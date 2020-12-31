banking Reviews
IGObanking Review 2023

Written by
Matthew Goldberg
Edited by
David Schepp
Updated February 1, 2024
At a glance

4.5
Bankrate Score
CDs

Checking

Savings

MMA

Overview

Consumers who are comfortable with banking solely online and looking for competitive rates on savings and money market accounts as well as certificates of deposit may find iGObanking worth a look.

Highlights

  • High APY
  • No Monthly Fees
Overall

IGObanking, an online division of Flushing Bank, offers a range of deposit products to consumers nationwide.

Pros

    IGOBanking offers competitive rates across deposit products.

    It charges no monthly fee on any of its products.

    Customers can earn a bonus rate on the iGOsavings Plus savings account by meeting certain requirements.

Cons

  • The iGOsavings Plus savings account bonus rate applies only on balances up to $25,000.

  • A steep $25,000 deposit is needed to open the money market account.

  • Balances below $25,000 in the money market account earn no interest.

iGObanking banking products

3.9
Bankrate Score
Compare top savings rates
Invest Rate
1.50% APY
Info
Loan
$100 minimum deposit to open

iGObanking savings overview

IGOBanking offers two savings accounts: iGOsavings, the product scored for this review, and iGOsavings Plus. Both require no minimum monthly balance and charge no monthly fee.

IGOsavings, the simpler of the two accounts, offers the same APY on all balances. The rate is well above the national average but lower than can be found at other banks and credit unions.

The iGOsavings Plus account, meanwhile, pays the same APY, but customers can earn a bonus rate if they maintain a minimum average monthly balance of $1,000 in an iGOchecking account. The bonus rate only applies to balances up to $25,000. Any balance above that threshold earns the standard APY.

The iGOsavings Plus account has three balance tiers:

  • $5,000 or less
  • $5,001-$25,000
  • More than $25,000
The lowest balance tier earned the highest yield during Bankrate’s review. Both the first and second tier earned a reward credit. The third, and highest balance tier, earned the same APY as the middle tier but earned no bonus credit.

The iGOsavings Plus account reimburses ATM fees up to $15 each statement cycle, giving customers flexibility to use any ATM without incurring a fee up to the limit.

Pros

    Both the iGOsavings Plus and the iGOSavings accounts charge no monthly fee.

    No minimum deposit is required to open either savings account.

    Customers can earn a bonus rate by meeting certain requirements.

    The iGOsavings Plus account reimburses ATM fees up to $15 a month.

Cons

  • The bonus rate applies only on balances up to $25,000.

  • The iGOsavings Plus account’s lowest balance tier ($5,000 or less) earns the highest APY.

  • You’ll need to open the iGOchecking account and keep $1,000 in it to earn the iGOsavings Plus bonus rate.

    iGObanking
    APY
    APY
    Info
    National average APY
    How do we get this data?
    Info
Bank experience

IGObanking is an online bank that offers accounts to consumers nationwide. Account holders can access their accounts online or though its mobile app, available for iOS and Android devices. Through the app, customers can set up account alerts, deposit checks, pay bills and more.

Customer service representatives are available seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time.

IGOBanking customers can use the bank’s app to send money through Zelle.

About iGObanking

IGObanking, an online division of Flushing Bank, offers a range of deposit products to consumers nationwide. It offers competitive rates, multiple deposit accounts and online money management tools.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

