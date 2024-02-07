Capital One savings account rates
Capital One is a full-service online bank that offers savings accounts for adults and kids. You can find slightly higher yields elsewhere, but Capital One’s rates are much higher than those offered by most other big banks and the accounts are easily accessible.
Capital One is known as a technology leader. A Capital One savings account should only take around five minutes to open online, and you can access your money 24/7 through online banking or the mobile banking app. Additionally, there is no minimum deposit required and no monthly fee.
Capital One earned 4.8 out of 5 stars in Bankrate’s review across its deposit products, and its savings accounts earned a score of 4.9 out of 5 stars. Capital One was also named the Best Big Bank as part of the 2024 Bankrate Awards.
Capital One savings account interest rates
Capital One offers a standard savings account for adults, known as the 360 Performance Savings, as well as an account designed for minors:
|Account name
|APY
|Minimum deposit
|360 Performance Savings
|4.35%
|No minimum
|Kids Savings Account
|2.50%
|No minimum
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Feb. 7, 2024 and may vary by region for some products.
How Capital One’s savings account compares to top-yielding banks
While the yield on Capital One’s 360 Performance Savings account is highly competitive, it’s possible to find higher rates elsewhere. EverBank, for example, offers a higher APY and charges no monthly fees with no minimum opening deposit being required to open its EverBank Performance Savings account.
Before settling on where to stash your savings, compare the best savings account rates. With a higher rate, you can set yourself up to achieve your financial goals a bit faster.
Other savings options at Capital One
In addition to the 360 Performance Savings, Capital One offers a Kids Savings Account geared toward children, to help get them into the habit of saving. The Kids Savings Account has no minimum balance requirement and is fee-free, although its yield is much lower than the 360 Performance Savings Account.
For those savers looking for other options, Capital One CDs offer terms from six months to five years, each with no minimum balance requirement.
