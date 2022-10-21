Why you might want the American Express Gold

Amex Gold’s lucrative transfer partners are one of its key strengths. Bankrate estimates American Express Membership Rewards points are worth around 2.0 cents each on average when you take advantage of one of the issuer’s highest-value travel transfer partners.

When you redeem your Membership Rewards , booking travel or transferring your points to American Express travel partners (usually at a 1:1 value, but varies by partner) are the most valuable uses for your points. Points are worth 1 cent each when redeeming for flights or upgrading your airfare class through the American Express Travel portal , and just 0.6 cents apiece when redeemed on other options. However, the lucrative transfer partners are one of the

These factors make the Amex Gold not only one of the best cards for restaurants but one of the best for groceries as well — especially if you plan to transfer points to travel partners.

Out of all of American Express’ cards , the Amex Gold possibly provides the greatest number of point-earning opportunities (especially for frequent diners) with its categories that reward everyday spending. Few cards carry bonus categories for restaurants and U.S. supermarkets as well as dining credits all on one card. The American Express Gold further sets itself apart by offering one of the highest rewards rates for these categories.

Perks: Some of the richest dining perks available

The Gold Card is one of American Express’ premier travel cards, and it doesn’t disappoint with its excellent benefits for foodies. The major benefits you’re most likely to lean on are the annual credits for participating restaurants (including Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, Milk Bar and select Shake Shack locations), eligible experiences at The Hotel Collection properties and Uber rides or Uber Eats orders. Just the dining and Uber credits nearly make up for the annual fee, but taking advantage of all three features would more than offset the annual fee without eating into your rewards spending.

The Hotel Collection can earn you $100 back on qualifying dining, spa services, resort activities and more (depending on the property). You may squeeze value from the dining and food delivery credits more frequently, and the monthly Uber Cash is the most flexible perk since it can go toward rideshare travel as well (if your card is linked to the Uber app). This provides rich, ongoing value for both dining delivery gourmands and frequent ridesharers, and makes the American Express Gold one of the best cards for Uber. While these credits are doled out in $10 monthly credits, they can be useful in covering the membership fees for these services, giving you access to more discounts and perks.

Welcome offer: Good head start on your next trip

As a new cardholder, you can earn an impressive 60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $6,000 in purchases within your first six months of card membership. Based on Bankrate's latest point valuations, this welcome offer could be worth around $1,200, which gives Amex points a value of around 2.0 cents per point on average when transferred to a high-value travel partner. Even redeemed through American Express, it could still be worth an impressive $600 at 1 cent per point.

This is a solid welcome offer available, but the spending requirement is quite high compared to some competing cards. For example, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card not only has a potentially more valuable welcome bonus (75,000 miles), it only requires you to spend $4,000 in your first three months. On the other hand, the Amex Gold gives you more time to reach the spending requirement. Which is a better fit will depend on your spending habits.