Amazon.com is one of the lowest-priced retailers in the country, according to Profitero’s Price Wars Study. While shoppers can get additional value and promotions during major shopping events like Prime Day, Big Deals Day and Black Friday, getting good deals on everyday shopping is important, too.

You can use a rewards credit card on Amazon.com to earn cash back on your Amazon purchases, every time you check out. Here are some of the best cards Bankrate identified for Amazon shopping.

Compare the best cards for Amazon purchases

Card Name Best for Highlights Bankrate Review Score Prime Visa Amazon Prime members 5% back at Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market

5% back on Chase Travel purchases

2% back at restaurants and gas stations

2% back on local transit and commuting

1% back on all other purchases 4.1 Amazon Business Prime American Express Card Business owners 5% back on U.S. purchases at Amazon Business, AWS, Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership (on up to $120,000 per calendar year, then 1%)

2% back at U.S. restaurants, U.S. gas stations and on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. providers

1% back on all other purchases 3.4 Amazon Prime Store Card Fair credit 5% back at Amazon.com with Prime membership N/A Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Online shopping 3% cash back on category purchases of choice

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. Up to $2,500 of combined 3% and 2% category purchases each quarter, then 1%

1% on all other purchases 4.3 Citi Double Cash® Card Flat-rate rewards 2% cash back on all eligible purchases (1% when you buy, plus another 1% when you pay off purchases) 4.2

Top cards for Amazon shopping

Amazon Prime members Prime Visa Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros High earning rates for Amazon and Whole Foods purchases make this one of the best choices for these merchants. The additional benefits and protections are other great card features. Cons The cost of Amazon Prime membership reduces the overall value of this card. You can’t access Chase offers or the Chase travel portal with this card.



Best for business owners Amazon Business Prime American Express Card Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 3.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros This card earns excellent rates on Amazon business purchases. Free employee cards and travel benefits can be helpful to most business owners. Cons Other cards have better travel benefits and protections. You must have a Prime membership and be a business owner to qualify for this card.



Best for fair credit Amazon Prime Store Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros The card earns excellent rates compared to other store cards. Financing options give flexibility to people without ideal credit. Cons This card doesn’t work outside of the Amazon family of companies. It requires an Amazon Prime membership, which can be costly if you don’t earn rewards to offset it.



Best for online shopping Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros The card offers a generous intro APR offer and an easy-to-achieve sign-up bonus. Having top Preferred Rewards status with this card gives an excellent rate on your chosen bonus category. Cons The cap on quarterly bonus spending can be limiting for some spenders. The highest returns aren’t available for every customer.



Best for flat-rate rewards Citi Double Cash® Card Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros This card is one of the best flat-rate cash back cards available. For added payment flexibility, you can get one of the most extended intro APR periods on balance transfers. Cons There are no additional bonus categories on this card to boost rewards. ThankYou points earned from this card can’t be transferred directly to Citi’s travel partners.



How to choose the best card for Amazon purchases

You’ll want to choose a rewards credit card that lets you earn maximum rewards on Amazon purchases and other places you shop. You can select a card with bonus categories or a flat-rate rewards structure, but always assess your spending habits to see what will work best for you. Consider these tips when choosing a card:

Compare Prime membership requirements

Pay attention to the requirements for opening a card. If you want an Amazon-specific card, the best ones require a Prime membership, which is $14.99 per month or $139 per year. While the cards are no-annual-fee cards, consider the cost of the Prime membership requirement similar to an annual fee. You’ll want to ensure you get that value back from the card.

If you don’t want to pay for an Amazon Prime membership, consider a non-Amazon card that doesn’t charge an annual fee, but can still earn at least 2 percent cash back on your Amazon purchases. This way, you can get decent rewards rates when you shop, but don’t have to pay an extra cost for your card.

Look at your shopping habits

If you shop online at Amazon enough to justify an Amazon Prime membership, earning a consistent 5 percent with a card like the Prime Visa is the best option. Other cards can get you great earnings rates but may come with caveats. For example, if you spend more than $2,500 per quarter at Amazon, the Bank of America Customized Cash card’s highest earning rates can drop to 1 percent, which limits your earnings. But the Prime Visa will always earn 5 percent back on Amazon.com, no matter what.

Check your credit score

Some of the best cash back cards, especially for Amazon shopping, require good to excellent credit. So before you shop and compare cards, check your credit score so you can get an idea of your approval odds.

If you don’t have good or better credit, look at cards for fair credit and compare them to Amazon cards. These can help build your credit towards getting better cards while still earning decent rewards.

How to maximize rewards when shopping on Amazon

You can maximize your returns on Amazon spending in many ways. Figuring out how what works best for you is critical. Here are some tips to help earn more rewards on Amazon purchases:

Make sure you earn your sign-up bonus. If the card you pick offers a sign-up bonus, meet the minimum spending requirement during the bonus period. These extra rewards can go toward your next trip or Amazon haul.

If the card you pick offers a sign-up bonus, meet the minimum spending requirement during the bonus period. These extra rewards can go toward your next trip or Amazon haul. Add your new credit card to your Amazon account. Add your card to your Amazon account and set it as your default payment method. This way, your card will be ready and waiting for you when shopping for deals.

Add your card to your Amazon account and set it as your default payment method. This way, your card will be ready and waiting for you when shopping for deals. Consider pairing cards together. Consider pairing rewards credit cards to get the overall bonus categories and benefits you want most. Having one card for Amazon and another for your general spending can make an excellent earning combination.

Consider pairing rewards credit cards to get the overall bonus categories and benefits you want most. Having one card for Amazon and another for your general spending can make an excellent earning combination. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, look for exclusive deals. Amazon-specific cards offer Prime members additional benefits, particularly during major shopping events. You can get outsized value during those periods.

Is a Prime membership worth it?

A Prime membership is $14.99 per month or $139 per year. If you can pay the upfront fee, you’ll save money by paying annually instead of monthly.

You must determine whether you are using the services provided enough to justify that cost. The most straightforward calculation is whether you’d spend more than $139 on shipping without Prime. If so, Prime already makes sense.

For cards requiring a Prime membership, you would offset the Amazon Prime fee by spending $2,780 annually at Amazon and Whole Foods. At 5 percent back, you would earn $139. With other cards, see how much cash back you’d need to make to offset the annual fee before applying.

Frequently asked questions

Do I have to be a Prime member to get Amazon credit cards? Caret Down You need a Prime membership for cards like the Prime Visa, Prime Store Card, Prime Secured Store Card, and Business Prime card.

Can I use Amazon-specific credit cards at other stores? Caret Down If the card is a store card, it is a closed-loop card, meaning it can only be used within the Amazon family of stores. Cards like the Prime Visa and Business Prime card are open-loop, meaning they work at any merchant.

The bottom line

Amazon sells everything, making it an easy place to spend significant money. If you do, you’ll want to find the best way to earn the most rewards. Compare your options to find the best card to get the most rewards and additional benefits. Consider how an Amazon-specific card might fit into your overall credit card portfolio compared to other issuers. Shop around and find out what works best for you.