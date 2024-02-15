Capital One CD rates
Capital One offers several CDs with varying terms that can help you meet your savings goals. Many terms offer competitive rates, and none requires a minimum deposit to open.
Capital One Bank received high marks on its CDs in our in-depth review. Capital One was also named the Best Big Bank as part of the 2023 Bankrate Awards.
Capital One CD rates
Here’s an overview of Capital One’s CD rates. Capital One’s 360 CDs provide very competitive annual percentage yields (APYs) compared with other big banks.
|Account name
|Term
|APY
|Minimum deposit
|Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown were last updated on Feb. 15, 2024, and may vary by region.
|Capital One 360 CD
|6 months
|4.35%
|None
|Capital One 360 CD
|9 months
|4.35%
|None
|Capital One 360 CD
|1 year
|5.00%
|None
|Capital One 360 CD
|18 months
|4.70%
|None
|Capital One 360 CD
|2 years
|4.30%
|None
|Capital One 360 CD
|30 months
|4.10%
|None
|Capital One 360 CD
|3 years
|4.10%
|None
|Capital One 360 CD
|4 years
|4.05%
|None
|Capital One 360 CD
|5 years
|4.00%
|None
How Capital One’s CDs compare to top-yielding banks
Capital One CD rates are below some other banks that offer top-earning CDs. Some online banks, such as Marcus by Goldman Sachs, also offer no-penalty CDs that allow you to withdraw the principal balance without a fee, while Capital One doesn’t offer them.
Capital One accounts do have the advantage of no minimum deposit, while Marcus requires at least $500 to open a CD.
Compare CD rates, available term lengths and minimum deposit amounts (if any) at several banks when deciding where to park your savings. The goal is to find the highest possible return while ensuring the term fits your timeline.
Other savings options at Capital One
Capital One’s 360 Performance Savings is an account covered by Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) deposit insurance, as long as you’re within FDIC limits and guidelines. It offers a competitive yield and doesn’t have a minimum balance requirement, making it suitable for all savers.
