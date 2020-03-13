TAB Bank Review 2024
At a glance
Overview
Transportation Alliance Bank has roots in the trucking sector but has expanded to serve individual consumers. TAB Bank might be a good fit for truck drivers because it has a checking account — the Customer Trucker Bank Account — made for them.
Highlights
- High APY
- Highly Rated App
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Overall
Transportation Alliance Bank is mostly an online bank that offers deposit accounts for individuals and businesses, as well as commercial loans. Yields are high at Transportation Alliance Bank, and you don’t need a minimum deposit to open most of the accounts.
Pros
Deposit accounts pay higher yields than many other banks.
Its mobile app is highly rated on iOS and Android.
Minimum deposit requirements are low.
Cons
TAB has only one physical location.
There are other online-only banks that pay higher yields on deposits.
TAB Bank banking products
SCORE BREAKDOWN
FEATURES
TAB Bank savings overview
Pros
The account pays a competitive APY, which you can start earning with as little as one cent.
Cons
Paper statements cost $5.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$30
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|$30
|Monthly maintenance fee
|$0 – $8
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$2
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
Customer experience
Customer support. TAB Bank has customer service hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain time during the week and Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These hours aren’t applicable for Federal holidays.
Digital experience. TAB Bank is best suited for consumers who are comfortable with online and mobile banking. Its mobile app is highly rated by Apple and Android users, and it allows users to deposit money, pay bills, send money to friends or family and get account alerts.
About TAB Bank
Founded in 1998, Transportation Alliance Bank, or TAB Bank, started out as a banking service located inside truck stops. It still handles the specific banking needs of truck drivers and fleet operators, but the bank’s products have expanded to also serve individual consumers. Ogden, Utah-based TAB is primarily an online bank.
How does TAB Bank compare to other banks?
TAB Bank vs. BrioDirect
Both TAB Bank and BrioDirect are online-only banks. BrioDirect is owned by Webster Bank and offers a wider variety of CD terms. TAB Bank generally offers higher yields on most of its CDs. Moreover, TAB Bank offers a wider range of deposit products when compared to BrioDirect, making it a better choice if you’re looking to consolidate your banking under one roof.
TAB Bank FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
