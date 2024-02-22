PNC Bank savings account rates
PNC Bank is a full-service bank that offers customers a variety of savings options. Depending on where you live, you can choose from a high-yield savings account or a standard savings account.
The bank’s high-yield savings account offers a highly competitive rate. The bank’s standard savings account rate, however, is next to nothing. Linking the standard savings account to a PNC checking account provides a slight rate boost. Still, you can find much higher savings yields elsewhere.
PNC Bank earned 4.0 out of 5 stars in Bankrate’s review across its deposit products, and its high-yield savings account earned a 4.5 out of 5 rating.
PNC savings account interest rates
Here’s a closer look at PNC savings account rates. The high-yield savings account isn’t available in most of the 28 states (plus the District of Columbia) where PNC has branches.
|Account name
|APY
|Balance required to open
|PNC High Yield Savings
|4.65%
|$0
|Standard Savings (standard rate)
|0.01%
|$0
PNC also offers relationship rates on its standard savings account. You will get these rates if you also have a linked checking account and meet certain criteria, such as a direct deposit of at least $500 into a checking account.
|Account name
|Interest rate
|APY
|Balance to earn interest
|Standard Savings with relationship rates
|0.02%
|0.02%
|$1-$2,499.99
|Standard Savings with relationship rates
|0.03%
|0.03%
|$2,500 and above
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Feb. 22, 2024 and may vary by region for some products. Rates shown are for Arizona.
How PNC’s savings accounts compare to top-yielding banks
PNC’s high-yield savings account offers a competitive rate. You can expect rates that are generally comparable to those of standard savings accounts offered by other brick-and-mortar banks if you choose a PNC standard savings account. These rates, however, are low compared with what the leading online banks offer.
To find the ideal place to keep your savings, make sure to compare the best rates on savings accounts. Doing a little bit of homework can help you meet your financial goals faster.
Other savings options at PNC
In addition to the standard savings account and high-yield savings account, PNC offers two other savings accounts. The S is for Savings account helps to teach your child about savings with the help of Sesame Street characters and interactive tools — although the interest rate is next to nothing. PNC also offers a Virtual Wallet, which is a digital checking account that can be bundled with a savings account. PNC also offers a money market account and certificates of deposit (CDs) to help savers accomplish their short- and long-term savings goals.
