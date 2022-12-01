Why you might want the Sam’s Club Mastercard

Rewards rate: One of the strongest gas cards on the market

Though the Sam’s Club Mastercard is designed as a rewards card for Sam’s Club shoppers, its excellent rewards rate on gas purchases steals the show. Its 5 percent back on gas (on up to $6,000 spent, then 1 percent) at any gas station is generous and gives it the lead over the Costco Anywhere Visa card’s 4 percent back on gas. If you max out the spending cap, you’re looking at $300 back in Sam’s Club cash annually from gas alone.

The card’s dining and takeout rate is nothing to sneeze at either: at 3 percent back, it stands alongside other big names in the rewards space, such as the Chase Freedom Unlimited and Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards.

If you’re a Sam’s Club Plus Member, you’ll earn a total of 5 percent back on eligible Sam’s Club purchases. This is an excellent rate, but the $110 Plus Membership required to earn it eats into your rewards. On the bright side, the card doesn’t have the same bonus category restrictions as the Costco card, such as Costco’s bakery and bed-and-breakfast exclusions for dining. And unlike the Costco card, the Sam’s Club Mastercard doesn’t exclude other store-branded gas stations from its gas rewards category. Plus, some restaurant reward categories exclude caterers, which the Sam’s Club card’s terms specifically state it accepts. This can be especially helpful if you run a small business or use your Sam’s Club membership to prep for events.

Rates and fees: Relatively cheap and works as your membership card

While the Sam’s Club Mastercard doesn’t carry an annual fee, you do need a Sam’s Club membership to apply for the card in the first place. The cheapest Sam’s Club memberships cost $50, so you might think of this membership fee as the annual fee of the card. With that said, $50 is a good price for a card that can earn you 5 percent back on gas, and 3 percent back on several other categories with a $5,000 rewards cap. Once you receive your Sam’s Club Mastercard, it works in place of your membership card, so feel free to free up some wallet space and leave that card at home.

The card also doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees and the ongoing APR doesn’t live up to the notoriously high interest rates retail cards are known for. Your rate may be on par with the current average credit card interest rate, depending on your creditworthiness.