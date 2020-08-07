banking Reviews
Read our Review of

Limelight Bank Review 2023

Written by
Matthew Goldberg
Edited by
Nell McPherson
Updated January 19, 2024
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

On This Page

At a glance

2.6
Bankrate Score
Caret Down

CDs

About Bankrate Score

Overview

Limelight Bank offers only short-term CDs and is best for those who aren’t in need of any other types of bank accounts.

Highlights

  • Top CD Rates
Compare offers
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.35
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/19/2024
$1
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
5.05
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/19/2024
$5,000
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: CIT Bank, a division of First Citizens, 125+ years of experience.
Bank logo
Jenius Bank is a division of SMBC MANUBANK. Member FDIC.
Savings Account
5.10
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/19/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:

Overall

Limelight Bank is the online division of Capital Community Bank. It offers competitive yields on CDs, but it doesn’t offer any other types of bank accounts.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Limelight Bank makes eco-friendly decisions and works with solar providers to advance its mission of preserving natural resources.

  • Checkmark

    The bank has competitive yields on its CDs.

  • Checkmark

    The $1,000 minimum deposit requirement for all CDs is reasonable and lower than some other banks.

  • Checkmark

    Limelight offers CDs throughout the U.S.

Cons

  • Limelight Bank only offers CDs.

  • The bank doesn’t have its own app. It uses Capital Community Bank’s app.

Limelight Bank banking products

4.4
Bankrate Score
Compare top CD rates
Invest Rate
4.05% – 5.50% APY
Info
Loan
$1,000 minimum deposit to open
Calendar
6 months – 3 years

Limelight Bank CD overview

Limelight Bank offers CD terms of six months, one year, 18 months and three years. The terms give customers some flexibility to find a CD that matches their short-term saving needs.

All of Limelight’s CDs require at least $1,000 to open.

There is an early withdrawal penalty equal to 90 days of interest on the amount withdrawn from the six-month, one-year and 18-month CDs. The 36-month CD has an early-withdrawal penalty of 180 days of interest.

The bank doesn’t offer any specialty CDs, such as bump-up or no-penalty CDs.

Businesses and trusts aren’t able to open a CD at Limelight.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Limelight Bank offers competitive yields on its CDs.

  • Checkmark

    The $1,000 minimum to open is a reasonable amount compared with some other banks.

Cons

  • Those looking for a long-term CD will need to look elsewhere.

  • The bank doesn’t offer any specialty CDs.

  • See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

    Limelight Bank
    APY
    APY
    Info
    National average APY
    Caret Down
    How do we get this data?
    Info
Compare Offer
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
CD
5.40
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/19/2024
Info
$500
Min. deposit
14 mo
Term
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: Expires 4/17/24. APY may change before CD is opened & funded.

Bank experience

Limelight Bank is based in Utah but is available to customers nationwide.

Customer service representatives are available by phone 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain time during the week. The bank’s website features a form to ask questions, but there is no live-chat option. Limelight Bank customers can use the Capital Community Bank app.

About Limelight Bank

Limelight Bank is an online-only bank based in Utah but available to customers nationwide. The bank is known for linking its business to eco-friendly causes. Customer deposits help the bank fund solar initiatives.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

Up next

Read more Banking Reviews

Ally Bank

4.9 Bankrate Score

Capital One

4.8 Bankrate Score

EverBank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Quontic Bank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Discover Bank

4.7 Bankrate Score

American Express Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

LendingClub Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

Alliant Credit Union

4.6 Bankrate Score

Citibank

4.5 Bankrate Score

iGObanking

4.5 Bankrate Score