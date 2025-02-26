Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus vs. Capital One Venture Rewards

Key takeaways The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card offers solid benefits for travelers who enjoy flying with Southwest Airlines.

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is a good all-around travel card that offers flexible benefits and solid earning potential — particularly on travel purchases through Capital One Travel.

To choose the right card for you, understand your spending habits and how each card can best meet your goals.

The best travel credit cards can help you reach your goals of world travel while delivering some nice perks and benefits along the way. A big part of choosing a travel card is deciding between a co-branded card tied to a loyalty program or a general credit card that earns rewards toward any type of travel.

We compare two such cards — the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card to the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card — to see how they stack up when it comes to welcome bonuses, rewards and other perks. We also compare how they differ, and how that affects which is best for you, depending on your spending and travel habits.

Main details

Cards Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Welcome bonus Earn Companion Pass® plus 30,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Earn 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening, plus receive a one-time $250 Capital One Travel credit to use in your first cardholder year – that’s equal to $1,000 in travel. Rewards rate 2X points on Southwest purchases, Southwest hotel and car rental partners, local transit and commuting (including ride-shares), internet, cable, phone and select streaming services

1X points on all other purchases 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

2X miles on all other purchases APR 20.49% - 27.49% Variable 19.99% - 29.24% (Variable) Annual fee $69 $95 Foreign transaction fees 3% on foreign transactions None

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus vs. Capital One Venture Rewards highlights

Which card earns the most?

When it comes to choosing a credit card , the right card for you is usually dependent on your goals for earning rewards and your personal spending habits. Both the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus and Capital One Venture cards are solid travel cards, so let’s take a look at a spending example to see how each card might benefit you.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus vs. the Capital One Venture Rewards spending example

Spending category Amount Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Capital One Venture Rewards Groceries $4,687 4,687 9,374 Dining $2,375 2,375 4,750 Gas $1,313 1,313 2,626 Apparel and services $1,434 1,434 2,868 Streaming $1,200 2,400 2,400 Entertainment $1,200 1,200 2,400 Internet, cable and phone $1,200 2,400 2,400 Personal care products and services $646 646 1,292 Southwest travel $1,440 2,880 2,880 Hotels and rental cars $1,440 2,880 7,200* Anniversary bonus 3,000 N/A Total $16,935 25,215 38,190

*Assumes other travel is booked through Capital One Travel.

In this spending example, the Capital One Venture Rewards card earns 38,190 miles, while the Rapid Rewards Plus card earns 25,215 points. At their base value of 1 cent per point, these points are worth about $382 and $252, respectively. That is a difference of about $130 in earnings — although it could potentially be even more because Capital One Miles are slightly more valuable than Rapid Rewards points when transferred to high-value travel partners.

The 2X miles earned on all “other” spending makes a considerable difference in how much you can earn with the Venture Rewards card. This also makes it a much better card for everyday spending.

That doesn’t mean the Rapid Rewards Plus is without its place. Although the card earns less than the Venture Rewards card on most everyday expenses, it does earn 2X points on Southwest purchases. And the card comes with valuable benefits when you fly with Southwest — including 2 free checked bags and 25 percent back on eligible in-flight purchases. It also comes with an annual anniversary bonus of 3,000 points, which closes the earnings gap slightly. So if you’re a frequent Southwest traveler, you may want to consider using this card when flying Southwest.

Why should you get the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card?

Additional benefits

One perk of a co-branded like the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus is the ability to earn points and benefits with airlines or hotels you frequent. As Southwest Airlines’ entry-level card, the Rapid Reward Plus offers basic perks and benefits:

25 percent back on in-flight purchases

2 EarlyBird Check-In upgrades each year

Lost luggage reimbursement (up to $3,000 per passenger) and baggage delay insurance (up to $100 per day for 3 days)

Extended warranty and purchase protection (terms apply)

Annual cardmember account anniversary bonus of 3,000 bonus points

Complimentary DoorDash DashPass first 12 months (terms apply)

Boost of 10,000 Companion Pass qualifying points each year

Although other Southwest cards come with the opportunity to earn points toward either A-List and A-List Preferred status, the benefits available with the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus are still pretty solid — especially considering it’s an entry-level card.

Redemption options

Rapid Rewards points can be redeemed for flights on Southwest as well as gift cards, hotel stays, merchandise and other experiences (though redemption values vary). Southwest’s hotel and resort partners include big names like:

Best Western Hotels and Resorts

Choice Hotels

Marriott Bonvoy

MGM Rewards

World of Hyatt

You can earn and redeem Rapid Rewards points when you book with eligible Southwest partners. If you want more details on earning and redeeming points with your Rapid Rewards Plus card, check out Bankrate’s Southwest Rapid Rewards guide .

Recommended credit score You'll need a good or excellent credit score of 670 to 850 to qualify for this card.

Why should you get the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card?

Additional benefits

The Capital One Venture card offers cardholders access to the Capital One Travel portal . This portal includes neat features like price prediction, price watch, price drop protection, price match guarantee and “cancel for any reason” to cardholders who book accommodations through the site.

In addition to the travel portal, other noteworthy Venture Rewards card benefits include:

Up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

Lost luggage reimbursement

24-hour travel assistance services, which can help you get cash if your card is lost or stolen

Car rental insurance, extended warranty coverage, fraud coverage and travel accident insurance

Virtual credit card numbers

Capital One Eno assistant

Access to exclusive events, restaurants and more

A $50 experience credit and other benefits with Lifestyle Collection hotel stays

Redemption options

The main redemption options include booking travel through the Capital One rewards portal, receiving a statement credit for recent eligible travel purchases (within the last 90 days) or transferring miles to partner airline and hotel programs. If you don’t want to redeem your miles for travel, you can cash them out in the form of a statement credit , check or gift cards. You can also use them for Amazon.com or PayPal purchases and more.

Recommended credit score Similar to the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus card, you'll need a good or excellent credit score of 670 to 850 to qualify for this card.

The bottom line