At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

You can still get a gas credit card if you have bad credit, though you may have fewer options than if you had good or better credit. Generally, most of the best gas cards for bad credit are cards designed for people who have spotty credit histories and accept applicants with scores less than 670.

And the best gas cards for bad credit offer solid rewards on gas purchases without charging an arm and a leg on fees. Here’s what you need to know about choosing, getting and using a gas credit card, even if you don’t have perfect credit.

Comparing the best gas cards for bad credit

Card name Best for Rewards highlights Bankrate review score Discover it® Secured Credit Card Secured card gas rewards 2% back on the first $1,000 you spend at gas stations and at restaurants each quarter (then 1%) as well as 1% back on all other purchases 5.0 Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Students 1.5% cash back on all your purchases 4.6 Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit Building credit 1% cash back rewards on eligible gas and grocery purchases and mobile phone, internet, cable and satellite TV services (terms apply) 2.3 Shell | Fuel Rewards Card Easy approval Save at least 5 cents per gallon of gas with automatic Gold status within the Shell Fuel Rewards program (up to 20 gallons) N/A Chevron/Texaco Techron Advantage Card Co-branded welcome offer 3 cents per gallon in fuel credits on every fill-up N/A

Best gas cards for bad credit

Best secured card for gas rewards Discover it® Secured Credit Card Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros This is one of the rare secured cards that earns rewards and has a welcome offer. This card charges very few fees, including no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no penalty APR and no fee on your first late payment (up to $41 thereafter). Cons The quarterly reward cap may restrict your ability to earn boosted rewards, depending on your spending habits. Other credit-building cards offer a lower ongoing APR, making them a better choice if you carry a balance. Pros This is one of the rare secured cards that earns rewards and has a welcome offer. This card charges very few fees, including no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no penalty APR and no fee on your first late payment (up to $41 thereafter). Cons The quarterly reward cap may restrict your ability to earn boosted rewards, depending on your spending habits. Other credit-building cards offer a lower ongoing APR, making them a better choice if you carry a balance.



Best gas card for students Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros While designed for students, it’s also an ideal pick for people with poorer credit who often use food delivery and rideshare apps. It’s light on fees compared to other cards, since there are no annual or foreign transaction fees. Cons It has no introductory APR offer and no welcome offer, diminishing the card’s up-front value. It’s not as forgiving as other cards that waive your first late payment. Pros While designed for students, it’s also an ideal pick for people with poorer credit who often use food delivery and rideshare apps. It’s light on fees compared to other cards, since there are no annual or foreign transaction fees. Cons It has no introductory APR offer and no welcome offer, diminishing the card’s up-front value. It’s not as forgiving as other cards that waive your first late payment.



Best for building credit* Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit Rating: 2.3 stars out of 5 2.3 Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros Earns cash back in common spending categories, which can help offset the card’s annual fee. Credit One regularly reviews your account for a potential credit line increase, helping your credit utilization ratio. Cons It charges an annual fee that increases in the second year, even if you pay on time. This can cut into your rewards and is counterproductive to building good credit. Secured cards may have higher credit limits with a matching deposit. Pros Earns cash back in common spending categories, which can help offset the card’s annual fee. Credit One regularly reviews your account for a potential credit line increase, helping your credit utilization ratio. Cons It charges an annual fee that increases in the second year, even if you pay on time. This can cut into your rewards and is counterproductive to building good credit. Secured cards may have higher credit limits with a matching deposit.



Best for easy approvals Shell | Fuel Rewards Card Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros It saves cardholders up to 10 cents per gallon on every refill at participating Shell stations and accumulates discounts toward your next refill It has a gas-centric welcome offer that can temporarily reduce your costs at the pump. Cons For fuel purchases where you redeem Fuel Rewards, card rewards and Gold status rewards, fuel savings are limited to 20 gallons of fuel. It’s higher-than-average APR makes it risky to not pay your statement in full each month. Pros It saves cardholders up to 10 cents per gallon on every refill at participating Shell stations and accumulates discounts toward your next refill It has a gas-centric welcome offer that can temporarily reduce your costs at the pump. Cons For fuel purchases where you redeem Fuel Rewards, card rewards and Gold status rewards, fuel savings are limited to 20 gallons of fuel. It’s higher-than-average APR makes it risky to not pay your statement in full each month.



Best co-branded welcome offer Chevron/Texaco Techron Advantage Card Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros & Cons Caret Down Pros Can earn gas credits from two gas station chains, giving the card some extra flexibility. Its welcome offer can earn up to 37 cents per gallon in fuel credits on Chevron and Texaco gas purchases for the first 90 days. Cons Applications are for both the Techron Advantage Visa Credit Card and Techron Advantage Credit Card; you won’t know which one you qualify for until you apply. Its higher-than-average APR can add costly charges if you carry a balance. Pros Can earn gas credits from two gas station chains, giving the card some extra flexibility. Its welcome offer can earn up to 37 cents per gallon in fuel credits on Chevron and Texaco gas purchases for the first 90 days. Cons Applications are for both the Techron Advantage Visa Credit Card and Techron Advantage Credit Card; you won’t know which one you qualify for until you apply. Its higher-than-average APR can add costly charges if you carry a balance.



What’s a gas card?

Gas credit cards can help you rack up rewards when you fill up your tank. Most gas credit cards offer a percentage of your spending back as cash, just like other cash back credit cards. However, credit cards for bad credit tend to have less lucrative rewards programs and more fees.

There are two main types of gas credit cards:



Closed-loop gas cards Caret Down You can only use closed-loop gas cards with specific brands, such as Shell or Chevron. One thing to consider as you compare cards is that closed-loop, gas-only credit cards tend to be easier to qualify for but come with high interest rates. Take the ExxonMobil Smart Card, for example. It has an ongoing interest rate much higher than the average credit card APR and you can only use it at participating Exxon and Mobil locations.



Traditional gas rewards credit cards Caret Down With traditional gas rewards credit cards, you can earn your points or cash back on gas and other eligible purchases. These cards tend to be more useful since you aren’t limited to only using them at a specific gas station chain and you can use them for all your purchases — not just gas.

How to choose a gas credit card for bad credit

If you have bad credit, your gas card options are somewhat limited compared to someone with good or better credit. To find the card that best fits your needs, consider the following.

Check your credit score

Knowing your score can help your research

If you’re on the border of poor and fair credit (around 579 or so), you might be able to qualify for cards that require fair credit. And if you have no credit history, you may qualify for credit cards for no credit. These cards may offer better terms and rewards than secured cards or cards designed for bad credit.

Check your credit score for free before you start comparing gas credit cards to understand your likelihood for approval.

Check your favorite gas station

Choose a card that covers your preferred gas stations

If you exclusively refill your car at a specific gas station chain, check if it has a co-branded gas credit card. You may find the perks and benefits associated with that co-branded card outpace the rewards on a general gas credit card. If your favorite gas station chain doesn’t have a credit card offer, then check out cards that have boosted earnings for gas like the Discover it® Secured Credit Card.

Review your spending habits

Choose a card with reward categories where you spend frequently

Many gas credit cards can earn points or gas discounts on more than just gas. Review your average spending habits to see which card offers the best potential rewards in the categories you spend most.

Building credit with a gas card

Using a gas credit card can be a great way to build your credit, especially if gas is a big chunk of your spending. Instead of charging your refuels to a debit card, you can charge them to a credit card and diligently pay off the balance at the end of each month to establish a positive payment history.

Whether you use a closed-loop card or a rewards credit card for bad credit, all of your credit activity and payments will be reported to one or more of the three credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.

Pros of building credit with a gas card

Some gas cards are fairly easy to get approved for, either because they are gas-only credit cards or geared to consumers with poor credit.

Most gas cards report to the three credit bureaus, which can help you build credit over time.

Gas cards can help you earn rewards or discounts when you fill up.

Cons of building credit with a gas card

Gas cards for bad credit may only offer mediocre rewards.

You may have to pay an annual fee and many gas cards come with a high APR.

Some gas cards for bad credit are secured credit cards, meaning you have to put down a cash deposit as collateral.

What’s next?

For a better idea of what cards you qualify for, enter some basic information into CardMatch™, Bankrate’s prequalification tool. And if need more insight into what categories best fit your rewards needs, our Spender Type Tool can point you in the right direction.

The bottom line

People who want to build credit while earning back on their everyday purchases should look into gas credit cards, whether secured or unsecured. Like grocery purchases, gas is a common expense that can earn reliable rewards on a regular basis with the right card.

Just make sure that you’re keeping an eye on unwanted fees or limitations, and that you only apply for a store-branded gas card if you fill up with that brand frequently.

*The information about the Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit and ExxonMobil Smart Card, Chevron/Texaco Techron Advantage Card and Shell|Fuel Rewards® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.