Best credit cards for wholesale clubs

Garrett Yarbrough Brooklyn Lowery
Written by
Garrett Yarbrough,
Edited by
Brooklyn Lowery
Published on June 27, 2025 | 4 min read

If you’re already savings-savvy enough to shop at wholesale clubs, you should consider getting even more bang for your buck with a rewards credit card tailor-made for bulk buying. Unfortunately, you can’t just use any old grocery credit card — wholesale clubs usually don’t fall under grocery store and supermarket rewards categories.

Instead, some of the best options are each wholesale club’s dedicated co-branded credit card. These are usually cash back cards with no annual fee, but the rewards categories and redemption processes are typically chained to that single retailer. Wholesale club cards can easily pay for the store’s membership fees with rewards and perks, but if you don’t shop in bulk often (or if you just go for the hot dogs), these cards probably aren’t worth it due to the strict rewards terms.

To help you make the best decision, we also break down the rare few general rewards cards with wholesale club categories.

Top cards for wholesale clubs

Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi image
Best for Costco shoppers

Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi

Best for Sam’s Club shoppers

Sam’s Club® Mastercard®

Best for BJ’s shoppers

BJ’s One® Mastercard®

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card image
Best for several wholesale club brands

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card image
Best for superstores + wholesale clubs

U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card

Comparing top cards for wholesale clubs

Card Name Best for Annual Fee Recommended Credit Score Rewards offered
Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi Costco shoppers $0 Excellent
  • 5% on gas at Costco
  • 4% on up to $7,000 spent on gas and EV charging annually, then 1%
  • 3% at restaurants and on eligible travel, including Costco Travel
  • 2% at Costco and on Costco.com
  • 1% on all other purchases
Sam’s Club® Mastercard® Sam’s Club shoppers $0 Good, excellent
  • 5% cash back on gas anywhere (up to $6,000 spent annually)
  • 5% back on Sam’s Club and Sam’s Club online purchases for Plus members
  • 3% back at restaurants
  • 1% back on other purchases
BJ’s One® Mastercard® BJ’s shoppers $0 Good, excellent
  • 3% back on most purchases at BJ’s (5% for The Club+ Card members)
  • 1.5% back on rewards everywhere else (2% for The Club+ Card members)
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Wholesale club brands $0 Excellent/Good
  • 3% cash back in an eligible category of your choice
  • 2% back on grocery store/wholesale club purchases (3% and 2% back applies to the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club spending each quarter.)
  • 1% back on other purchases
U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card Superstores and wholesale clubs $0 introductory annual fee for the first 12 months. After that, $95 N/A
  • 6% cash back on up to $1,500 spent quarterly with two card-holder selected retailers
  • 3% back on up to $1,500 spent quarterly in cardholder’s choice of catagory.
  • 1.5% back on all other eligible purchases

How to choose a wholesale club card

Of course, the major question surrounding your card decision revolves around the wholesale clubs you visit and how often. But whether you lean toward a general-purpose rewards card comes down to other factors like your specific spending habits, current card roster and wholesale club membership status.

Which wholesale club(s) do you shop at?

Naturally, the first question you should ask yourself is which wholesale club brand do you shop with the most. Although the BJ’s One Mastercard may be a better value than the Costco Visa, there isn’t much sense in getting the BJ’s card just for its gas savings if you mostly shop at Costco. If you have base membership with multiple wholesale clubs, though, it may ultimately be more cost-effective to get a flat-rate rewards card or a general-purpose cash back card.

How much do you ultimately spend at wholesale clubs?

Even if you shop at wholesale clubs somewhat regularly, if you don’t spend that much, it may be just as lucrative (if not more) to go with a more versatile rewards card than the retailer’s card. For example, the Sam’s Club Plus membership costs $60 more than the standard Club membership, so if you don’t spend more than $3,000 in store each year, then you may save more with a general card that earns at least 2 percent cash back at Sam’s Club. Plus, earning meager store-only rewards with a retail card might not be that helpful for sporadic future purchases, especially compared to the cost of some premium wholesale club memberships.

How much do you spend on gas, and where do you fuel up?

Besides in-store savings, the major draw of co-branded wholesale club cards is the sheer rewards on gas, especially at wholesale club stations with members-only discounts. These pumps usually aren’t covered under general-purpose rewards cards, so if you can often fill up or charge your vehicle at wholesale clubs, a co-branded card for that club may be more lucrative.

Do you have other rewards cards?

A co-branded wholesale club card can still be used for other everyday purchases — usually dining, gas and/or travel — but the reward opportunities aren’t as far-reaching as many general-purpose rewards cards. If you don’t already have a rewards card, a co-branded wholesale club might not be the most rewarding primary card. On the other hand, a closed-loop wholesale club card might be worth considering if you’re building credit and can’t qualify for a co-branded card yet.

How one Bankrate expert chose his wholesale club card

“Personally, I like to keep my roster of credit cards to a minimum, and I considered a wholesale card years ago after graduating college and getting my own place. Sam’s Club was the only major wholesale club in my area, but moving from a four-person household to living solo, I didn’t spend enough to justify upgrading from my base membership, so the Sam’s Club Mastercard wouldn’t have been very lucrative. I wouldn’t even benefit that much from the gas rewards category since I was driving less than I previously did.

Instead, I opted to rely on the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card for its boosted flat rewards rate. Since I don’t buy in bulk as often as I used to, its bonus 3 percent cash back on dining and drugstore categories ultimately make this card more lucrative than a flat 2 percent cash rewards card for me. — Garrett Yarbrough, Bankrate credit cards writer

What’s next?

The bottom line

General-purpose credit cards, even with grocery rewards categories, usually only earn 1 percent rewards at wholesale clubs. A co-branded card for your wholesale club of choice is often the best way to (hopefully) earn more than 2 percent rewards in the store. These cards are often solid partners for other everyday purchases as well, and are often some of the most rewarding cards on the market for gas purchases (especially since traditional gas categories exclude wholesale club pumps).

However, these store-specific cards might not be worth it for modest spenders and less-frequent wholesale shoppers due to the premium upgrades your store membership often requires to make the most of the card plus the headache the rewards redemption process often entails. If you fall in this camp, you might want to strongly consider a 2 percent flat-rate rewards card or one of the few cards with a wholesale club category instead.

Frequently asked questions

*All information about the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi, Sam’s Club® Mastercard®, BJ’s One® Mastercard®, BJ’s One+® Mastercard®, U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card, Costco Anywhere Visa® Business Card by Citi, Sam’s Club® Business Mastercard®*, (BJ’s Wholesale Club) The Business Club Card Membership and The Business Club+ Card Membership has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

Information about the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card was last updated on 6/21/25.

