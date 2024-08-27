At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

The average cost of car maintenance and use in 2023 was $12,182 annually, according to AAA, which was nearly $1,500 more than 2022’s figure. Electric cars are rapidly becoming popular options for drivers who want to save money and reduce their carbon footprint. But is electric cheaper than gas? Bankrate’s insurance editorial team took a careful look at EV cost vs. gas cost to determine the true cost of owning and using each type of vehicle. Our guide to electric car vs. gas cost may help you make the best decision for your own vehicle needs.

The cost of going green: EV vs. gas car prices

When you begin your search for your first electric car, you’ll need to wrap your head around some new concepts. Rather than looking at the miles per gallon, you’ll be more likely to be researching the range of your EV per charge. One commonly used statistic is miles per gallon of gasoline equivalent, or MPGe. Another way to determine efficiency is through the cost per kilowatt hour (kWh), which is likely to be higher at a public charging station than it will be if you charge your vehicle at home.

Another cost you will want to consider is your car insurance rate. No matter what type of car you drive, you will need coverage in almost all of the U.S. At the current time, car insurance for electric vehicles tends to be slightly more expensive than for gas-powered cars, but this may change as EVs become more common and repair costs drop.

The chart below is designed to help you understand the costs involved in owning and using EVs and gas vehicles. We’ve included the range or mileage of each one, as well as the average cost of car insurance. Keep in mind that car insurance is a highly individualized product, and your rate is likely to differ from the averages.

Vehicle (2023 model) Base MSRP (electric models are shown without the federal tax credit of $7,500) EPA estimated range or fuel efficiency Average annual cost for full coverage car insurance Electric Chevy Bolt $26,500 120 MPGe / 259 mi total range $2,007 Nissan Leaf $28,040 111 MPGe / 149 mi total range $2,024 Tesla Model S $74,990 120 MPGe / 405 mi total range $2,804 Tesla Model X $79,990 102 MPGe / 348 mi total range $4,364 Tesla Model 3 $40,240 132 MPGe / 272 mi total range $2,577 Toyota Prius $28,545 52 / 52 MPG $2,117 Gas-powered Ford F-150 $34,585 25 / 25 MPG $1,753 Honda Civic $23,750 44 / 51 MPG $1,963 Nissan Altima $25,630 27 / 39 MPG $2,208 Toyota Camry $26,230 22 / 33 MPG $1,819

Incentives and rebates

A major perk promoted by car manufacturers when buying new all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles is the federal tax credit. While the maximum credit amount is $7,500, the actual amount will vary depending on the battery’s capacity and other stipulations. For example, if you lease a qualified vehicle, this credit will go to the lessor instead of you.

Keep in mind that every car manufacturer has a limit on these credits, and they change all the time. A current list of eligible vehicles and the maximum credit amounts can be found through the U.S. Department of Energy. There are some restrictions on the tax credit. Applicants must earn less than a certain amount annually, and the vehicle must undergo final assembly in North America, for example.

State and local incentives for purchasing an electric vehicle exist, as well. The National Conference of State Legislatures provides details on all the different incentives in each state for electric vehicle buyers. Some benefits and extra incentives include rebates on home energy costs, help with financing home charger installations, HOV lane exemptions with appropriate vehicle tags and more. Some electric utility companies also offer rebates and incentives for owning and charging an electric vehicle at home.

When it comes to buying a new electric vehicle, there are also unique financing options available. Green auto loans tailored specifically for electric and fuel-efficient vehicles take into account the higher purchase price of these vehicles by offering buyers extra benefits. This could include lower interest rates and longer repayment terms, making the monthly payment more affordable.

Are EVs cheaper than gas?

A major factor to think through when considering an electric vehicle is the cost of charging an EV compared to filling a car up with gas. Charging an EV at home with a Level 2 charger can cost between $0.12 to $0.24 per kWh, which translates to roughly $6 to $18, depending on the size of your battery, for a full charge that can typically go 200-plus miles.

This is considerably cheaper than gas for most drivers. Using public fast chargers costs more, averaging around $0.30 or more per kWh, with a full charge totaling $20-$40. While more expensive than home charging, this is still likely cheaper than a comparable gas fill-up for over 200 miles of range. Overall, EV drivers will typically spend less on electricity than gas, saving money in the long run, especially with home charging.

Cost to refuel or recharge Miles traveled Total cost for 200 mi $3.77 per gallon of gas 200 miles @ 24.9 MPG 8 gallons of gas = $30.16 $6–$18 for regular charging 200+ miles 1 charge = $6–$18 $20–$40 for fast charging 200+ miles 1 charge = $20–$40

Hidden costs of an electric vehicle

You might have made plans to buy or finance your new electric car and have an estimate of what your car insurance premium might be, but the costs of an electric vehicle don’t end there. Here are some of the hidden costs that can come with owning an electric vehicle.

Depreciation of electric vehicles

Within its first year, a brand-new car’s value can depreciate up to 20 percent or even more. For an electric car, this can be even greater, depending on how quickly technology has improved. Newer cars could have longer range and improved battery life, making older models obsolete.

The car’s make and model matter, too. A comparison by CarEdge found that, after five years, a Tesla Model 3 maintained around 48 percent of its resale value, while a Nissan Leaf only maintained 34 percent. A Toyota Camry, on the other hand, maintained 65 percent of its resale value.

Battery degradation in electric vehicles

When it comes to electric vehicles, there’s another problem car owners can run into as the car gets older: battery degradation. A gas-powered car’s tank doesn’t get smaller as it gets older, but as an electric car ages, its battery range dwindles, decreasing the maximum amount of miles you can drive before it needs to be recharged. While many factors can impact battery lifespan, from improper charging to cold weather conditions, it’s unavoidable that an electric vehicle’s battery will not always have the same range as it did when it was new. And, just like with the battery on a gas-powered vehicle, you will eventually have to replace it. More on that expense in a moment.

Maintenance for electric vehicles

All-electric vehicles have fewer moving parts compared to gas-powered vehicles, which may lead to the assumption that they are cheaper to maintain. In some respects, this is true — electric vehicles don’t require oil changes or regular tuneups, and because of regenerative braking, brake systems may also last longer. Further, a study by AAA found that it only costs an estimated $949 annually to service an electric car versus $1,279 for a gas vehicle.

Instead, one of the largest costs associated with electric vehicles may be its eventual battery replacement. Those buying a brand-new EV may not need to worry about this for several years, but those wanting to go the pre-owned route may see this cost come up sooner rather than later. Green Cars estimates that the average cost of replacing the battery is between $5,000 to $15,000, even before labor.

However, it can help to know that modern batteries can last up to 10 years or more, depending on the car itself, how it’s driven, how it’s charged and more. Additionally, Green Cars reports that many automakers have an eight- to 10-year or 100,000-mile warranty on their electric car batteries.

Charging electric vehicles

How to charge an electric vehicle may be the first concern of any prospective electric vehicle owner. Fully charging an electric car could take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours, and whether you charge at home or at a public charging station, there may be higher rates during peak hours. For those who rent or live in a townhouse or condominium where installing an at-home charger isn’t feasible, owning an electric vehicle comes with more challenges for this reason.

But if you’re able to charge from home, installing an EV charger is convenient — although it does add another cost to your EV ownership. You’ll typically need to purchase a separate charger and hire an electrician to retrofit your home. Additionally, you’ll want to do a calculation to accurately estimate the total cost for your electric vehicle to see if it offsets the cost of fueling your current car. The first step starts with knowing how much your electricity costs per kilowatt during peak and off-peak hours. As mentioned earlier, some electric utility companies do offer incentives and rebates for EV owners who charge their vehicles at home, so you may want to check with your electricity company to see if any cost savings are available.

Tools to help you calculate the cost of owning an electric vehicle

Part of buying an electric vehicle is taking the time to understand whether or not it fits your needs and lifestyle. Before you decide to make a switch, here are some resources to help you calculate the cost of owning an electric vehicle:

FuelEconomy.gov: Created by the Environmental Protection Agency, this website allows you to compare up to four vehicles based on EPA fuel economy, annual fuel cost, tank cost, tank size and more.

Created by the Environmental Protection Agency, this website allows you to compare up to four vehicles based on EPA fuel economy, annual fuel cost, tank cost, tank size and more. Alternative Fuels Vehicle Cost Calculator: This tool, created by the U.S. Department of Energy, helps drivers compare up to eight vehicles and takes into consideration how the vehicle will be used, such as the average daily driving distance and types of roads the vehicle will be most commonly driven on.

This tool, created by the U.S. Department of Energy, helps drivers compare up to eight vehicles and takes into consideration how the vehicle will be used, such as the average daily driving distance and types of roads the vehicle will be most commonly driven on. Carbon Counter: MIT’s Carbon Counter is useful for drivers who want to see what their carbon output might be depending on the car they choose to drive.

Should you buy an electric vehicle?

There are a number of good reasons for purchasing or leasing an EV: the lower carbon footprint, the potential to save money and more. In some places in the U.S., such as California, for example, there are even movements toward restricting the sale of gas-powered vehicles, meaning electric cars may be your only option in the future. Whether the time is right for you to purchase one, however, is a personal decision, and you will want to base it on your own situation. If you live in a rural area with little opportunity to access public charging stations, for example, it might be best to wait. The higher initial cost of many EVs may make them out of your reach, as well.

If you decide against an EV, you still have options, of course. There are a number of reasonably priced gas-powered and hybrid vehicles that can be insured for a fairly low cost and don’t cost much to run. As America moves toward a wider acceptance of them, however, it can be a good idea to find out the truth about electric vehicles and how you might be able to seamlessly integrate one into your world.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers commute five days a week, drive 12,000 miles annually and own a 2021 model year of one of the following vehicles:

Chevy Bolt

Ford F-150

Honda Civic

Nissan Altima

Nissan Leaf

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model 3

Toyota Camry

Toyota Prius

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.