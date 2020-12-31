IGObanking Review 2023
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
About Bankrate Score
Overview
Consumers who are comfortable with banking solely online and looking for competitive rates on savings and money market accounts as well as certificates of deposit may find iGObanking worth a look.
Highlights
- High APY
- No Monthly Fees
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Overall
IGObanking, an online division of Flushing Bank, offers a range of deposit products to consumers nationwide.
Pros
-
IGOBanking offers competitive rates across deposit products.
-
It charges no monthly fee on any of its products.
-
Customers can earn a bonus rate on the iGOsavings Plus savings account by meeting certain requirements.
Cons
-
The iGOsavings Plus savings account bonus rate applies only on balances up to $25,000.
-
A steep $25,000 deposit is needed to open the money market account.
-
Balances below $25,000 in the money market account earn no interest.
iGObanking banking products
FEATURES
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY as of 2/1/2024
iGObanking savings overview
IGOsavings, the simpler of the two accounts, offers the same APY on all balances. The rate is well above the national average but lower than can be found at other banks and credit unions.
The iGOsavings Plus account, meanwhile, pays the same APY, but customers can earn a bonus rate if they maintain a minimum average monthly balance of $1,000 in an iGOchecking account. The bonus rate only applies to balances up to $25,000. Any balance above that threshold earns the standard APY.
The iGOsavings Plus account has three balance tiers:
- $5,000 or less
- $5,001-$25,000
- More than $25,000
The iGOsavings Plus account reimburses ATM fees up to $15 each statement cycle, giving customers flexibility to use any ATM without incurring a fee up to the limit.
Pros
-
Both the iGOsavings Plus and the iGOSavings accounts charge no monthly fee.
-
No minimum deposit is required to open either savings account.
-
Customers can earn a bonus rate by meeting certain requirements.
-
The iGOsavings Plus account reimburses ATM fees up to $15 a month.
Cons
-
The bonus rate applies only on balances up to $25,000.
-
The iGOsavings Plus account’s lowest balance tier ($5,000 or less) earns the highest APY.
-
You’ll need to open the iGOchecking account and keep $1,000 in it to earn the iGOsavings Plus bonus rate.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.iGObankingAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Offers featured here have been sponsored by our partners, which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bank experience
IGObanking is an online bank that offers accounts to consumers nationwide. Account holders can access their accounts online or though its mobile app, available for iOS and Android devices. Through the app, customers can set up account alerts, deposit checks, pay bills and more.
Customer service representatives are available seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time.
IGOBanking customers can use the bank’s app to send money through Zelle.
About iGObanking
IGObanking, an online division of Flushing Bank, offers a range of deposit products to consumers nationwide. It offers competitive rates, multiple deposit accounts and online money management tools.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
Thank you for sharing your experience with Bankrate