Bank with the most branches in that state or Washington, D.C. California Chase Colorado Wells Fargo Florida Wells Fargo Georgia Truist Bank Illinois Chase Nevada Wells Fargo New Jersey Wells Fargo New York Chase North Carolina Truist Bank Pennsylvania PNC Bank South Carolina First Citizens Bank Texas Wells Fargo Virginia Truist Bank Washington Chase Washington, D.C. Wells Fargo

Notable changes in 2024-2025

Bank consolidation and strategic repositioning have shifted the competitive landscape in several states:

Wyoming: Glacier Bank now has the most locations following Bank of the West’s merger with BMO.

New Hampshire: TD Bank overtook Citizens Bank as the state leader through targeted expansion.

Chase vs. Wells Fargo

For the third consecutive year, Chase maintains its lead over Wells Fargo in total U.S. branches. However, the gap has been narrowing as Wells Fargo focuses on optimizing its network rather than expanding.

Historical comparison:

2021: Wells Fargo led by 63 branches

2022: Chase took the lead by 87 branches

2025: Chase leads by 743 branches

Wells Fargo has been more aggressive in closing underperforming locations, shuttering approximately 328 branches since 2023. Chase, meanwhile, continues expanding with plans to open 500 new branches by 2027.

The future of bank branches

Despite predictions that branches would disappear, physical locations remain important to many consumers. However, the total number continues its gradual decline.

The overall branch count dropped 4.2% between 2023 and 2024, with 77,796 total locations remaining nationwide. This represents a slower decline than many experts predicted, suggesting branches still serve important customer needs.

Mobile banking and online services handle routine transactions, but customers still value branches for complex services like mortgage applications, business banking and financial advice.

Chase is bucking the closure trend, planning significant expansion through 2027. The bank believes its omnichannel approach — combining extensive branch networks with advanced digital tools — provides competitive advantages.

Finding the right bank for you

When choosing between popular national banks and smaller institutions, consider your specific needs:

National banks excel at:

Extensive ATM networks for fee-free access

Consistent services when traveling or relocating

Advanced mobile apps and digital tools

Wide range of financial products

Consider alternatives if you prioritize:

Higher interest rates on savings accounts

Lower fees and minimum balance requirements

Personalized customer service

Supporting local community banks

Bottom line

The most popular bank in your state might not be the best bank for your needs. Branch convenience matters, but factors like fees, interest rates and digital capabilities often have bigger impacts on your banking experience.

