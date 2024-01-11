Best gas credit cards for January 2024

Garrett Yarbrough
Nouri Zarrugh
Sally Herigstad
Nouri Zarrugh
Sally Herigstad
Updated January 11, 2024

Gas credit cards are a type of rewards card that can help you earn either cash back or points whenever you fill up at the pump. The best gas credit cards earn a higher rewards rate on gas purchases compared to other rewards cards, while also allowing for solid rewards in other common spending categories, such as groceries or dining. Here are some of the best credit cards for gas from our partners to help you decide how you want to earn more credit card rewards at the pump.

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for sign-up bonus
Image of Bank of America&#174; Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
4.3
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1% - 3%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for gas and groceries
Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
4.4
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1% - 6%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best wholesale club card
Image of Sam's Club&reg; Mastercard&reg;

Sam's Club® Mastercard®
3.0
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

1% - 5%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR GM CAR OWNERS
Image of My GM Rewards&#174; Mastercard&#174;

My GM Rewards® Mastercard®
4.1
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

N/A

Offer valuation

4X - 7X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for everyday spending
Image of Citi Rewards+&reg; Card

Citi Rewards+® Card
4.0
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$200

Offer valuation

1X - 5X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for first-year cash back match
Image of Discover it&#174; Chrome

Discover it® Chrome
4.0
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

1% - 2%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for no annual fee
Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
4.6
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1% - 3%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate's top gas credit cards

Card Name Earns Best for Bankrate Review Score
3 percent cash back on select category purchases of choice; 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 of combined 3 and 2 percent category purchases each quarter, then 1 percent), plus 1 percent on all other purchases

Sign-up bonus

4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
on Bank of America's secure site

6 percent cash back on U.S. supermarket purchases (up to $6,000 per year, then 1 percent); 6 percent back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions; 3 percent back on U.S. gas station purchases; 3 percent cash back on transit; 1 percent back on all other purchases

Gas and groceries

4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

5 percent cash back on gas (up to $6,000 per year, then 1 percent), 3 percent back on dining ($5,000 cash rewards maximum per year), and 1 percent cash back on all other eligible purchases.

Wholesale club card

3.0 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Synchrony Bank's secure site

7X points on eligible GM purchases, 4X points on all other purchases

GM car owners

4.1 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Goldman Sachs Bank USA's secure site
See Rates & Fees

2X points at supermarkets and gas stations (on up to $6,000 in purchases per year, then 1X points); 1X points on all other purchases

Everyday spending

4.0 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees

2 percent cash back at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1 percent) and 1 percent on all other purchases

First-year cash back match

4.0 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees

3 percent cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail purchases on up to $6,000 per calendar year in purchases in each category (then 1 percent), and 1 percent cash back on other purchases

No annual fees

4.6 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
A closer look at our best gas credit cards

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Best for sign-up bonus

Choosing and changing your bonus cash back category allows for a flexible rewards strategy that maximizes your earnings.

Cash back strategists who want decent rewards rates in more than one category.

If you’re looking for a more streamlined experience, consider a card with a fixed, flat-rate rewards program. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card or another flat-rate cash back card could be a good choice (Wells Fargo Active Cash earns cash rewards). These cards earn rewards at an equal rate on all purchases and don’t require you to enroll in specific categories.

Read our Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards credit card review or jump back to offer details

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Best for gas and groceries

It’s one of the best cards for everyday purchases available thanks to its solid cash back rate at U.S. gas stations and best-in-class rate on U.S supermarket purchases.

People with a moderate to large grocery budget who spend a lot of time on the road.

If you don’t spend heavily on groceries and worry you won’t earn enough cash back to offset this card’s annual fee, consider the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express instead. Though it carries a much lower cash back rate at U.S. supermarkets, its $0 annual fee and still-solid rewards rates could make it very lucrative.

Read our Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express review or jump back to offer details.

Sam's Club® Mastercard®

Best wholesale club card

This card not only rewards Sam’s Club purchases, but also offers all cardholders (including non-members) one of the best rates available on purchases at gas stations and a generous rate on dining and takeout.

While Sam’s Club members may get the most value from this card, anyone eager to fill a hole in their rewards strategy with a card that earns cash back at gas stations can benefit.

If you aren’t—or don’t plan on becoming—a Sam’s Club member, then this card isn’t for you. However, if earning rewards on gas and wholesale club purchases is a priority, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card could be a great option. It has elevated rewards for purchases at supermarkets, gas stations and wholesale clubs.

Read our Sam’s Club Mastercard review or jump back to offer details.

My GM Rewards® Mastercard®

Best for GM car owners

You can earn up to $100 back in statement credits on $1,500 in gas station fuel purchases per year — about a 6.7 percent return on spend. Even the best credit cards for gas earn a maximum of 5 percent back on gas, making this card a top pick for commuters.

GM car owners and lessees who don’t mind visiting a GM dealership for car parts, service and maintenance will get the most value out of this card. 

If you’re looking for a more flexible card that earns rewards on road travel, consider the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card. This card not only carries one of the most versatile and generous rewards rates out there on everyday travel (including 3X points at gas stations and on transit and travel), but also gives you the freedom to redeem points for travel bookings, cash back, online shopping and more without sacrificing point value.

Read our full My GM Rewards Card review or jump back to offer details.

Citi Rewards+® Card

Best for everyday spending

The rewards earned from every purchase will be rounded up to the nearest 10 points. So, a $12 lunch order would earn 20 ThankYou points. Plus, the card earns an annual 10 percent bonus points on the first 100,000 points you redeem.

Citi rewards cardholders looking to build out their credit card stack and earn rewards at supermarkets and gas stations while avoiding an annual fee.

Going with a card that earns a higher point value for the purchases you make the most could be more to your advantage. The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards and the Citi Custom Cash℠ Card cards provide the flexibility to plan a rewards strategy that earns more across everyday spending.

Read our Citi Rewards+ Card review or jump back to offer details.

Discover it® Chrome

Best for first-year cash back match

Boosted rewards for gas purchases and Discover’s Cashback Match™ give this card high cash back potential, especially by the end of your first year.

People with good credit looking for a simple gas rewards card that comes with an introductory APR offer. 

Other no-annual-fee credit cards offer better year-round rewards rates for gas, but if Discover’s Cashback Match™ is intriguing, consider the Discover it® Cash Back. You’ll have to activate bonus categories each quarter to earn this card’s best rate, but gas has typically been an eligible category at least once a year. 

Read our Discover it® Chrome review or jump back to offer details.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Best for no annual fee

It’s hard to find high cash back rates in several everyday rewards categories on a single no-annual-fee card. This could make the Blue Cash Everyday especially valuable as a standalone everyday rewards card.

Home and family shoppers who stick to a budget and want to earn rewards with a single card.

If you want to boost your rewards earning potential on gas, the Citi Custom Cash card could be a great option thanks to its best-in-class rewards rate in a variety of everyday bonus categories, including gas (5 percent back in your top spending category, on up to $500 per billing cycle, then 1 percent).

Read our Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express review or jump back to offer details.

Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card

Best credit union rewards card

It earns unlimited rewards in several key everyday spending categories, including both gas stations and electric vehicle charging stations.

Anyone looking for a versatile everyday rewards card that offers a relatively low ongoing APR.

If you’d rather not join PenFed credit union, consider a spending strategy that includes multiple cards to earn at least 5 percent back in all of your major spending categories.

What to know about gas credit cards

Like other rewards credit cards, gas cards can earn cash back or points at gas stations. But some of the best grocery cards and travel cards also earn rewards for spending at the pump, so any card that offers customized rewards or includes gas purchases in a bonus category can be your gas card.

Types of gas credit cards

The two main types of gas credit cards are co-branded and general-purpose. They both have their benefits, but general-purpose cards that include gas as a rewards category can be more versatile.

General-purpose gas cards are simply credit cards that offer bonus rewards at gas stations. These may come with rewards programs that offer cash back or points as you spend. Typically the best general-purpose credit cards include a range of rewards categories and give you the flexibility to maintain your spending habits without thinking about how to maximize your rewards strategy.

A great general-purpose gas credit card might also earn generously at U.S. supermarkets or at wholesale clubs. However, it’s rare that gas is the highest rewards tier. 

Some gas station chains have co-branded credit cards that allow cardholders to earn credits for gas and receive discounts on fuel when gas prices increase. While these cards can provide discounts on the price of a gallon, they usually don’t offer rewards for purchases outside of the gas station chain. Even so, some of these options and the gas loyalty rewards programs they’re part of can bring in a nice chunk of savings.

Gas rewards cards pros and cons

Like any type of rewards credit card, gas cards have their perks and drawbacks. Consider the following before you apply:

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Affordability: Plenty of gas cards available don’t charge annual fees.

  • Checkmark

    Additional rewards: Most gas cards offer rewards in other valuable categories like dining or groceries.

  • Checkmark

    Accessibility: Gas cards are available to people with many kinds of credit scores, so you can find a gas credit card with bad credit.

Cons

  • Loyalty cards lack flexibility: Gas rewards cards tied to a particular brand may be inconvenient if that gas station isn’t available everywhere you travel.

  • Not optimized for electric vehicles: Few gas cards earn rewards on electric vehicle charging.

  • Less utilized budget expense: Gas isn’t the largest component of most budgets, so getting a card solely for gas expenses could be pointless.

Bankrate Insight

The average American spends $3,120 per year on gasoline, other fuels and motor oil, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent Consumer Expenditures Report. Charged on a credit card that earns 3 percent cash back on gas, those expenses equal an annual rewards haul of $93.60. While that’s not a staggering sum, think of it as a couple of free tanks.

Expert advice on gas credit cards

Check out our expert advice on filling up the tank and rewards with a gas credit card to help you maximize your earnings.

    Review your current gas spending

    Gas credit cards are best for people who spend significantly at the pump. People who work from home or don’t drive often might not find value in earning cash back for gas station purchases. Using a gas card could help you earn some of the most significant rewards if you’re a commuter or you take frequent road trips.
    Outside of rewards on gas purchases, evaluate other major spending categories you’d like to earn in. Busy families with high grocery budgets or commuting professionals can apply for a gas credit card that also rewards these purchases.

    Check what counts as “gas” for earning rewards

    Read the fine print on the card’s gas category to make sure that you can earn on all gas station purchases everywhere — and not just on purchases at the pump. While you may spend the most while filling the tank, make sure you also get cash back when you run in to grab a snack or buy an energy drink.

    It’s important to check the fine print before you apply for a card to fully understand how you can earn on your gas purchases and read up on merchant category codes that earn cash back.

    For example, the Discover it® Chrome’s fine print states:

    Gas station purchases include those made at merchants classified as places that sell automotive gasoline that can be bought at the pump or inside the station, and some public electric vehicle charging stations. Gas stations affiliated with supermarkets, supercenters, and wholesale clubs may not be eligible.

    And Bank of America says that the gas category for its Customized Cash Rewards credit card could include automated fuel dispensers; electric vehicle charging stations; fuel dealers for coal, fuel oil, liquefied petroleum and wood; marinas and marine service and supplies; and service stations with or without ancillary services.

    If you notice that your gas card isn’t earning rewards when you run into the attached convenience store for a snack or fill up at a wholesale club’s gas station, then check the category’s fine print or call the issuer for clarification.

    Offset any annual fees

    While many gas cards don’t charge an annual fee, a few do. Cards with annual fees usually have better perks and benefits, but no-annual-fee cards are easier to justify.
    Here’s how much cash back two similar cards earn after annual fees, assuming you spend $2,000 per year on gas.

    Card Annual fee Gas rewards rate Cash back, minus annual fee
    Blue Cash Preferred $95 ($0 intro annual fee for the first year) 3 percent cash back -$35
    Blue Cash Everyday $0 3 percent back at U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations (on up to $6,000 in spending per year, then 1 percent) $60

    When only accounting for purchases at U.S. gas stations, the no-annual-fee Blue Cash Everyday is a clear winner over the Blue Cash Preferred. But the Blue Cash Preferred earns much more on U.S. supermarket purchases than the Blue Cash Everyday. When you factor in U.S. supermarket purchases, the Blue Cash Preferred may be a much more attractive option, even with its annual fee.

    Check out this breakdown, which assumes you spend $4,000 per year at U.S. supermarkets and $2,000 per year at gas stations.

    Card Annual fee Rewards rate Gas and U.S. supermarket cash back, minus annual fee
    Blue Cash Preferred $95 ($0 intro annual fee for the first year)
    • 6 percent back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 in spending per year, then 1 percent)
    • 3 percent cash back at U.S. gas stations
    		 $205
    Blue Cash Everyday $0
    • 3 percent back at U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations (on up to $6,000 in spending per year, then 1 percent)
    		 $180

What type of spender are you? Our Credit Card Spender Type Tool gives you personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

More information on gas credit cards

How we assess the best gas credit cards

When evaluating the best gas cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards in popular categories to scoring a large sign-up bonus or high-value perks. Whenever possible, we also feature cards that are available at various credit levels and price points. 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular cards and scored each based on its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup of the best gas cards.

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

Frequently asked questions about gas credit cards

