Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review: The best flat-rate cash back card?

This top-notch, flat-rate card is more well-rounded and streamlined than rivals, making it a solid standalone or partner rewards card.

 15 min
Snapshot

4.3

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card pairs a highly competitive flat cash back rate with generous welcome and introductory APR offers for no annual fee. The card is more well-rounded and streamlined than rivals, making it a solid standalone or partner rewards card.

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR EVERYDAY CASH REWARDS
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
  • Rewards value
    4 / 5
    APR
    1 / 5
    Rewards flexibility
    4.7 / 5
    Features
    3 / 5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

2%

Rewards rate

Annual fee
$0

Regular APR

Wells Fargo Active Cash Card Overview

The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card isn’t just one of the best flat-rate cash rewards cards — it’s one of the best cash rewards credit cards, period.

Cash rewards cards that earn 2 percent on purchases aren’t unheard of, but the Active Cash card comes with no strings attached and leads the pack when it comes to Wells Fargo cards. In fact, the Active Cash has earned a top spot on our list of the best no-annual-fee credit cards, toppling the Citi Double Cash® Card as the long-reigning MVP of flat-rate cash rewards cards.

This means the Active Cash card is a great pick whether you’re looking for a single, easy-to-manage rewards card or a flexible back-up card that fits into your current card combination. However, your rewards value may be limited compared to competing cards if you’re a modest spender or if you want to pool your flat-rate rewards with a travel card.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • Unlimited 2 percent cash rewards on purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • $200 cash rewards after $500 in purchases within the first three months

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Apr

    0% intro APR offer

    • 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 15 months from account opening
    • 0 percent intro APR on qualifying balance transfers for 15 months from account opening (balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro APR and intro balance transfer fee)
    • 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search
    Rates and fees
    • No annual fee
    • 3 percent intro balance transfer fee on transfers within the first 120 days ($5 minimum), then up to 5 percent ($5 minimum)
    • 3 percent foreign currency conversion fee
    • No penalty APR
    • Up to $40 fee for late payments

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Cellphone protection: up to $600 per claim against damage or theft when paying your monthly cellphone bill with the card (up to two claims per year, minus a $25 deductible)
    • My Wells Fargo Deals reward opportunities on qualifying purchases with participating merchants
    • Auto rental collision damage waiver coverage
    • Visa Signature® perks, including Visa Signature® Concierge service and Luxury Hotel Collection privileges

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

Wells Fargo Active Cash pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Unlimited 2 percent cash rewards on purchases with diverse redemption options and no gimmicks.

  • Checkmark

    This card’s intro APR offer on purchases and on qualifying balance transfers gives new and existing cardholders a chance to save on interest.

  • Checkmark

    There’s no annual fee, so it can fit into many rewards card strategies — regardless of your spending habits.

Cons

  • Charges a 3 percent foreign currency conversion fee, making it less-than-ideal for purchases abroad or with international merchants.

  • Some competing cash back cards provide more valuable perks, like travel protections and credits toward streaming services or rideshares.

  • Wells Fargo has limited travel rewards redemption value, unlike competing issuers.

Why you might want the Wells Fargo Active Cash

When it comes to choosing a cash back rewards card, it’s hard to beat the flexibility of a flat-rate card since you’ll earn unlimited rewards on purchases, all without worrying about bonus categories or spending limits.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash not only offers one of the highest flat cash rewards rates, but it’s also perhaps the most well-rounded card of its kind. The rewards experience is remarkably simple and it provides solid intro APRs and bonus rewards that several rival cards don’t offer.

Learn more: Why card expert Ted Rossman signed up for the Wells Fargo Active Cash

Rewards: Top-notch flat cash rewards rate

Many cash rewards cards that focus on providing a flat rate on all purchases only earn up to 1.5 percent, or place stipulations around how rewards are earned or redeemed if the flat rate is higher. Although other flat-rate cards can earn 2 percent cash rewards, the Active Cash is one of the few that wipes away caveats and spending caps. 

For example, the Citi Double Cash card only earns up to 2 percent on all purchases if you pay your statement balance. You earn 1 percent when you pay and another 1 percent when you pay off the purchase. Several other competing cards with similar rates, like the Upgrade Cash Rewards Elite Visa®, require you to join a specific financial institution or manage multiple accounts. On the other hand, the Wells Fargo Active Cash earns 2 percent cash rewards back for purchases, no matter when you pay your statement balance.

Compared to other cash rewards cards, the Active Cash also gives you an impressive variety of redemption options. You can redeem your cash rewards as statement credits for as little as $1, as physical cash in $20 increments at Wells Fargo ATMs, direct deposits into Wells Fargo savings or checking accounts, or as gift cards or travel via Wells Fargo Rewards. Wells Fargo is one of the only issuers that let you redeem cash rewards at ATMs, and many competing cards don’t allow you to redeem cash rewards for direct deposits.

These easy, flat-rate rewards mean the Active Cash could be either an excellent standalone card for all of your spending if you prefer simplicity. Alternatively, it could also be essential to maximizing your overall cash rewards if you want a versatile partner to shore up your current card combination.

Welcome offer: Quality cash rewards bonus

The Active Cash card’s $200 cash rewards bonus is typical for a no-annual-fee cash rewards card, and the $500 spending requirement in three months is quite low for the payoff. Considering a few other cash rewards cards’ welcome bonuses require at least double that spend to earn the same bonus this is one of the more attainable welcome offers we’ve seen. It's especially impressive since many flat-rate cash back cards that earn at least 2 percent back come with no welcome bonus.

However, it’s worth noting that you won’t be able to sign up for the Active Cash card or be eligible for its welcome bonus if you’ve opened a Wells Fargo credit card in the past six months. This buffer is standard for Wells Fargo credit cards, and several other issuers —  like Capital One — require you to wait between credit card applications for just as long. However, a few issuers, including Bank of America and American Express, have much shorter approval period wait times.

Learn more: Best cash rewards credit card welcome offers

Rates and fees: No annual fee undermining rewards

Part of what makes the Wells Fargo Active Cash so enticing is its low ongoing cost. There is no annual fee and no penalty APR to worry about, although there is an up to $40 late payment fee. Just keep in mind there’s an intro 3 percent balance transfer fee ($5 minimum) for the first 120 days from account opening, then up to 5 percent ($5 minimum). It’s also worth being aware of the 3 percent foreign currency conversion fee if you plan to travel with your card. 

These are relatively standard rates, but a few competing rewards cards don’t charge foreign transaction fees if that is an issue. Still, no annual fee means the Active Cash can easily fit into your rewards strategy without adapting your spending or losing rewards to make up for an annual fee.

0% APR offer: Decent intro offers to pay off purchases and balance transfers

No-annual-fee rewards cards usually offer 0 percent intro APRs on both purchases and balance transfers that last 15 months at most, so the Active Cash card’s 15-month intro APR offers make it a good option if you want to transfer a balance to a Wells Fargo card or if you have big purchases coming up. The card’s ongoing APR (20.24 percent, 25.24 percent or 29.99 percent variable APR) can also be on par with the current average interest rate.. 

Although the intro APR offers and ongoing rates aren’t the best available, they are solid. This could make the Active Cash a more well-rounded option than several competing 2 percent flat-rate rewards cards.

Why you might want a different cash rewards card

While the Wells Fargo Active Cash is a top-tier flat-rate cash rewards card, it has some downsides and disadvantages that may eliminate it from your consideration.

Perks: Some competing cards have better benefits

Alongside its excellent rewards rate, the Wells Fargo Active Cash carries a nice portfolio of benefits as a Visa Signature® credit card. You can also enjoy extra value with Wells Fargo’s cellphone protection. 

The Active Cash card covers your cellphone against damage or theft for up to $600 per claim (subject to a $25 deductible, per claim) each month you pay your cellphone bill with the card. This perk comes in handy both at home and on the road, saving you on cellphone insurance while delivering one of the best cash rewards rates on your bill at the same time.

On top of the basic Visa Traditional features like auto rental collision damage waiver coverage, zero liability for unauthorized purchases and roadside dispatch, you may also qualify for Visa Signature® benefits. These could include travel perks like Visa Signature® Concierge Services and additional perks at Luxury Hotel Collection properties. Although these Visa benefits aren’t substantial selling points, you’ll at least get travel and emergency assistance services, extended warranty protection and online product registration for easier claim filing.

These are all typical perks for a no-annual-fee cash rewards card, and are largely on par with rival cash rewards cards from Capital One and Discover. However, the Active Cash card benefits aren’t as strong as those you’ll find on some other cash rewards cards. For example, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express offers valuable monthly credits for select streaming service payments and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® features coveted travel protections plus partner perks with rideshare and delivery services.

Lightbulb

Bankrate Insight

The Active Cash card’s additional Visa features vary based on your account type, so be sure to check your card agreement or with Wells Fargo’s customer service to confirm which perks your card carries.

Rewards value: Limited potential

The Active Cash rewards work like other cash rewards programs: Each percentage point of cash rewards is worth 1 cent. Every purchase earns 2 percent cash rewards back, which equates to 2 cents per dollar. If you spend $1,000 with your card, you’ll earn $20 back in cash rewards.

This means you can rake in outstanding cash back if your spending stretches across a wide variety of typical bonus categories or far beyond typical category rewards spending limits. On the flip side, if you’re not an extraordinary spender, a bonus category card may be more rewarding if it fits your spending habits.

Your rewards value may also be limited since the Active Cash also doesn’t pair well with other Wells Fargo cards. Unlike other issuers, Wells Fargo doesn’t offer any bonus category cash back cards that compliment the Active Cash’s flat rate, and there isn’t a premium Wells Fargo travel card to pool rewards with for a better redemption value. Although the Active Cash fits in well with cards from other issuers, Wells Fargo doesn’t provide rewards value-boosting card combination opportunities like Chase and Citi do.

We tried it: Here’s what our experts say

Our credit card expert, Re’Dreyona Walker, applied for the Active Cash card when opening her first credit card account. The Active Cash card’s simple cash rewards program and generous intro APR offer are two features that made this card stand out for her as a first-time cardholder.

This card’s application was very simple since I’m already a Wells Fargo customer, so it was a great choice as my first credit card. My favorite feature is its high flat-rate cash rewards toward purchases because no matter what I buy, I can earn rewards for future expenses. Though I only use this card for emergencies and purchases that I would prefer to pay over time, such as travel booking fees or auto maintenance costs, it is quite useful for those situations. The card’s intro APR period was also a decent length and gave me enough time to save on interest while paying off my balance.

— Re'Dreyona Walker— Associate Editor, Credit Cards

 

How the Wells Fargo Active Cash card compares to other cash rewards cards

The Wells Fargo Active Cash is an excellent cash rewards option for people looking for a no-frills card with a generous welcome bonus, no annual fee and a simple rewards structure. However, experienced credit card users may find it lacking additional benefits typically found on highly rewarding cash back cards. Or they may feel this flat-rate card isn’t the best way to maximize earnings if they’re used to earning boosted rates in key purchase categories or redeeming rewards through paired travel cards.

It may be worthwhile to compare the Active Cash card to some of the best cash rewards cards on the market to decide which would be the right choice for you.

Bankrate Score
4.3
4.3
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Annual fee
$0

$0

Intro offer

$200 cash rewards
Rewards rate
2%

2%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Bankrate Score
3.8
3.8
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Annual fee
$0

$0

Intro offer
$200

$200
Rewards rate

1.5% - 5%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Citi Double Cash® Card

Annual fee
$0

$0

Intro offer

$200 cash back
Rewards rate

1% - 5%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Best cards to pair with the Wells Fargo Active Cash

The beauty of flat-rate cash rewards cards is that they pair well with almost any card you might already use. The best way to maximize your flat-rate cash back card is to pair it with a card that earns a higher rewards rate on your most significant spending categories, such as groceries, dining or gas. Then, use the Wells Fargo Active Cash card to earn more rewards on spending outside those categories.

Since Wells Fargo doesn’t have a premium card that can redeem your Active Cash rewards for more value toward travel, feel free to choose any rewards card from any issuer that best fits your spending habits. If you’re not sure where to start, Bankrate’s Spender Type tool can help you find suitable cards you may be able to qualify for.

Who is the Wells Fargo Active Cash right for?

If you fall within any of these profiles, the Wells Fargo Active Cash could be a great addition to your overall cash back- or rewards-earning strategy.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Wells Fargo Active Cash card worth it?

Yes, wholeheartedly. The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card has remained one of the market's best flat-rate cash rewards credit cards because it’s a low-maintenance option that provides top-rate rewards and redemption options. Although there aren’t any premium Wells Fargo cards to increase your cash rewards’ value, the Active Cash card’s versatility means it can fit into almost any rewards strategy.

Dig deeper: Is the Wells Fargo Active Cash worth it?

