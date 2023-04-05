Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi

Why you might want the Costco Anywhere Visa

The Costco Anywhere Visa has a few strengths that help it stand apart from the competition.

Rewards: One of the stronger gas rewards rates available

With its 2 percent earning rate on Costco and Costco.com purchases, the Costco Anywhere Visa does a respectable job of earning rewards on your wholesale shopping needs. But despite its role as a co-branded shopping card, Costco’s card earns more cash back on other expenses like gas, EV charging purchases, restaurants and travel. You’ll earn a whopping 4 percent on eligible gas and EV charging purchases on up to $7,000 in purchases per year, then 1 percent. This category doesn’t limit you to Costco gas stations, which makes it one of the most powerful gas rewards cards on the market, second only to the Sam’s Club® Mastercard®. The card also earns 3 percent on dining and travel purchases.

It’s worth noting how flexible the Costco category is, considering it could include automotive services, pharmacy needs, optical department purchases and more you’ll find in-store. However, you’ll find a few caveats in the terms and conditions. For instance, though the category extends beyond just Costco gas purchases, you can’t earn 4 percent cash back at other store-brand gas stations — like Walmart or Harris Teeter — or for non-vehicle gas purchases.

With that said, you’re only allowed to redeem your cash back once per year, after your February billing statement. You’ll receive your rewards as a single “credit card reward certificate,” which you can only redeem for purchases, cash or a combination of the two before Dec. 31 of that year, or you forfeit those rewards.

Rates and fees: No annual fees or foreign transaction fees

Though you need to be a Costco member to apply for the card — a $60 annual fee — the Costco Anywhere Visa otherwise carries no annual fee itself. This makes the card a cheap and valuable addition to your wallet, as the annual fee doesn’t cut into your card rewards.

The card also lacks foreign transaction fees, which could be useful if you travel abroad. Though more valuable travel rewards cards are available, it always pays to have a backup card on hand.