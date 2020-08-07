Limelight Bank Review 2023
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
At a glance
CDs
About Bankrate Score
Overview
Limelight Bank offers only short-term CDs and is best for those who aren’t in need of any other types of bank accounts.
Highlights
- Top CD Rates
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Overall
Limelight Bank is the online division of Capital Community Bank. It offers competitive yields on CDs, but it doesn’t offer any other types of bank accounts.
Pros
-
Limelight Bank makes eco-friendly decisions and works with solar providers to advance its mission of preserving natural resources.
-
The bank has competitive yields on its CDs.
-
The $1,000 minimum deposit requirement for all CDs is reasonable and lower than some other banks.
-
Limelight offers CDs throughout the U.S.
Cons
-
Limelight Bank only offers CDs.
-
The bank doesn’t have its own app. It uses Capital Community Bank’s app.
Limelight Bank banking products
FEATURES
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY as of 1/19/2024
Limelight Bank CD overview
All of Limelight’s CDs require at least $1,000 to open.
There is an early withdrawal penalty equal to 90 days of interest on the amount withdrawn from the six-month, one-year and 18-month CDs. The 36-month CD has an early-withdrawal penalty of 180 days of interest.
The bank doesn’t offer any specialty CDs, such as bump-up or no-penalty CDs.
Businesses and trusts aren’t able to open a CD at Limelight.
Pros
-
Limelight Bank offers competitive yields on its CDs.
-
The $1,000 minimum to open is a reasonable amount compared with some other banks.
Cons
-
Those looking for a long-term CD will need to look elsewhere.
-
The bank doesn’t offer any specialty CDs.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.Limelight BankAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate CD rating = 4.9/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bank experience
Limelight Bank is based in Utah but is available to customers nationwide.
Customer service representatives are available by phone 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain time during the week. The bank’s website features a form to ask questions, but there is no live-chat option. Limelight Bank customers can use the Capital Community Bank app.
About Limelight Bank
Limelight Bank is an online-only bank based in Utah but available to customers nationwide. The bank is known for linking its business to eco-friendly causes. Customer deposits help the bank fund solar initiatives.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
Thank you for sharing your experience with Bankrate