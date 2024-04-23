Capital One Bank near me: Find branches and ATMs close by
Although Capital One is one of the largest banks in the U.S., as measured by total assets, it has less than 300 branches in just a handful of states. Nonetheless, Capital One makes it easy to access your cash with more than 70,000 fee-free ATMs across the country. Capital One was also named the Best Big Bank as part of the 2023 Bankrate Awards.
Capital One near me
To find a physical Capital One location near you, use the location finder and input your ZIP code on the bank’s website. You can also find branches nearby with Google Maps.
Capital One’s mobile app also has a location feature to help you find branches and Capital One Cafés near you.
The search results will show you how far you are from each location and what services are available. For example, some locations only offer access to your cash, while others will let you make deposits and transfers. Depending on the location, you can also:
- Cash checks
- Get information on checking and savings account information
- Check your balance
- Make a credit card payment
- Transfer funds and send wires
Capital One operates branches in Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
Capital One ATMs near me
Capital One customers have access to more than 70,000 fee-free ATMs across the U.S. In addition to branches and Capital One Cafés, the bank’s location finder will also show nearby ATMs. Services vary by location, but generally ATMs locations allow you to withdraw cash, check your balance and make transfers.
Capital One won’t charge you for using an out-of-network ATM, but you may still incur a fee from the ATM provider. It’s generally a good idea to avoid ATM fees whenever possible, as they can easily cut into your savings.
If you’re a Capital One customer, you can avoid this by using an ATM in the bank’s network. In addition to its own fleet of ATMs (which you can find at branches and Capital One Cafés), the bank is part of the Allpoint and MoneyPass ATM networks, which includes ATM access at popular retail locations like Target, Walgreens and CVS.
You can also search for Allpoint and MoneyPass ATMs specifically on each network’s individual website.
About Capital One
Capital One is the banking unit of Capital One Financial Corp., and it offers a wide range of deposit products, including certificates of deposit, checking and savings accounts. The bank also offers loan products like credit cards and business deposit accounts. Capital One has more than 100 million customers.
Capital One has about 280 branches and offers fee-free access to more than 70,000 ATMs across the U.S.
Capital One savings rates Learn more about accounts offered Capital One CD rates Compare APYs on different terms
Customer service
To reach out to customer service, Capital One offers the following options:
-
For deposit accounts, by phone at 1-800-655-2265
- Daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET
- Automated services available at this number 24/7
- Chat with Eno: Digital assistant Eno is available 24/7 over app or text
- For general questions, call 1-877-383-4801: Daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET
- In-person appointments: Available at Capital One Cafés or branches
- For credit cards, call 1-800-227-4825
Bank hours
Most Capital One branches and Cafés are open Monday through Friday, and some are even open on Saturdays. The hours for each branch varies by location, so it’s worth checking before you head to a location. The bank’s location finder will show you the business hours for each location.
