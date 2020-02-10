Bank5 Connect Review 2024
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
Overview
Bank5 Connect is best for those seeking high-yield CDs and/or an interest-bearing checking account with a low minimum balance requirement.
Highlights
- Low Fees
- ATM Fee Refunds
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Overall
Bank5 Connect offers a savings account, checking account and CDs with above-average yields and low minimum balance requirements.
Pros
-
The balance requirements across the bank’s deposit products are low.
-
The bank’s checking and savings accounts don’t charge monthly maintenance fees.
-
Bank5 Connect High-Interest Checking account customers receive $15 of out-of-network ATM fees reimbursed per statement cycle and they can potentially receive early direct deposit.
Cons
-
There are higher APY options at some other online banks.
-
Residents of Massachusetts and Rhode Island are ineligible for accounts at Bank5 Connect.
Bank5 Connect banking products
FEATURES
Bank5 Connect savings overview
While the savings yield is higher than the national average, it’s lower than what many other online banks pay out.
Bank5 Connect has a jumbo savings account that offers a very competitive yield for people who deposit at least $25,000.
Pros
-
The minimum balance required to open an account is low.
-
The account doesn’t charge a monthly maintenance fee.
Cons
-
At least $100 is needed to start earning interest; most competitors pay interest on any balance.
-
Much higher APYs can be found at other online banks.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time.
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$15
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|$15
|Monthly maintenance fee
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|None
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
|CD closeout fee
|$30
About Bank5 Connect
Bank5 Connect is an online-only division of BankFive, a Massachusetts-based bank that received its charter in 1855.
Bank5 Connect offers a savings account, a checking account and certificates of deposit. Like many online banks, it offers competitive rates.
Bank experience
Bank5 Connect phone representatives are available every day of the week but not 24/7. You can reach someone:
- 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
- 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday and Friday.
- 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday.
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday.
Live chat representatives are also available on the Bank5 Connect website Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.
Bank5 Connect also offers video chatting during the week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern. That’s a feature not commonly seen at banks.
The Bank5 Connect Mobile app has a perfect score on the Apple app store, but it has just over 50 reviews. The app is rated 4.2 stars on Google Play.
How does Bank5 Connect compare to other banks?
Bank5 Connect vs. Ally Bank
As online-only banks, both Bank5 Connect and Ally Bank offer robust yields on its deposit products. If you’re looking for the highest yield on a CD regardless of term, Bank5 Connect is the better choice over Ally. However, Ally offers a wider range of terms and offers standard, bump-up and no-penalty CDs. Bank5 Connect only offers standard CDs.
Ally’s savings account offers a much higher yield and its ATM network is much larger than Bank5 Connect’s network. Moreover, Ally offers a money market account, personal loans and investment accounts, making Ally a better option for those looking to consolidate their finances under one roof. Lastly, residents of Massachusetts and Rhode Island are ineligible to open accounts at Bank5 Connect, making Ally their only choice between the two.
Bank5 Connect FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
