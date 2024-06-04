At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Prime Visa is a great card for Amazon Prime members who regularly shop on Amazon.com, at Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh.

Additional travel benefits are available, which you may not find with other cash back credit cards

If you don’t regularly shop at Amazon.com, Amazon and Whole Foods or aren’t a Prime member, another type of cash back card would likely be better suited.

If you’re a regular Amazon Prime shopper, having the Amazon Prime Visa card in your wallet is a no-brainer.

This card lets you earn an impressive cash back rate of 5 percent back on Amazon, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods purchases and 2 percent back at gas stations, restaurants and on local transit and commuting — including rideshares.

Additionally, you’ll receive 5 percent back on Chase Travel purchases, choose to earn rewards or pay over time with certain purchases over $50 on Amazon and earn unlimited 1 percent cash back for all other purchases where Visa is accepted.

You’ll even get up to a $100 Amazon gift card upon approval and receive access to exclusive limited-time cardholder offers of 10 percent or more back on select items from Amazon.com.

However, this card isn’t just rewarding for online shopping. If you hit the roads and the skies as much as you shop online, you’ll love this card’s travel protections and perks, like travel accident insurance. Read on to learn more about the Amazon Prime Visa card and whether it could be the next great addition to your rewards credit card rotation.

Amazon Prime Visa card travel benefits

While the Amazon Prime Visa card is a cash back credit card at heart, it comes with more perks than most people realize. This includes a range of Amazon Prime Visa card benefits for travel, many of which are uncommon for this type of card.

Because this is a Visa credit card, a range of travel benefits are automatically included. For example, select cardholders can receive upgraded benefits at different resorts, hotels and spas with The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection. You’ll benefit from automatic room upgrades (based on availability), complimentary Wi-Fi (where available), complimentary breakfast for two guests and early check-in and late check-out upon request (when available), among other perks.

Secondary auto rental coverage

This card comes with rental car coverage, although it works secondary to any insurance policies you already have. This coverage is good for most car rentals in the U.S. and abroad and applies to losses caused by damage or theft.

Travel accident insurance

Cardholders also get travel accident insurance when they travel by air, bus, train or cruise transportation and pay with the Amazon Prime Visa card. This protection includes accidental death or dismemberment coverage worth up to $500,000.

Lost luggage reimbursement

Lost luggage reimbursement can pay for losses when a checked bag or carry-on luggage is lost or damaged by a common carrier. This protection is good for the cardholder and their immediate family members, and it’s worth up to $3,000 per passenger.

Baggage delay insurance

Cardholders can rest easy on flights knowing that if their baggage arrives more than six hours late, they’ll receive up to $100 per day for up to three days to cover essentials like clothing and toiletries.

Travel and emergency assistance

If you need legal or medical help while away from home, you can call the card’s Benefits Administrator for travel and emergency assistance.

Roadside dispatch

You can also get help through this card when you’re in a pinch on the road, whether it’s your car or a rental car. With Visa’s Roadside Dispatch, you can call a hotline to be towed, jump start your car, get help changing your tire, access fuel delivery and more. These services aren’t free, but you’ll be glad you can count on them in case of an emergency.

No foreign transaction fees

This rewards credit card doesn’t tack on any foreign transaction fees when you use it for purchases overseas. This makes it a solid card option for international travel.

Amazon Prime Visa card consumer protections

The Amazon Prime Visa card also comes with some protections for purchases you make. These perks can help you save money or get a replacement if a product you buy with the card is damaged or stolen, or if an expensive item you purchase stops working in a set timeframe.

Purchase protection

Use your card for purchases and get protection that applies for damage or theft within 120 days. This coverage is good for up to $500 per claim and up to $50,000 per account.

Extended warranties

For items with eligible U.S. warranties that you pay for with your Prime Visa card, the extended warranty protection will extend the warranty by another year. This coverage is good for eligible items with extended manufacturer’s warranties of three years or less.

Maximizing the Amazon Prime Visa card

To make the Amazon Prime Visa card worth it for you, you’ll need an eligible Prime membership and use the card for all your Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods purchases. You should also consider booking travel, such as hotels, rental cars, cruises or airfare, through Chase Travel. All will net you 5 percent cash back, which you can redeem for statement credits or more merchandise from the online retailer.

And since it’s a Visa credit card, you can also use it for any other purchases you make. You’ll even earn 2 percent back at restaurants, gas stations, local transit and commuting and 1 percent back on all other purchases when you do.

That said, you should have a plan to pay your balance in full each month if you see yourself using this card for everyday spending and bills. After all, its 19.49 percent to 27.49 percent variable APR will make carrying a balance a costly experience.

The bottom line

If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, adding the Amazon Prime Visa card to your wallet can make Amazon’s low prices an even sweeter deal. If you use Prime regularly, the welcome bonus gift card and high-earning rewards categories for Amazon.com and Whole Foods purchases can cover the cost of your membership.

This card also offers competitive rewards rates for non-Amazon purchases at gas stations, restaurants and on local transit, commuting and ridesharing. It also comes with a bevy of benefits — roadside protections, a concierge service, hotel perks and travel protections — that make it a great option for travelers.

At the end of the day, all the perks and rewards you’ll get make this card well worth it over the long run, but don’t forget to check out other options on our list of the best credit cards for shopping on Amazon.