At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Electric vehicles are no longer a far-flung thing of the future. Chances are, if you’re in the market for a new vehicle, there are more electric options available since the last time you shopped for a car. Ditching the fuel pump in favor of a plug-in hybrid or all-electric vehicle could be great for your wallet — and the environment. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team is here to give you a thorough look at some electric car benefits to help you decide if going green is right for you.

Key electric car facts and statistics

Info The first quarter of 2024 saw a 25 percent increase in electric vehicle (EV) sales over the same quarter of 2023 with over three million EVs sold in the U.S. (International Energy Agency)

California led the way with the highest number of electric car registrations in 2022, accounting for around 37 percent of all EV sales. Florida has the second-most EV sales, followed by Texas. (U.S. Department of Energy, Electric Vehicle Registrations by State)

By 2030, it is estimated that over one in four passenger vehicles sold will be electric. (S&P Global)

Top automakers are expected to account for more than 70 percent of global EV production by 2030 — a significant increase from 2022, when they only represented 10 percent of EV manufacturers. (S&P Global)

Energy experts believe that 2026 will be a tipping point in EV manufacturing with one in four new vehicles produced being an EV. (S&P Global)

Roughly 96 percent of EV owners say they would buy or lease another one. (AAA)

How do electric cars work?

Traditionally, vehicles use an internal combustion engine that relies on gasoline for the energy to move and work correctly. An electric vehicle uses electric energy, which is stored in the battery packs within the vehicle. The battery packs provide the energy source for the electric motor. You can charge the battery packs for an electric vehicle by plugging into a standard outlet at home or a charging station while out on the road.

Not all electric vehicles operate the exact same way. Battery electric vehicles, usually referred to as EVs or electric cars, get their energy solely from charging battery packs. Hybrid electric vehicles, or HEVs, use a combination of the battery pack (which needs the electric charge) and an internal combustible engine, which relies on gasoline. HEV models do not plug in to charge the way an electric vehicle does. If you want a hybrid model that relies on a plug-in charge, you have to purchase a plug-in hybrid vehicle, or PHEV.

Electric vs. gas vehicle costs

Electric vehicles have become increasingly affordable. The average cost of an electric vehicle is $55,242, according to Kelley Blue Book data published in May 2024. This is about a 9 percent decrease from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024. To put this figure into context, the average cost of a new vehicle — whether it has a gasoline or electric engine — was $48,510 in April 2024.

After seeing sharp increases in the cost of all new vehicles — electric, gasoline or otherwise — costs decreased by 0.4 percent from May 2023 to May 2024 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Long-term benefits of owning an electric car

So, what are the benefits of buying an electric car? Saving money on gas, maintenance and insurance costs stand out as some of the major perks.

Save on gas

The average price of gas per gallon is $3.57 for regular, according to the latest data from AAA, which remains around the same price as this time last year.

Even though gas prices remain steady, the cost of gasoline can still take an uncomfortably large bite out of your budget. Electric cars use electricity as their primary source of energy. While electricity prices were up almost 5 percent from May 2023 to May 2024, prices have generally remained more stable over time than gasoline prices.

To get the most accurate estimate of how much electricity it would cost to charge an EV, you can use a calculator like this one provided by the Alternative Fuels Data Center to compare the savings of charging versus filling, based on where you live and the vehicles you drive.

Save on maintenance

Maintenance costs are another major benefit of buying an electric car. Due to fewer parts and no need for oil changes, electric car owners typically make fewer trips to a mechanic. Research published by Consumer Reports shows electric vehicle owners can save between $6,000 and $12,000 in maintenance costs versus traditional gasoline vehicles. With an electric vehicle, there are no more tune-ups and oil changes to schedule, and you do not have the worry of the combustion engine breaking down like you do with gasoline-powered vehicles.

Keep insurance rates reasonable

The price you pay to insure your electric car varies depending on your personal factors and the vehicle itself. For instance, luxury EVs like Teslas typically have higher insurance rates than more affordable cars like the Toyota Prius. In the past, insuring EVs cost more than insuring gasoline-powered cars. However, EVs are more common and they have a multitude of safety equipment options that can qualify for insurance discounts.

To find affordable insurance for your EV, you may want to shop around. Request quotes from several insurers and learn about what EV discounts they offer. Many providers allow you to combine discounts to save even more. When you request quotes, don’t forget to use the same amounts and coverage type so you can make an even comparison between providers.

Sustainability benefits

Owning an electric vehicle significantly reduces your carbon footprint. The sustainability benefits are numerous, including:

Electric vehicles do not produce any tailpipe emissions.

Overall air quality is better for everyone when there are more electric vehicles on the road.

EV companies typically use eco-friendly materials in the production process.

Even when you count the manufacturing process, the greenhouse gas emissions associated with an electric vehicle over its lifetime are lower than the average emitted from a gasoline-powered vehicle.

The possibility of reusing and recycling the batteries for electric vehicles is growing due to better technology.

States that offer electric car incentives

Purchasing a new electric car can be an expensive proposition. However, there are several federal, state and local incentives in place that could potentially offset some of these costs. These electric car incentives encourage buyers to buy more climate-friendly alternatives to gas-powered vehicles. It’s important to research what incentives are available in your state and through your local utility companies, but here are a few programs currently available:

Tax credits: The U.S. government provides up to a $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit for electric vehicle purchases prior to 2022. The exact tax credit varies by brand and it should be noted that Tesla, Toyota, General Motors and Ford electric vehicles are being phased out of the tax credit program. To see if your vehicle qualifies for the tax credit, consult the IRS qualification criteria.

The U.S. government provides up to a $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit for electric vehicle purchases prior to 2022. The exact tax credit varies by brand and it should be noted that Tesla, Toyota, General Motors and Ford electric vehicles are being phased out of the tax credit program. To see if your vehicle qualifies for the tax credit, consult the IRS qualification criteria. State incentives: Currently, 45 states and the District of Columbia provide some level of incentive for purchasing an electric vehicle. There may be local incentives with your city government as well, such as incentive programs available in San Francisco, California, and Buffalo, New York, in addition to state programs.

Currently, 45 states and the District of Columbia provide some level of incentive for purchasing an electric vehicle. There may be local incentives with your city government as well, such as incentive programs available in San Francisco, California, and Buffalo, New York, in addition to state programs. Utility incentives: Utility companies may offer their own incentives for electric vehicle owners. Check with your utility company to see if your vehicle is eligible.

Utility companies may offer their own incentives for electric vehicle owners. Check with your utility company to see if your vehicle is eligible. HOV access: Some cities, such as San Jose, California, and Atlanta, Georgia, offer HOV lane access for anyone driving an electric vehicle. These lanes are typically restricted to vehicles with two or more passengers but this requirement is not in place for EV drivers.

Some cities, such as San Jose, California, and Atlanta, Georgia, offer HOV lane access for anyone driving an electric vehicle. These lanes are typically restricted to vehicles with two or more passengers but this requirement is not in place for EV drivers. Toll incentives: Some states offer toll reduction incentives for drivers of electric vehicles.

Charging stations in the U.S.

The federal government has pledged to increase the number of charging stations available in the U.S. The more stations available, the more confident electric vehicle owners may feel while out on the road. You can find a current list of charging stations through the Alternative Fuels Data Center.

Top 10 states for EV charging stations

State EV charging stations 1 California 15,957 2 New York 3,964 3 Florida 3,470 4 Texas 3,211 5 Massachusetts 3,065 6 Washington 2,168 7 Colorado 2,151 8 Georgia 1,914 9 Pennsylvania 1,773 10 Maryland 1,674

Tips for buying an electric car

If buying an electric car is in your future, there are a few steps you can take prior to buying to make ownership a more realistic possibility.

Check how many charging stations are available in your area. Use the interactive map available through the Alternative Fuels Data Center to find the nearest charging station to your home, work or while traveling.

Explore EV incentives available. There are several resources available online, including this database maintained by the Alternative Fuels Data Center, detailing the federal and state incentives available for buying an electric vehicle (or PHEV or HEV). You can also check with your local utility company for incentives.

Once you have identified potential models, be sure to check out the vehicle’s operating range. It will be helpful to calculate how far a charge can take you and ensure it’s sufficient for your daily commute and other weekly commitments.

Modify an outlet at home to optimize charging. You can charge an electric vehicle by simply plugging it into a standard outlet, but it takes up to 24 hours with some models. You can have an electrician install a 240-volt outlet instead, which will allow a charge to complete in four hours versus 24.

Review maintenance requirements. One of the benefits of electric vehicles is the reduced amount of maintenance overall, but things do happen. Repair shops for EVs are still somewhat limited in many areas, so you may want to research which models require less maintenance.

Best electric cars

There are a variety of electric car models now available on the market. Here is a snapshot of the top-selling models in the U.S. based on 2023 car sales.

Tesla Model Y: The Tesla Model Y is a compact SUV available in three trims: All Wheel Drive, Long Range and Performance. The 2024 Long Range model is capable of driving up to 310 miles on a single charge and has a starting MSRP of $48,990. The Performance series is capable of higher speeds but less of a driving range. The MSRP for the Performance series starts at $52,490.

The Tesla Model Y is a compact SUV available in three trims: All Wheel Drive, Long Range and Performance. The 2024 Long Range model is capable of driving up to 310 miles on a single charge and has a starting MSRP of $48,990. The Performance series is capable of higher speeds but less of a driving range. The MSRP for the Performance series starts at $52,490. Tesla Model 3: The Tesla Model 3 is the entry-level Tesla and is considered a compact luxury sedan. There are two trim level options. Depending on the trim, the 3 is capable of driving 341 miles on a charge. The base MSRP starts at $38,990.

The Tesla Model 3 is the entry-level Tesla and is considered a compact luxury sedan. There are two trim level options. Depending on the trim, the 3 is capable of driving 341 miles on a charge. The base MSRP starts at $38,990. Chevrolet Bolt: Although Chevrolet discontinued the popular Bolt, drivers can still find 2023 and earlier models. The base price for the base compact SUV is $27,800 and the vehicle achieves a 247-mile range.

Although Chevrolet discontinued the popular Bolt, drivers can still find 2023 and earlier models. The base price for the base compact SUV is $27,800 and the vehicle achieves a 247-mile range. Rivian R1T and R1S: The new American EV manufacturer, Rivian, offers the popular R1T, which is a pickup truck, and the R1S, a luxury SUV. Both models have a base price in the mid-$70,000s. The R1T boasts a driving range of 328 to 410 miles, depending on the configuration.

The new American EV manufacturer, Rivian, offers the popular R1T, which is a pickup truck, and the R1S, a luxury SUV. Both models have a base price in the mid-$70,000s. The R1T boasts a driving range of 328 to 410 miles, depending on the configuration. Ford Mustang Mach-E: The Ford Mustang Mach-E compact SUV offers a quick and nimble response with 346 horsepower and can drive up to 250 miles on a charge. The base price starts at $39,995 for the 2024 model.

Frequently asked questions