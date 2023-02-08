As a self-taught entrepreneur, I turned to podcasts, books and blog posts from sites like Bankrate and CreditCards.com and fellow business owners to learn how to manage my business’s finances. I am passionate about making information about business and personal finance more accessible and easy to understand.

Ana Cvetkovic is a contributor to Bankrate, covering credit cards, rewards credit cards, business credit cards and credit card comparisons. When Cvetkovic’s family moved from Serbia to the U.S. when she was four years old, she never expected her version of the American Dream would involve starting a business. By the age of 23, she leveraged her college food blog, Better Than Ramen, to land her first freelance writing client in the restaurant technology industry. Since then, her side hustle has developed into BLOOM Digital Marketing, a marketing agency that services all kinds of clients.

Cvetkovic’s interest in finance developed out of her own entrepreneurial journey. She has ghostwritten for CFOs of fintech companies and authored resources that help small business owners.