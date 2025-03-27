Is that luxury car worth the cost of insurance?

What would you do if you won the lottery tomorrow? “Buy my dream car” is a common answer — and it makes sense. Luxury vehicles are more than just a status symbol. They can also be more comfortable, visually appealing and fun to drive. But when buying a luxury vehicle, it’s not just the upfront purchase price you need to consider. Ongoing costs, such as the cost of auto insurance, could make you think twice before committing to luxury vehicle ownership.

Luxury car owners can pay $1,000 more per year for insurance

The average cost of car insurance is $2,678 per year, according to Bankrate’s research — but if your car is worth more, you could end up paying more to insure it.

Using the latest premium data from Quadrant Information Services, we looked at average full coverage premiums for 15 popular luxury cars — from a basic Acura SUV to high-speed sports cars like the Porsche 911 and Tesla Model S. We then paired each luxury car with a comparable mass market model that shares some of the same attractive characteristics — a manual transmission, high-end accessories or a quick 0-to-60 time.

On average, owners of the 15 luxury vehicles we looked at paid $1,223 more per year for full coverage insurance compared to owners of their mass-market competitors. In some cases, luxury buyers stood to save nearly $3,000 per year by opting for the non-luxury alternative.



Luxury model

Average full coverage premium

Mass market alternative

Average full coverage premium

Acura RDX

$2,426

Honda CR-V

$2,245

Audi A4 Quattro

$3,241

Toyota Corolla

$2,387

Audi Q5

$3,023

Mazda CX-5

$2,288

BMW M4

$4,863

Subaru BRZ

$3,144

BMW X5

$4,759

Jeep Grand Cherokee

$2,700

Cadillac Escalade

$3,703

Chevrolet Tahoe

$2,682

Infiniti Q50 Luxe

$3,617

Nissan Versa

$2,747

Jaguar F Pace

$3,270

Volkswagen Tiguan

$2,283

Land Rover Range Rover

$4,030

Toyota 4Runner

$2,429

Lexus RX 350

$2,882

Toyota Highlander

$2,547

Mercedes-Benz C300

$3,565

Honda Civic

$2,640

Porsche 911

$5,294

Mazda Miata

$2,462

Rivian R1S

$4,258

Kia EV6

$2,918

Tesla Model S Plaid

$5,435

Ford Mustang Mach-E

$3,365

Tesla Model Y

$3,771

Hyundai Ioniq 5

$2,956

While we’ve focused our analysis on luxury cars with wide popularity, some luxury cars may have even higher insurance premiums. For instance, exotic sports cars like Ferraris or supercars like Lamborghinis are so expensive to insure that many standard auto insurers won’t cover them. You might also be looking at steep prices and specialty coverage if you purchase a rare or collector car.

Auto Car Icon Why luxury cars cost more to insure It’s not just the sticker price that makes a luxury vehicle more expensive to insure. In the case of many luxury vehicles, high performance can translate into higher premiums. Take the Tesla Model S Plaid, the model with the highest insurance rates in our analysis. Part of that high premium comes from steep repair and replacement costs — EVs can be notoriously expensive to repair, and with a starting MSRP of just under $90,000, the Model S Plaid costs a lot to replace. But the Model S also presents a risk to insurers in the form of lightning-fast speed. It’s one of the model’s biggest selling points, and it’s also a red flag for insurers that indicates a higher potential for speeding tickets, accidents and higher medical bills associated with high-speed crashes.

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Are you a homeowner? ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Are you a homeowner? ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Bankrate staffers weigh in: Are luxury cars worth the cost of ownership?

We talked to three Bankrate staff members who have bought luxury cars about their purchase. All three agreed that the cost of insurance was manageable, but while one staffer loves her luxury ride, the other two have found that other ownership costs — especially the cost of maintenance — have made owning a luxury vehicle more trouble than it’s worth.

Bankrate staff insights We asked 3 Bankrate staffers about their luxury vehicle ownership costs. Info Icon Victoria Pierce, Bankrate staff “Purchased a 2023 Tesla Model 3 about a year and a half ago! A million percent worth it to me! All the sensors/cameras/self-driving capabilities are so helpful and have DRASTICALLY reduced my collision tendencies. The on screen animations of what’s going on around you/where surrounding cars are positioned is very helpful for driving safety. I paid right around $1.5k for a 6/mo full coverage policy with pretty typical coverage in terms of coverage amounts! (I am 26 and have totaled a car in the last 5 years) so not sure how it compares, but I wasn’t overly alarmed at the insurance cost!” Anonymous Bankrate staffer “I bought a used Lexus LC500 in 2021 for $79,000. It was a 2018 with 12,000 miles, and the original MSRP was $115,000. That model launched in 2018 and immediately became a dream car of sorts for me because I thought I’d never be able to afford one. And I justified the purchase to myself thinking, it’s a bargain with such low mileage, it’s done most of its depreciation, and it’s rare so it should hold its value pretty well from here. Well, for the expenses… Some were to be expected, but some caught me by surprise. Here’s what wasn’t surprising: Annual taxes: ~$1,000; Monthly payment: ~$900; Monthly insurance: ~$200 3 months after purchase, I learned that it hadn’t had a proper alignment at the used car dealership that sold it to me (only Lexus dealers can adjust all the parameters, anyway) and the tires on the right side were shot. There’s no such thing as a tire rotation on a high-end RWD sports car, so it needed a new set of four tires and that would be $2,400. So, I continue with just this normal, though outrageously expensive, amount of maintenance for the next 3 years or so until it needs new brakes.” Suzanne De Vita, Bankrate staff “I bought a Mini Cooper, and between the gas and maintenance/repairs, I wouldn’t buy it or any premium/luxury vehicle again. The insurance hasn’t been too bad, but that’s because my mileage is so low (hello, working from home). Every repair is more expensive – oil changes, tires, even new wipers which are normally dirt cheap. Because it’s paid off, I’m just gonna drive it into the ground. After much Googling and car forum research, I did create a spreadsheet (I know, I know) of all the typical maintenance and repairs with this type of car and their average cost, so I can sort of budget.” Caret Left Icon Caret Right Icon

The bottom line

Buying a luxury car will always come with higher costs — but the pros of owning a luxury vehicle might outweigh the steep price tag on expenses like insurance. Like all major purchases, this decision will come down to your personal priorities. To guide your choice, you may want to take the following steps: