Best Capital One credit cards for January 2024

Courtney Mihocik
Ashley Parks
Jason Steele
Updated January 11, 2024

Capital One offers an impressive lineup of credit cards for various financial needs, including cash back, travel, business and credit-building. If you do most of your banking online, then you’ll enjoy the digital account management that Capital One credit cards offer.

Here’s a look at the best cards available from our credit card partner Capital One.

Best for simple cash back
Image of Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
3.8
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1.5% - 5%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for dining and entertainment with no annual fee
Image of Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
5.0
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1% - 8%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for travel rewards
Image of Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
4.9
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1275

Offer valuation

2 Miles - 5 Miles

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for no annual fee travel rewards
Image of Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
4.1
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$340

Offer valuation

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR PREMIUM TRAVEL BENEFITS
Image of Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
5.0
Excellent (740 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1275

Offer valuation

2 Miles - 10 Miles

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for business travel rewards
Image of Capital One Spark Miles for Business

Capital One Spark Miles for Business
4.4
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$850

Offer valuation

2X - 5x

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for small businesses
Image of Capital One Spark Cash Plus

Capital One Spark Cash Plus
4.6
Excellent (740 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$1200

Offer valuation

2% - 5%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for people with limited credit history
Image of Capital One Platinum Credit Card

Capital One Platinum Credit Card
4.2
Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Recommended Credit
N/A

Intro offer

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for consumers with bad credit
Image of Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card
4.1
No Credit History
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best flat-rate cash back for students
Image of Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
4.6
Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

1.5% - 10%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best overall for students
Image of Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
4.6
Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

1% - 8%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for fair credit
Image of Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
4.0
Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

1.5% - 5%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST SECURED CARD FOR FLAT-RATE REWARDS
Image of Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card
3.8
No Credit History
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

1.5% - 5%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare our top picks for Capital One credit cards

Card Name Best for Bankrate Review Score

Simple cash back

3.8 / 5
Dining and entertainment with no annual fee

5.0 / 5
Travel rewards

4.9 / 5
No annual fee travel rewards

4.1 / 5
Premium travel rewards

5.0 / 5
Travel business card

4.4 / 5
Small businesses

4.6 / 5
Limited credit history

4.2 / 5
Consumers with bad credit

4.1 / 5
Best flat-rate cash back for students

4.6 / 5
Best overall for students

4.6 / 5
Fair credit

4.0 / 5
Secured card for flat-rate rewards

3.8 / 5
A closer look at our best Capital One credit cards

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for simple cash back

It’s a simple cash back card with no annual fee that earns at least an unlimited 1.5 percent back on all purchases. (See Rates & Fees)

Cash back beginners. If you’re considering getting a rewards card, this one is a great entry point to test the waters of cash back credit cards.

The Citi Double Cash® Card card earns a little bit more cash back (1 percent when you use the card and 1 percent as you pay your bill) while still skipping the annual fee. If you’re a disciplined credit user who always pays their bill, this card could prove more rewarding. 

Read our Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card review or jump back to offer details.

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for dining and entertainment with no annual fee

It has stellar rewards rates on dining and grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), along with select streaming services, making it an easy way to earn on food and your favorite TV shows. (See Rates & Fees)

Homebodies, foodies and social butterflies. Its elevated cash back on its food-related categories make it a lucrative card, regardless of if you prefer a night out or in.

If you’re a foodie who also loves traveling, then the American Express® Gold Card offers rewards on categories that you probably spend the most in. Just watch out for its annual fee.

Read our Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card review or jump back to offer details.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Best for travel rewards

Capital One’s transfer partners and this comparatively low annual fee make it a solid first choice for earning miles on everyday purchases. (See Rates & Fees)

Casual travelers — its 2X miles on everyday purchases in addition to its 5X miles on hotels and cars booked through Capital One Travel is just enough to fund the occasional trip.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offers similar rewards rates, the same annual fee and an attractive sign-up bonus. However, the higher points value when booking through the issuer’s travel portal may help the Sapphire Preferred win out.

Read our Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card review or jump back to offer details.

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Best for no annual fee travel rewards

This card comes with an attainable sign-up bonus plus a simple, low-cost way to earn miles on everyday purchases for no annual fee.(See Rates & Fees)

The budget traveler who wants a no-annual-fee travel rewards card to start earning miles.

If you don’t mind the cost of an annual fee, you will definitely find more value in any of Capital One’s other travel rewards cards that earn higher rewards rates.

Read our Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card review jump back to offer details.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Best for premium travel benefits

Compared to other luxury travel cards, its lower annual fee makes it an affordable way to earn premium benefits and rewards on par with industry leaders. (See Rates & Fees)

Luxury travelers who want to ball out on a budget.

If you really don’t want to cough up hundreds of dollars for the annual fee, then consider cards with low or no annual fees like Capital One’s other travel rewards credit cards.

Read our Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review or jump back to offer details.

Capital One Spark Miles for Business

Best for business travel rewards

The unlimited 2X miles you earn on all purchases can help businesses reap rewards on their spending and employee spending. 

Business owners and their employees who travel occasionally for work.

For no annual fee, The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express offers a similar rewards rate, but has a $50,000 cap on your highest reward tier. If your business spends less, then it’s a worthy and cheaper alternative.

Read our Capital One Spark Miles for Business review or jump back to offer details.

Capital One Spark Cash Plus

Best for small businesses

It’s a low-hassle business credit card. Earning a flat 2 percent back on all purchases makes for easy and consistent rewards on business expenses. 

Small-business owners who want to earn high cash back rewards and take advantage of competitive benefits without tracking bonus or rotating categories.

The Spark Cash Plus (See Rates & Fees) is a solid choice, but there are business cards available that tout no annual fees with similar rewards rates like the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card.

Read our Capital One Spark Cash Plus Review or jump back to offer details.

Capital One Platinum Credit Card

Best for limited credit history

It has a relatively low recommended FICO credit score of 580 to 740, and you'll get an automatic credit line increase review after six months.

The serious credit-builder who wants to improve their score with responsible use and healthy financial habits.

If you want to earn some rewards while you build credit, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card offers modest cash back and a path to upgrade to an unsecured card after demonstrating responsible credit use.

Read our Capital One Platinum Credit Card review or jump back to offer details.

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

Best for bad credit

It has a pretty low security deposit, even among secured credit cards, starting as low as $49, though you may have to put down $99 or $200 as well, depending on your credit score. This factor makes it easier for people with limited funds to start building credit.

Anyone who wants to start their credit-building journey and needs a low barrier of entry to do so.

If you can afford at least a $200 security deposit, the Citi® Secured Mastercard®* might be a better choice because of its slightly lower ongoing APR. On the other hand, the First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard® Secured Credit Card has an even lower APR with the same security deposit requirements.

Read our Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card review or jump back to offer details.

Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best flat-rate cash back for students

Its 1.5 percent flat rate for all purchases and elevated cash back on Capital One Travel is a rarity for student cards. You can also earn $50 when you spend $100 in the first three months.

Students who want to earn substantial cash back rewards right away without too much hassle.

If you’re a student that can handle rotating and bonus categories, the Discover it® Student Cash Back and SavorOne Student Cash Rewards cards will serve you well.

Read our Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card review or jump back to offer details.

Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best overall student card

This student card offers exciting rewards rates on popular student spending categories — dining, streaming, grocery stores (excluding Walmart and Target) and entertainment. 

Independent students with the income to spend meaningfully in the boosted categories and take full advantage of the cash back rate.

Targeted spending can be difficult in the schedule of a busy student. A card like the Chase Freedom® Student credit card*, which rewards all purchases with 1 percent cash back and $20 Good Standing award every account anniversary for five years, is a solid alternative.

Read our Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Review or jump back to offer details.

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for fair credit

Its low entry barrier provides people with fair credit an opportunity to earn rewards without shelling out a super-high annual fee or turning to a secured credit card. (See Rates & Fees)

People with fair credit who want to improve their score while earning modest rewards.

While the QuicksilverOne is worth it if you have fair credit, you might be able to qualify for rewards with no annual fee if your score is on the cusp of good. We recommend its upgrade to the Quicksilver card (See Rates & Fees) which has the same rewards rate but with no annual fee.

Read our Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card review or jump back to offer details.

Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best secured card for flat-rate rewards

The fact that you can build credit and earn some rewards for no annual fee.(See Rates & Fees)

People with bad, thin or no credit who can’t qualify for non-secured rewards credit cards.

The flat 1.5 percent cash rewards on a secured card is hard to beat, but the Discover it® Secured Credit Card may prove a worthy competitor. Its 2 percent back at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $1,000 in combined purchases per quarter, then 1 percent) are key earning categories that edge out the Quicksilver Secured.

Read our Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card review or jump back to offer details.

*All information about the Citi® Secured Mastercard® and Chase Freedom® Student credit card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

What to know about Capital One credit cards

Capital One is one of the relatively younger financial companies, but offers industry-leading products, like mortgages, checking and savings accounts and credit cards. Capital One boasts a diverse selection of cards — from travel rewards to credit-building.

Capital One ranked as the fourth-best credit card issuer for customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction study.

Types of Capital One credit cards

Capital One offers a variety of credit cards spanning multiple categories. Here are just a few types of credit cards you can find with Capital One.

Capital One credit card pros and cons

Pros

    Credit card variety: Capital One has a long lineup of cards designed for a variety of spending habits.

    Credit range: Whether you have bad credit or excellent credit, Capital One has a card designed to help you achieve your financial goals.

    Travel benefits: No Capital One cards charge foreign transaction fees, saving you 3 percent to 5 percent per transaction.

Cons

  • Annual fees: Many Capital One cards have an annual fee; however, some business cards waive the fee in the first year or can easily be offset.

  • Higher-than-average APR: Many of the cards Capital One offers have a relatively high ongoing APR, so cardholders will want to avoid carrying a large balance.

  • Competition: Capital One only offers one high-end credit card, meaning its competitors may offer more in terms of rewards and overall value.

Tips on choosing the best Capital One card

If you’re loyal to Capital One or just ready to branch out with one of Capital One’s best credit cards, here are a few questions to ask yourself when choosing a card.

Do you want cash back or miles?

Capital One excels in cash back and travel credit cards. The question is: Where do you prefer to earn? If you don’t have many travel plans and just want to bring in cash for your spending, then stick with a cash back card. However, if you want to pay for upcoming trips with reward miles, then one of Capital One’s travel cards is your best option.

Are you willing to pay or offset an annual fee?

Some of Capital One’s best credit cards come with an annual fee. Make sure you can earn enough rewards or use the card's perks, if any, to offset the annual fee. If you don't tend to spend enough to offset the costs, a no-annual-fee card might serve you best. You won’t have to worry about a yearly charge and you can focus on earning rewards.

What’s your credit score?

Most of Capital One’s best credit cards require at least good credit. If your credit isn’t fair, good, very good or excellent, you might be able to get approved for a secured credit card or one of Capital One’s student credit cards.

  • Good or excellent credit: These Capital One cards will offer competitive rewards rates and attractive perks or card benefits. Some may carry an annual fee, such as the Capital One Venture X Rewards credit card (See Rates & Fees), but you might be able to offset that cost with earnings or annual credits.
  • Average or fair credit: Look for unsecured cards like the QuicksilverOne Rewards that can prove helpful in boosting scores past fair and into the good range.
  • Fair or lower credit: One of Capital One’s credit-building cards like the Capital One Platinum Credit Card or one of its secured cards may best suit your needs.
  • No or limited credit: A secured card like the Platinum Secured or Quicksilver Secured can help build credit over time. If you’re a student with no credit history, you can choose from one of Capital One's student cards instead.

You can also see if you are pre-approved for certain Capital One cards without harming your credit score. While not all cards offer pre-approval, you can check for pre-approval for many popular Capital One cards like the VentureOne Rewards and the QuickSilver Rewards. You can also use Bankrate's CardMatch™ tool to see if you match with a Capital One card. 

Are you looking for an intro APR offer or sign-up bonus?

Capital One cards often come with welcome and intro APR offers that increase the card's first-year value. Welcome offers typically have a spend requirement that you must reach within a fixed timeframe, so you should choose a Capital One card with an offer you can attain without overspending. So if you don't usually spend $2,000 in three months then you might consider a card with a lower spending requirement or longer timeframe.

Additionally, many Capital One cards come with competitive intro APR offers. A Capital One card that carries a zero percent intro APR offer on new purchases and balance transfers can help you save on interest temporarily. People consolidating credit card debt or managing a large purchase might look for a card with a lengthy intro APR period, such as the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card. 

Will you take advantage of the card's perks?

You can enjoy a lot of attractive benefits as a Capital One cardholder depending on the card, like lounge access, card protection services and statement credits. Several of Capital One's cash back cards currently offer limited-time promotions with Uber and Uber Eats. Typically, Capital One cards with higher annual fees will carry more lucrative perks. 

However, you should figure out if the cost of carrying the card justifies the added perks and if you will actually use them. For instance, while lounge access is an appealing benefit, you might not be able to take full advantage if you travel infrequently. Look for a card with practical perks that would best suit your needs.

Still unsure if a Capital One credit card is right for you? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool where you can get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

Expert tips and tricks for Capital One cards

Capital One boasts a versatile suite of cards, but no matter the type of card you can maximize your card in several ways and avoid common pitfalls.

Maximize your Capital One card

Check out ways you can get the most out of your Capital One card, including optimizing your card’s rewards and redemption options.

  • Don't forget about the sign-up bonus: If your card offers a sign-up bonus, be sure you can meet its requirements. A sign-up bonus can add savings to your wallet with little effort. As long as you don't overspend, a sign-up bonus can be well worth it.
  • Optimize your card's bonus categories: Capital One cards like the SavorOne have tiered bonus categories, so make sure to optimize its rewards or cash back structure. A Capital One card that offers 3 percent cash back on dining should be used anytime you go out to eat, for instance. If you have multiple Capital One rewards cards, you can strategize by using the card that will get the most rewards or cash back from a purchase.
  • Explore redemption options: Whether a flat-rate or tiered card, a Capital One rewards card will usually have different ways you can redeem your points, miles or cash back. A cash back card might let you redeem for a gift card or you could apply your rewards directly to your account as a statement credit. However, you should be aware that your points and miles value might vary depending on how you redeem them. 

For travel cards, it's typically best to redeem miles for travel spending through the Capital One travel portal, but sometimes transferring your miles to an airline or hotel can get you a better deal. According to Bankrate's recent valuations, Capital One miles are worth about 1.7 cents per mile, so travel redemptions are generally more lucrative than non-travel options.

Avoid Capital One credit card pitfalls

While Capital One cards are a top competitor in the field, some credit card mistakes can be avoided to prevent credit card debt or mismanagement.

  • Don't incur interest charges or late fees: Capital One cards can carry a high APR and late fees. Especially if you are building credit, plan to pay your balance in full each billing cycle to avoid interest charges and late fees from adding up. Increased debt can negatively impact your credit.
  • Offset your annual fee with rewards or perks: Capital One cards have annual fees that can go up to the hundreds. Whether your card's annual fee is relatively high or low, you should be able to offset the yearly cost with rewards or perks. Otherwise, the annual fee could cut into your rewards earnings. If you don't think you can offset the fee every year, you might opt for a no-annual-fee Capital One card instead.
  • Remember to redeem: Most Capital One rewards won't expire as long as your account is open and in good standing, but it's best not to store up rewards or cash back for too long. Most especially, redeeming points and miles regularly is a good habit since their value can fluctuate, and you don't want to lose out on savings. Also, if you default on payments or close your account, then you might lose your rewards or cash back earnings. Keep track of your rewards and, unless you are saving for a big trip, redeem consistently.

Are Capital One cards worth it?

Capital One cards are certainly worth it. If you value cash back or high-earning travel cards, then Capital One has a card for you. Its travel credit cards rival those from American Express and Chase while costing less in annual fees. And the SavorOne card offers lucrative cash back at grocery stores (excluding Walmart and Target), restaurants and on takeout. If your spending fits into any of Capital One’s bonus categories in cash back or on travel, then it's certainly worth your time.

How we assess the best Capital One credit cards

When evaluating the best credit cards from Capital One, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to scoring a large sign-up bonus to saving on interest. 

We analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards and selected standouts. We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period, ongoing APR, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup. 

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:  

Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.

Frequently asked questions about Capital One credit cards

