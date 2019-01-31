PNC Bank Review 2024
Overview
PNC Bank stands out for its digital banking tools and offers competitive interest rates in some states. But if you don't live in those select states and are looking for the highest yields possible, consider banking elsewhere for better rates.
Highlights
- Digital Leader
- Highly Rated App
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Checking rating = 4.2/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Overall
PNC Bank offers a full suite of deposit products, with branches in parts of the Northeast, South and Midwest as well as on the West Coast. While the bank offers competitive rates to customers who live in certain states, those who live elsewhere earn yields below the national average. The bank offers a well-rated mobile app that incorporates tools for money management.
PNC Bank was named the most trusted bank as part of the 2023 Bankrate Awards, where the best financial products of the year were determined.
Pros
-
It boasts a competitive APY on its online-only savings account (only available in certain states).
-
PNC supports around 2,400 branches and offers access to around 60,000 fee-free ATMs.
-
The bank provides above-average digital banking features.
Cons
-
At $36, its overdraft fee is higher than average.
-
Navigating and comparing various bank products online can be difficult.
-
PNC’s high yield savings account option is only available in certain states.
PNC Bank banking products
FEATURES
PNC Bank savings overview
However, the account isn’t available in all states, so not everyone will have access to the product. Customers who live in states with PNC branches earn a much lower yield on its Standard Savings account.
Pros
-
PNC’s high yield savings account option offers a top-tier APY in certain states.
-
The account comes with an ATM card.
-
The account doesn’t charge a monthly service charge.
Cons
-
The PNC Virtual Wallet Pro account isn’t available in all states.
-
There’s a six-per-month restricted transactions limit; PNC will charge a $3 fee each time for going beyond that maximum.
-
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$36
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Monthly maintenance fee
|Varies by account
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$3
|Excessive transaction fee
|$3
Customer experience
Customer support
Physical Presence. PNC Bank offers branches in 28 states and the District of Columbia, and some of its deposit accounts can be opened online. The bank offers access to around 2,400 branches.
High customer satisfaction. While PNC’s overall customer satisfaction varies by region, the bank mostly received positive scores in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.
Customer service. PNC customer service representatives can be reached by phone seven days a week. On weekdays, they’re available from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Eastern. On weekends, you can reach them from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Digital experience
Highly rated mobile app. PNC Bank’s mobile app receives high marks on both the Apple App and Google Play stores. Collectively, more than 1.5 million users have reviewed the app. The app offers access to a Virtual Wallet tool that allows you to set up savings goals and view a calendar of upcoming bill payments and paydays. “I like the Virtual Wallet account and how I can quickly see a summary of checking and savings balances together,” said a Bankrate staff member who banks at PNC. “PNC also groups purchases together into categories so it’s convenient for budgeting and seeing how much you’ve spent in a given category, such as restaurants, each month.”
Also included is a color-coded “Money Bar” that shows how much of your money is scheduled for bills and savings goals, as well as what’s available to be spent. The app offers unique digital features such as customizable alerts and voice banking, though the latter is “time consuming and frustrating,” according to a Bankrate staff member. “I’d like to be able to reach an agent for assistance quickly.”
Scheduled payment functionality. It isn’t possible to see future scheduled payments for online bill pay on the app, according to a Bankrate staff member with access to the account. Instead, you must log into your account through the website. “If I quickly want to double check that I’ve scheduled to pay my water bill, it cannot be confirmed in the app.”
Bankrate staff insights
“I’ve been banking with PNC for 18 years,” said a Bankrate staff member who uses PNC personally. “Overall, I like the organization of the accounts with having quick visibility into all my accounts through the Virtual Wallet dashboard. I also appreciate their budgeting and savings tools.”
About PNC Bank
Founded as Pittsburgh Trust and Savings Co., PNC Bank is one of the largest banks operating in the U.S. It offers a full suite of retail, commercial and small-business products.
In 2008, it acquired the troubled Cleveland-based National City Corp. That transaction roughly doubled the bank’s size. In June 2021, PNC acquired BBVA USA.
How does PNC Bank compare to other banks?
PNC Bank vs. Chase
As some of the largest banks in the U.S., both PNC and Chase have large branch networks scattered across the country. However, Chase’s network is about double the size of PNC’s, so if you prioritize having access to your cash anywhere you go, Chase may be the better choice.
That noted, PNC offers much higher yields on its savings products compared to Chase’s rock-bottom APYs. If you’re primarily looking for an account that will grow your savings, PNC may be the better option for you.
Both banks rely heavily on monthly fees. Though the fees can be waived, there are many banks out there, particularly online-only banks, that feature accounts without the fees. Moreover, both PNC and Chase still charge hefty overdraft fees.
PNC Bank FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
