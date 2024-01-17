Bank of America CD rates
Bank of America offers a range of certificates of deposit that may appeal to customers looking for a bank with a nationwide footprint. The minimum deposit to open a standard CD is reasonable at $1,000, but there’s a trade-off: Yields offered on Bank of America’s CDs are relatively low compared with other banks’ offerings.
Bank of America offers two types of CD accounts: Featured CDs and Standard Term CDs. Featured CDs generally offer higher APYs than the standard CDs offered Bank of America.
Here’s a closer look at the CDs Bank of America has to offer.
|Account
|Term
|APY
|Minimum deposit
|Featured CD
|7 months
|4.85%
|$1,000
|Featured CD
|10 months
|0.05%
|$1,000
|Featured CD
|13 months
|4.50%
|$1,000
|Featured CD
|25 months
|3.00%
|$1,000
|Featured CD
|37 months
|0.05%
|$1,000
|Standard Term CD
|28-89 days
|0.03%
|$1,000
|Standard Term CD
|90-179 days
|4.00%
|$1,000
|Standard Term CD
|6-120 months
|0.03%
|$1,000
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown were last updated on Jan. 17, 2024, for accounts opened in New York and may vary by region.
How Bank of America CDs compare to top-yielding banks
Bank of America offers CDs with a range of term lengths to help you build your savings based on your timeline. A Bank of America CD can help grow your savings, but many banks offer higher CD rates.
The top six-month CD is yielding around 5.30% APY as of Feb. 13, 2024.
Other savings options at Bank of America
As a big bank, Bank of America offers a range of products to help build your savings, including IRA CDs for retirement. But better rates on CDs can be found elsewhere.