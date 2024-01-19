PNC Bank offers CDs with 11 standard terms and a few promotional terms, giving customers a lot of flexibility to meet their short- and long-term savings goals. Though PNC Bank offers tiered rates for higher balances, its yields can be beat by almost any online bank.

PNC Bank earned 3.7 stars out of 5 for its CDs and an overall rating of 4.1 stars out of 5 in Bankrate’s analysis.

PNC CD rates

Here’s a closer look at the fixed-rate CDs that PNC offers. Rates vary by location. The rates listed below are for New York City. The $1-$999.99 tier is only for renewal.

1-month CD

Account Term APY Balance required to earn interest
Fixed Rate CD 1 month 0.01% $1-$999.99
Fixed rate CD 1 month 0.02% $1,000-$24,999.99
Fixed rate CD 1 month 0.03% $25,000 and more

3-month CDs

Account Term APY Balance required to earn interest
Fixed Rate CD 3 months 0.01% $1-$999.99
Fixed Rate CD 3 months 0.02% $1,000-$24,999.99
Fixed Rate CD 3 months 0.03% $25,000 and more

6-month CDs

Account Term APY Balance required to earn interest
Fixed Rate CD 6 months 0.01% $1.00-$999.99
Fixed Rate CD 6 months 0.02% $1,000-$24,999.99
Fixed Rate CD 6 months 0.03% $25,000 and more

1-year CDs

Account Term APY Balance required to earn interest
Fixed Rate CD 1 year 0.01% $1-$999.99
Fixed Rate CD 1 year 0.02% $1,000-$24,999.99
Fixed Rate CD 1 year 0.03% $25,000 and more

18-month CDs

Account Term APY Balance required to earn interest
Fixed Rate CD 18 months 0.01% $1-$999.99
Fixed Rate CD 18 months 0.02% $1,000-$24,999.99
Fixed Rate CD 18 months 0.03% $25,000 and more

2-year CDs

Account Term APY Balance required to earn interest
Fixed Rate CD 2 years 0.01% $1-$999.99
Fixed Rate CD 2 years 0.02% $1,000-$24,999.99
Fixed Rate CD 2 years 0.03% $25,000 and more

3-year CDs

Account Term APY Balance required to earn interest
Fixed Rate CD 3 years 0.01% $1-$999.99
Fixed Rate CD 3 years 0.02% $1,000-$24,999.99
Fixed Rate CD 3 years 0.03% $25,000 and more

4-year CDs

Account Term APY Balance required to earn interest
Fixed Rate CD 4 years 0.01% $1-$999.99
Fixed Rate CD 4 years 0.02% $1,000-$24,999.99
Fixed Rate CD 4 years 0.03% $25,000 and more

5-year CDs

Account Term APY Balance required to earn interest
Fixed Rate CD 5 years 0.01% $1-$999.99
Fixed Rate CD 5 years 0.02% $1,000-$24,999.99
Fixed Rate CD 5 years 0.03% $25,000 and more

7-year CDs

Account Term APY Balance required to earn interest
Fixed Rate CD 7 years 0.01% $1-$999.99
Fixed Rate CD 7 years 0.02% $1,000-$24,999.99
Fixed Rate CD 7 years 0.03% $25,000 and more

10-year CDs

Account Term APY Balance required to earn interest
Fixed Rate CD 10 years 0.01% $1-$999.99
Fixed Rate CD 10 years 0.02% $1,000-$24,999.99
Fixed Rate CD 10 years 0.03% $25,000 and more

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Jan. 19, 2024, and may vary by region for some products.

PNC also offers several promotional-rate CDs. The highest promotional rate offered is 5.25 percent APY on a four-month CD with a balance of at least $100,000.

How PNC’s CD rates compare with top-yielding banks

PNC offers a large selection of CD terms, but they pay low yields. You can find higher rates at many online banks. For example, Limelight Bank and Ally Bank offer much higher payouts on their one-year CDs.

Be sure to compare CD rates at several banks before deciding where to put your money to help you lock in the highest returns and meet your financial goals faster. Minimum deposit requirements vary from bank to bank, so review the account agreement to avoid any unwanted penalties or fees.

Other savings options at PNC

PNC offers a Standard Savings account, High Yield Savings account, Virtual Wallet with standard and relationship rates, and money market accounts.