Best credit cards for wholesale clubs

We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
goal is to help you make smarter financial decisions by providing you
with interactive tools and financial calculators, publishing original
and objective content, by enabling you to conduct research and compare
information for free - so that you can make financial decisions with
confidence.
Bankrate has partnerships with issuers including, but not limited to,
American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi and
Discover.
Bankrate expert Garrett Yarbrough strives to make navigating credit cards and credit building smooth sailing for his readers. After regularly featuring his credit card, credit monitoring and identity theft analysis on NextAdvisor.com, he joined the CreditCards.com and Bankrate teams as a staff writer to develop product reviews and comprehensive credit card guides focused on cash back, credit scores and card offers.
Brooklyn Lowery is a Senior Editor on the Bankrate credit cards education team where she focuses on helping everyday consumers leverage credit cards as powerful tools in their personal finance toolbox.
The advice in this article is offered by the
team independent of any bank or credit card issuer.
This article may contain
from our partners, and terms may apply to offers linked or accessed through this page.
as of posting date, but offers mentioned may have expired.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one
you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly,
people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit
card industry year-round to:
Meet you wherever you are in your credit card journey to guide your information search and help you understand your options.
Consistently provide up-to-date, reliable market information so you're well-equipped to make confident decisions.
Reduce industry jargon so you get the clearest form of information possible, so you can make the right decision for you.
At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience.
Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way,
we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.
Editorial integrity
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first.
Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right
financial decisions.
Key Principles
We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have
editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial
content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and
our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.
Editorial Independence
Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you
make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced
by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked
to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and
dependable information.
How we make money
You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master
your money for over four decades.
We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to
succeed throughout life’s financial journey.
Bankrate follows a strict
editorial policy,
so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and
reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial
decisions. The content created by our editorial
staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.
We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and
useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.
Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison
service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and
services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore,
this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within
listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity
and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary
website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your
self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear
on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not
include information about every financial or credit product or service.
If you’re already savings-savvy enough to shop at wholesale clubs, you should consider getting even more bang for your buck with a rewards credit card tailor-made for bulk buying. Unfortunately, you can’t just use any old grocery credit card — wholesale clubs usually don’t fall under grocery store and supermarket rewards categories.
Instead, some of the best options are each wholesale club’s dedicated co-branded credit card. These are usually cash back cards with no annual fee, but the rewards categories and redemption processes are typically chained to that single retailer. Wholesale club cards can easily pay for the store’s membership fees with rewards and perks, but if you don’t shop in bulk often (or if you just go for the hot dogs), these cards probably aren’t worth it due to the strict rewards terms.
To help you make the best decision, we also break down the rare few general rewards cards with wholesale club categories.
You can earn a decent 2 percent cash rewards on in-store and online Costco purchases, which is nothing to sneeze at, but on par with the best flat-rate rewards cards and potentially lower than the in-store rewards that other co-branded wholesale cards provide.
However, the main selling points of the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi* are its 5 percent back on gas at Costco and 4 percent on gas and EV charging elsewhere (on up to $7,000 in combined purchases per year, then 1 percent). If you drive often and fuel up during your grocery runs, these are some of the best year-round gas rewards rates on the market. But you’ll need to weigh whether the card is worth these rewards since the redemption process is perhaps the most inconvenient process we’ve ever seen.
Pros
Like other wholesale club cards, there is no annual fee if you already have a Costco membership.
Packs remarkably comprehensive fuel rewards categories with some of the highest year-round rates available.
The 3 percent cash rewards on dining and eligible travel round out the card as a solid everyday partner.
Cons
There is no welcome offer or notable perks outside the rewards rate (unlike with some competing cards).
Rewards can only be redeemed in-store as a certificate once per year at the end of the February billing cycle and expire the same year on Dec. 31.
Costco doesn’t provide a higher-tier rewards card with better in-store rewards rates like other wholesale clubs provide.
Best for Sam’s Club shoppers
Sam’s Club® Mastercard®
The Sam’s Club® Mastercard®* is more well-rounded for infrequent travelers than the Costco card thanks to its modest welcome offer, similar dining rewards category and potentially stronger in-store rewards. Plus, if you spend less than $6,000 a year on gas ($500 a month, for reference), the Sam’s Club card even outperforms the already-exceptional rewards rate at gas stations. On top of the usual pitfalls like in-store-only redemption, the Sam’s Club card also requires a premium membership tier to unlock boosted in-store rewards — which is subject to rewards caps as well.
Pros
Unlike the Costco card, the Sam’s Club Mastercard can earn 5 percent rewards at general gas stations (although the rewards spending cap is a lower $6,000 each year, then 1 percent)
It sets itself apart from some wholesale and retail cards with its easy-to-earn welcome offer.
Rewards are issued and possible to redeem when received (within the usual one-to-two billing cycles), which is a step up from some competing co-branded cards.
Cons
Unless you’re a Sam’s Club Plus member (which costs $110 per year), the card only earns 1 percent cash back in physical stores.
You can only earn up to $5,000 in Sam’s Cash rewards each year, and the boosted in-store rewards rate for Plus members is limited to $500 in rewards each year (although these limits may not be a problem for modest spenders).
Rewards can only be redeemed in-store.
Best for BJ’s shoppers
BJ’s One® Mastercard®
As far as base wholesale club-specific cards go, the BJ’s One® Mastercard®* is perhaps the most lucrative without forking up for a premium membership. In fact, the base card’s unlimited in-store rewards rate is higher than both the Costco and Sam’s Club cards’ in-store rates.
However, the card doesn’t provide other bonus categories like competitors, and the fuel savings are only available at BJ’s gas stations. Ultimately, though, the BJ’s card is better for less frequent shoppers than the other wholesale club-specific cards, and the BJ’s One+® Mastercard®* is easy to justify even for these spenders.
Pros
Although it has a higher-tier version, the premium price tag is still affordable and the base version is still lucrative (unlike the Sam’s Club card).
The welcome offer is available upon approval and is relatively competitive for a retail card.
It’s one of the only wholesale club cards — and co-branded retail cards in general — to provide a boosted flat rewards rate.
Cons
The gas savings can be significant, but only apply to fuel purchased at BJ’s locations.
There aren’t any additional bonus categories (like the common 3 percent on dining), which could outperform a flat rewards rate for some users.
Rewards are at least redeemable on BJ’s website and in its app (instead of solely in-store), but they cannot be redeemed for standard cash back.
Best for several wholesale club brands
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
If you don’t hit up wholesale clubs often — or you actually hit more than one but don’t want to juggle several credit cards — the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is one of the few general-purpose rewards cards with a wholesale club bonus category.
The 2 percent cash back it earns at wholesale clubs and grocery stores isn’t the highest, but the 3 percent choice category adds an exceptional layer of everyday flexibility. You can earn 3 percent cash back in one of six popular categories in addition to the 2 percent back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. Note, though, that the 2 percent and 3 percent earning is on the first $2,500 in combined spending each quarter (then 1 percent), which could be more limiting than other wholesale club cards’ limits.
Pros
The choice categories can be easy to maximize since they include dining, gas, travel, online shopping, drugstores and home improvement/furnishing stores.
Provides a caliber of welcome offer value and intro APR offers that surpass what many retail cards provide.
If you have an eligible savings balance across eligible Bank of America accounts, the Preferred Rewards program can boost the rewards rates by 25 to 75 percent.
Cons
The wholesale club rewards rate may not be as strong as competitors’ in-store rates due to the combined bonus category spending cap.
If you’re looking to boost your in-store rewards rates, the Preferred Rewards program’s balance requirements are much steeper than the co-branded card’s annual costs for higher membership tiers.
Best for superstores + wholesale clubs
U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card
Like wholesale clubs, Walmart and Target are usually neglected among rewards card categories despite being top grocery destinations for many people. The U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card* is perhaps the only major rewards card to specifically reward superstores and other major retailers unless you turn to a retail card. Even more surprising is how its potential rewards rates at these retailers and wholesale clubs may even surpass many co-branded cards’ store-specific rates (at least for a while). However, the quarterly spending caps may be a bit low for some bulk buyers.
Pros
The 6 percent retailer and 3 percent choice category cash back rates are some of the highest available for superstores and wholesale clubs, let alone with a cash back card.
The $250 bonus is above average for a cash back card, although the $2,000 spending requirement in the first 120 days is higher in exchange.
Although there’s a $95 annual fee, it’s $0 the first year if you want to see whether it fits your spending habits.
Cons
The $1,500 category quarterly spending limits might be too low for some spenders, so it may act more as a flat-rate 1.5 percent cash back partner card for a chunk of the year.
Unlike competing wholesale cards, it doesn’t offer bonus categories like gas or dining at the same time as the shopping categories.
The selectable gas and EV charging station category doesn’t include discount store/supercenter or wholesale club gas stations like co-branded cards often do.
3% cash back in an eligible category of your choice
2% back on grocery store/wholesale club purchases (3% and 2% back applies to the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club spending each quarter.)
1% back on other purchases
U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card
Superstores and wholesale clubs
$0 introductory annual fee for the first 12 months. After that, $95
N/A
6% cash back on up to $1,500 spent quarterly with two card-holder selected retailers
3% back on up to $1,500 spent quarterly in cardholder’s choice of catagory.
1.5% back on all other eligible purchases
How to choose a wholesale club card
Of course, the major question surrounding your card decision revolves around the wholesale clubs you visit and how often. But whether you lean toward a general-purpose rewards card comes down to other factors like your specific spending habits, current card roster and wholesale club membership status.
Which wholesale club(s) do you shop at?
Naturally, the first question you should ask yourself is which wholesale club brand do you shop with the most. Although the BJ’s One Mastercard may be a better value than the Costco Visa, there isn’t much sense in getting the BJ’s card just for its gas savings if you mostly shop at Costco. If you have base membership with multiple wholesale clubs, though, it may ultimately be more cost-effective to get a flat-rate rewards card or a general-purpose cash back card.
How much do you ultimately spend at wholesale clubs?
Even if you shop at wholesale clubs somewhat regularly, if you don’t spend that much, it may be just as lucrative (if not more) to go with a more versatile rewards card than the retailer’s card. For example, the Sam’s Club Plus membership costs $60 more than the standard Club membership, so if you don’t spend more than $3,000 in store each year, then you may save more with a general card that earns at least 2 percent cash back at Sam’s Club. Plus, earning meager store-only rewards with a retail card might not be that helpful for sporadic future purchases, especially compared to the cost of some premium wholesale club memberships.
How much do you spend on gas, and where do you fuel up?
Besides in-store savings, the major draw of co-branded wholesale club cards is the sheer rewards on gas, especially at wholesale club stations with members-only discounts. These pumps usually aren’t covered under general-purpose rewards cards, so if you can often fill up or charge your vehicle at wholesale clubs, a co-branded card for that club may be more lucrative.
Do you have other rewards cards?
A co-branded wholesale club card can still be used for other everyday purchases — usually dining, gas and/or travel — but the reward opportunities aren’t as far-reaching as many general-purpose rewards cards. If you don’t already have a rewards card, a co-branded wholesale club might not be the most rewarding primary card. On the other hand, a closed-loop wholesale club card might be worth considering if you’re building credit and can’t qualify for a co-branded card yet.
How one Bankrate expert chose his wholesale club card
“Personally, I like to keep my roster of credit cards to a minimum, and I considered a wholesale card years ago after graduating college and getting my own place. Sam’s Club was the only major wholesale club in my area, but moving from a four-person household to living solo, I didn’t spend enough to justify upgrading from my base membership, so the Sam’s Club Mastercard wouldn’t have been very lucrative. I wouldn’t even benefit that much from the gas rewards category since I was driving less than I previously did.
Instead, I opted to rely on the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card for its boosted flat rewards rate. Since I don’t buy in bulk as often as I used to, its bonus 3 percent cash back on dining and drugstore categories ultimately make this card more lucrative than a flat 2 percent cash rewards card for me.
— Garrett Yarbrough, Bankrate credit cards writer
General-purpose credit cards, even with grocery rewards categories, usually only earn 1 percent rewards at wholesale clubs. A co-branded card for your wholesale club of choice is often the best way to (hopefully) earn more than 2 percent rewards in the store. These cards are often solid partners for other everyday purchases as well, and are often some of the most rewarding cards on the market for gas purchases (especially since traditional gas categories exclude wholesale club pumps).
However, these store-specific cards might not be worth it for modest spenders and less-frequent wholesale shoppers due to the premium upgrades your store membership often requires to make the most of the card plus the headache the rewards redemption process often entails. If you fall in this camp, you might want to strongly consider a 2 percent flat-rate rewards card or one of the few cards with a wholesale club category instead.
Frequently asked questions
Buying in bulk can be an ever better way for small businesses to save compared to the average person. Luckily, many wholesale clubs provide co-branded business cards, such as the:
(BJ’s Wholesale Club) The Business Club Card Membership* or The Business Club+ Card Membership*
Another hook for co-branded cards is that some wholesale clubs don’t accept the card network your current cards already use. In case you’re considering a general-purpose rewards card, the three major wholesale club brands accept cards on the following networks:
Costco: Visa cards (Mastercard allowed for online purchases)
Sam’s Club: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover (all in-store and online)
*All information about the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi, Sam’s Club® Mastercard®, BJ’s One® Mastercard®, BJ’s One+® Mastercard®, U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card, Costco Anywhere Visa® Business Card by Citi, Sam’s Club® Business Mastercard®*, (BJ’s Wholesale Club) The Business Club Card Membership and The Business Club+ Card Membership has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.
Information about the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card was last updated on 6/21/25.
Did you find this page helpful?
Why we ask for feedback
Your feedback helps us improve our content and services. It takes less than a minute to
complete.
Your responses are anonymous and will only be used for improving our website.
Help us improve our content
Thank you for your
feedback!
Your input helps us improve our
content and services.
Quick citation guide
Select a citation to automatically copy to clipboard.
APA:
Yarbrough, G. (2025, June 27). Best credit cards for wholesale clubs. Bankrate. Retrieved June 27, 2025, from https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/rewards/best-credit-cards-for-wholesale-clubs/
Copied to clipboard!
MLA:
Yarbrough, Garrett. "Best credit cards for wholesale clubs." Bankrate. 27 June 2025, https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/rewards/best-credit-cards-for-wholesale-clubs/.
Copied to clipboard!
Chicago:
Yarbrough, Garrett. "Best credit cards for wholesale clubs." Bankrate. June 27, 2025. https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/rewards/best-credit-cards-for-wholesale-clubs/.
Bankrate expert Garrett Yarbrough strives to make navigating credit cards and credit building smooth sailing for his readers. After regularly featuring his credit card, credit monitoring and identity theft analysis on NextAdvisor.com, he joined the CreditCards.com and Bankrate teams as a staff writer to develop product reviews and comprehensive credit card guides focused on cash back, credit scores and card offers.