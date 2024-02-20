Synchrony Bank CD rates
Synchrony Bank is an online-only bank that offers a variety of savings products, including certificates of deposit (CDs). Synchrony offers a wide range of CD terms that have no minimum deposit.
Synchrony is best for savers who are comfortable doing all their banking online.
Synchrony Bank earned 4.9 out of 5 stars for its CDs and 4.3 out of 5 stars overall in Bankrate’s review.
Synchrony CD rates
Synchrony offers 14 terms of standard CDs with no minimum deposit required. There’s a penalty for withdrawing funds early from the principal balance, but earned interest can be withdrawn penalty-free at any time.
Here’s a closer look at Synchrony’s CD rates.
|Account name
|Term
|APY
|CD
|3 months
|2.05%
|CD
|6 months
|4.80%
|CD
|9 months
|5.15%
|CD
|1 year
|4.90%
|CD
|13 months
|4.50%
|CD
|14 months
|4.90%
|CD
|15 months
|5.00%
|CD
|16 months
|4.50%
|CD
|18 months
|4.50%
|CD
|19 months
|4.50%
|CD
|2 years
|4.20%
|CD
|3 years
|4.15%
|CD
|4 years
|4.00%
|CD
|5 years
|4.00%
Synchrony also offers a bump-up CD, which allows account holders to request one rate increase during the term, should the rate Synchrony offers rise. No minimum deposit is required.
Synchrony Bump-Up CD
|Account name
|Term
|APY
|Bump-Up CD
|2 years
|3.90%
In addition, Synchrony offers a no-penalty CD that charges no early withdrawal penalty after the first six days following account funding. No minimum deposit is required.
No-Penalty CD
|Account name
|Term
|APY
|No-Penalty CD
|11 months
|3.65%
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Feb. 20, 2024, and may vary by region for some products.
How Synchrony rates compare to top-yielding banks
Synchrony offers a wide variety of terms and competitive rates. You can easily set up a CD ladder with Synchrony and earn a solid return compared with the CD rates offered by traditional banks. Still, be sure to shop around to see which banks offer the best CD rates on the specific terms you’re looking for.
Other savings options at Synchrony
Synchrony also offers savings accounts and money market accounts.
Synchrony’s high-yield savings account offers a competitive rate that doesn’t require locking up your money for a set term. The savings account currently offers a higher rate than the bank’s money market account.
The money market account offers a lower interest rate than most of the bank’s other savings options, including its one-year CD. Unless you value the flexibility that a money market account offers, such as being able to write checks and make ATM withdrawals, the money market account isn’t the best choice for savers seeking the highest APY.
Compare your options using Bankrate’s list of best savings accounts and money market accounts.