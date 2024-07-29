At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offers various benefits and rewards that help make its annual fee worthwhile

It offers a welcome bonus of 60,000 points, if you meet the required conditions, which you can use towards travel with Chase or its travel partners, or redeem in other ways

It also offers other travel perks and an anniversary bonus of 10 percent of your previous year’s spending in points

This article was originally published in August 2023. Card details may have been changed; see Bankrate’s review for current offers.

I’m a flight hacker and frequent traveler, and I’m always on the lookout for good credit card deals. Last year, I set my sights on a round-trip flight to Istanbul, so I started looking for a card that would cover most of the cost of my trip.

It didn’t take me long to realize that the card I was looking for was the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, especially given its impressive welcome bonus at the time.

More than a year later, not only did that welcome bonus pay for my trip, but the card’s reward rates have made it my go-to for almost all of my daily expenses. Add in its unique 10 percent anniversary bonus and an annual $50 hotel credit (through the Chase Travel℠ portal), and it’s easy to see why it quickly became one of my favorite rewards credit cards. Here are some of the reasons I love this card:

It offers a great welcome bonus

When I applied, the Chase Sapphire Preferred was offering 100,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months from when I signed up. The offer is now 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months, but that’s still a great deal.

I had considered getting the Chase Sapphire Reserve® instead, but the $550 annual fee was too high for me — plus, I got a much better welcome bonus with the Sapphire Preferred than I would have with the Sapphire Reserve. Bankrate values the current offer of 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points at $750 (when used to book travel through the Chase Travel℠ portal), and up to $1,200 if you take full advantage of Chase’s transfer partners. The current baseline offering of 60,000 bonus points, worth more than seven times the $95 annual fee if you redeem through Chase Travel℠, is also a good deal.

To get the welcome bonus, I needed to spend a minimum of $4,000 within the first three months. In my case, I usually spend around $800 on food and groceries every month, so I put all of those expenses on the card. This was a sensible choice since I earn 3X points on dining (including eligible takeout and delivery) and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs). The card also earns:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on select streaming services

2X points on other general travel purchases

1X points on everything else

It has perks like no foreign transaction fees

I live an international life, splitting my time between Canada, the U.S. and Istanbul. I frequently travel to Asia, too. I find myself using my credit cards abroad all the time. That’s why I always travel with a card that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees, and the Sapphire Preferred fits the bill. The other benefits of the Sapphire Preferred — such as travel, purchase protections and partner benefits with DoorDash and Lyft — make it more useful and more fun.

I can transfer points to loyalty programs easily

One of the things I like most about the Sapphire Preferred is that it enables me to transfer my points to other loyalty programs, like Chase’s partner airlines and hotel chains, at a 1:1 rate. This allows me to get much more value out of my points.

When I redeem my points through the Chase Ultimate Rewards program with the Sapphire Preferred card, the most I can get is 1.25 cents apiece, which is pretty good (holders of the Sapphire Reserve card can get 1.5 cents per point).

However, if I transfer them to a partner airline’s loyalty program, I will often get much more. For example, I can transfer my points to United Airlines’ MileagePlus and use them to redeem award flights directly through the MileagePlus program. When I do, I generally get a value of 2 or more cents per point — in line with Bankrate estimates that Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth around 2 cents apiece on average when used with the right transfer partner.

In my case, I booked a round trip from Houston to Istanbul in business class. The cheapest cash flight I could find cost $2,300, but I only spent 69,000 miles (converted from 69,000 Ultimate Rewards points), plus $81.65 in taxes and fees. This means my points were worth over 3 cents each, making my 100,000-point welcome bonus worth over $3,000. I live for this type of deal.

It offers an annual 10 percent bonus

With this benefit, I get 10 percent of my total spend back in points each account anniversary. If I spend $10,000 on my card throughout the year, I’ll get 1,000 bonus points. That’s an additional 10 percent bonus I wouldn’t earn with any other card — and one more perk that helps the Chase Sapphire Preferred pay for itself.

The bottom line

The welcome bonus alone makes the Sapphire Preferred well worth the annual fee. I accumulated more than 20,000 points last year from my everyday spending, plus some extra points I earned on a few large purchases.

While the Chase Sapphire Preferred doesn’t offer premium travel benefits like airport lounge access, the money I save using the card easily offsets these small costs. As I wait for my annual 10 percent points bonus and prepare to spend the rest of the points I already have, I can’t help but feel that this is one of the smartest financial moves I’ve made in some time.