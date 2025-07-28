Comparing the best cards for large purchases

Credit cards aren’t generally seen as the best option for borrowing money due to their high interest rates if you don’t pay your balance in full and on time. But a credit card can give you a lucrative edge over a personal loan if you need to finance a large purchase around the corner and plan to pay it off quickly.

The key is to use the right card for both the upcoming purchase and for your long-term needs. This could mean choosing a credit card that offers a 0 percent intro APR on purchases, a good welcome offer or stellar rewards potential based on your ongoing spending.

If you’re looking for the best credit card for a large purchase, here are our hand-picked selections of the top cards for the job.

Top credit cards for large purchases

How to choose a card for large purchases

Choosing the best card for large purchases is a matter of finding the best balance of benefits, earnings and interest rates, among a other things. Consider these important factors:

Getting a welcome offer and earning quick rewards can help you offset the cost of a large purchase. Make sure the spending requirement isn't too high to qualify for the offer or time your application with sizable purchases like an extended vacation or home renovation project.

Rewards rates for different spending categories vary by credit card. To get the most out of your card, choose one that offers generous rewards in the categories in which you spend the most, such as online purchases, groceries or travel.

With some credit cards, you may increase the value of the points you earn through your everyday spending by transferring them to airline and hotel partners.

Check to see if a card's annual credits offset its annual fee (and that you can use them with retailers you already shop with).

Ideally, you'll find a card with benefits that complement your lifestyle and help you save money. Some cards offer travel benefits, purchase protections, elite status and other perks. Understanding the kinds of benefits you want with your card can help you make the right choice.

How Bankrate experts chose their cards for large purchases

Senior credit card editor Nouri Zarrugh considered many features when narrowing down his options for a credit card to use for an upcoming computer purchase. He ultimately chose the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card for three reasons.

Bankrate staff insights “When I was looking to buy a computer, I decided it was a great time to apply for a new credit card. Here was my thinking: I could easily earn a sign-up bonus based on the cost, so I’d essentially get a big discount on the large purchase just for getting a new card. I’d earn a decent chunk of rewards for the large purchase since the card I went with offered 3 percent back on online shopping (and I planned to purchase online). I could chip away at the cost over time with the card’s intro APR offer (I could pay it off right away, but being able to pay over time helped lessen the mental ‘blow’ of spending a lot of money all at once).” Nouri Zarrugh, Senior Editor, Credit Cards

Pitfalls of opening a credit card for large purchases

Make sure you weigh the advantages and disadvantages of using a credit card for large purchases before opening one:

While opening a new credit card for a large purchase can be beneficial by giving you more time to pay off the debt and earning points, it’s also a risky financial move.

If you’re sure that the debt can be paid back either by the payment due date or within the timeframe of the 0 percent intro APR offer, it’s a solid strategy that can give you a boost in rewards points right away.

If money is uncertain due to emergencies or other circumstances, it’s an easy way to fall into debt. The large, lingering balance will likely cause long-term monthly payments as well as incur interest, making those payments even higher.

It can also affect your credit utilization ratio . Experts recommend that card users keep their utilization ratio under 30 percent of their available credit limit. Putting a large purchase on a credit card with a small credit limit is likely to negatively affect your credit score.

What’s next?

The bottom line

Using a credit card for a large purchase can help you preserve cash and earn rewards in the process — but the best credit card for a large purchase shouldn’t just be for one event. Make sure the card you choose meets your immediate spending needs and helps you achieve your long-term financial goals.