TAB Bank Review 2024

Written by
Marcos Cabello
Edited by
Marc Wojno
Updated January 2, 2024
At a glance

4.3
Bankrate Score
CDs

Checking

Savings

MMA

Overview

Transportation Alliance Bank has roots in the trucking sector but has expanded to serve individual consumers. TAB Bank might be a good fit for truck drivers because it has a checking account — the Customer Trucker Bank Account — made for them.

Highlights

  • High APY
  • Highly Rated App
Overall

Transportation Alliance Bank is mostly an online bank that offers deposit accounts for individuals and businesses, as well as commercial loans. Yields are high at Transportation Alliance Bank, and you don’t need a minimum deposit to open most of the accounts.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Deposit accounts pay higher yields than many other banks.

  • Checkmark

    Its mobile app is highly rated on iOS and Android.

  • Checkmark

    Minimum deposit requirements are low.

Cons

  • TAB has only one physical location.

  • There are other online-only banks that pay higher yields on deposits.

TAB Bank banking products

4.9
/5
SCORE BREAKDOWN

APY offering:
5.27%
5/5
Minimum balance to earn interest:
$0.00
5/5
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.00
5/5
Access to funds:
Good
4/5
FEATURES

Invest Rate
5.27% APY
Loan
$0 minimum deposit to open

TAB Bank savings overview

TAB Bank offers a high-yield savings account that pays a competitive APY, and has easy terms for opening and maintaining the account. The high-yield savings account doesn’t require a minimum opening deposit.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The account pays a competitive APY, which you can start earning with as little as one cent.

Cons

  • Paper statements cost $5.

    TAB Bank
    APY
    APY
    National average APY
Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee $30
Non-sufficient funds fee $30
Monthly maintenance fee $0 – $8
Out-of-network ATM fee $2
Excessive transaction fee None
Customer experience

Customer support. TAB Bank has customer service hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain time during the week and Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These hours aren’t applicable for Federal holidays.

Digital experience. TAB Bank is best suited for consumers who are comfortable with online and mobile banking. Its mobile app is highly rated by Apple and Android users, and it allows users to deposit money, pay bills, send money to friends or family and get account alerts.

About TAB Bank

Founded in 1998, Transportation Alliance Bank, or TAB Bank, started out as a banking service located inside truck stops. It still handles the specific banking needs of truck drivers and fleet operators, but the bank’s products have expanded to also serve individual consumers. Ogden, Utah-based TAB is primarily an online bank.

How does TAB Bank compare to other banks?

TAB Bank vs. BrioDirect

Both TAB Bank and BrioDirect are online-only banks. BrioDirect is owned by Webster Bank and offers a wider variety of CD terms. TAB Bank generally offers higher yields on most of its CDs. Moreover, TAB Bank offers a wider range of deposit products when compared to BrioDirect, making it a better choice if you’re looking to consolidate your banking under one roof.

TAB Bank FAQs

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

