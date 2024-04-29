PNC Bank near me: Find branches and ATMs close by
PNC Bank is one of the largest banks operating in the U.S. It offers a full suite of retail, commercial and small-business products. PNC Bank has around 2,500 branches across 28 states and Washington, D.C. Its customers can also access nearly 60,000 in-network ATMs.
PNC Bank near me
You can find a PNC Bank branch by using the bank’s website. You could also look for a branch on Google Maps.
Here are the states with PNC branches: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin. PNC also has branches in Washington, D.C.
PNC’s brick-and-mortar branches tend to offer:
- The ability to make appointments before you go to the bank
- Cashier check services
- Loan specialists
- Wire transfer services
- A medallion signature guarantee services*
- Safe deposit boxes*
- At least one ATM
PNC posts wait times to see a banker on its website for at least some of its branches. You just have to go to the details of the branch location you’re interested in to find the wait time information.
*The bank notes that you should schedule an appointment for these services.
PNC Bank ATM near me
You can use the PNC Bank website to find in-network ATMs. PNC Bank has partner ATMs at the following convenience stores: 7-Eleven, Wawa, Sheetz, United Dairy Farmers, QuickChek, TurkeyHill, Speedway, Thorntons and Country Fair.
About PNC Bank
PNC was formed through the 1983 merger of Pittsburgh National Corporation and Provident National Corporation.
Customer service
Customer support is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET and Saturday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET at 1-888-762-2265 for personal banking. A representative will answer your question or route you to the appropriate point of contact. If you need assistance with personal credit cards, automated account information is available 24/7 at 1-800-558-8472.
You can also contact a customer support representative through Facebook or Twitter.
Bank hours
Branch hours – and even days open – may vary by location. Check PNC bank’s website or call the branch to confirm its hours.
— Bankrate’s Sheiresa Ngo contributed to an update to this article.
Information is accurate as of April 17. Editorial Disclosure: Any analyses, opinions or recommendations expressed here are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by PNC Bank.
