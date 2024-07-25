At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

When you’re shopping for car insurance, you want to be sure you’re getting the coverage you need at the best price. While negotiating your rate might seem like a feasible option, insurance providers do not have the ability to manually adjust rates when offering you a quote. This is because rates are calculated based on your personal rating factors. Fortunately, there are still ways you can find affordable coverage. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team offers cost-saving strategies that might help you save on car insurance.

Can you negotiate car insurance?

Unlike some expenses, you can’t negotiate car insurance rates. Each car insurance company determines its rates using algorithms and proprietary tools. Here’s how it works: the company arrives at a base rate, which it uses to determine its price policies and how it will weigh rating factors. The Department of Insurance in the states where a company operates must approve the base rate, so once it’s set, the company can’t adjust the rate without getting prior approval. This is why you can’t negotiate car insurance rates.

Once the base rate is approved, individual and household factors determine your individual premium. These factors include your driving history, vehicle makes and models, location, insurance history and more. Keep in mind that each insurance provider weighs these factors differently and might offer various discounts, which is why insurance rates can vary even if you request quotes for the same coverage choices, limits and deductibles.

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Is comparison shopping the same as negotiating car insurance?

Car insurance comparison shopping is something you can do to determine if you’re getting the best coverage for your money from several insurance companies. Remember, you can’t negotiate your car insurance rates so shopping around for comparison and negotiating aren’t the same strategies.

Although you can’t haggle or set your own insurance premium, you can request quotes from any number of insurance providers. If you select the same coverage types and amounts, you’ll have an easier time comparing your quotes to select the best policy for you.

Ways to lower your car insurance bill

If you are wondering how to negotiate car insurance, you should understand that you cannot haggle a lower premium. However, there are other ways that you can save on your premium that might help you get cheap car insurance.

Shop around

Because each car insurance company has its own underwriting algorithms, premiums for the same coverage will vary between companies. When you are seeking the most affordable price, comparing quotes and coverage options from multiple providers is one of the best methods to see which company can offer you the lowest premium.

Take advantage of discounts

Most insurance companies offer discounts that can help to lower your premium. Discounts will vary from one provider to another, but there are some common savings opportunities that many providers offer. Here are some easy discounts to qualify for:

Multi-policy: This discount is awarded for buying more than one policy from the same company. The most common package is an auto and home discount, but some companies offer savings for buying other lines of insurance, like life or business policies.

This discount is awarded for buying more than one policy from the same company. The most common package is an auto and home discount, but some companies offer savings for buying other lines of insurance, like life or business policies. Multi-vehicle: If you have more than one vehicle, insuring them with the same company might save you some money.

If you have more than one vehicle, insuring them with the same company might save you some money. Safe driver: Having a clean driving record, which typically means you have no at-fault accidents, tickets or DUI convictions in the past several years, can help you avoid premium surcharges.

Having a clean driving record, which typically means you have no at-fault accidents, tickets or DUI convictions in the past several years, can help you avoid premium surcharges. Vehicle safety features: Insuring a car with safety equipment like side curtain air bags, anti-lock brakes or an automatic braking system to help avoid forward collisions often means you will pay less for insurance.

Insuring a car with safety equipment like side curtain air bags, anti-lock brakes or an automatic braking system to help avoid forward collisions often means you will pay less for insurance. Pay-in-full: You might be able to avoid paying installment fees and may get a discount if you pay your car insurance in full, rather than pay monthly or quarterly.

You might be able to avoid paying installment fees and may get a discount if you pay your car insurance in full, rather than pay monthly or quarterly. Paperless: When you choose to go paperless, the insurance company often gives you a discount since they can save on printing and postage costs. Just remember to review your policy at renewal for changes or company errors and to get a copy of your ID cards.

When you choose to go paperless, the insurance company often gives you a discount since they can save on printing and postage costs. Just remember to review your policy at renewal for changes or company errors and to get a copy of your ID cards. Defensive driving discount: Some providers offer a premium discount if you take an approved defensive driving course to improve your driving skills.

Other common discounts include savings for good students, students at college without cars, participating in a telematics program or signing up for paperless billing. Reviewing a company’s discounts and taking advantage of as many as you qualify for can help you fit your car insurance premium into your budget. Make a point of periodically reviewing what discounts you’re eligible for so you don’t miss out on potential savings. For instance, you might become eligible for a loyalty discount once you’ve been with your insurance provider for a certain number of years.

Drive an affordable car

Vehicle make and model are some of the biggest factors in how much you pay for car insurance. Insurance providers charge higher rates for vehicles that are more expensive, don’t have great safety features or have higher accident ratings. On the other hand, vehicles with more safety features and lower repair costs are often less expensive to insure. Some of the cheapest cars to insure include the Subaru Outback, Honda CR-V, Honda Pilot, Ford Escape and Honda Odyssey.

If you’re currently shopping for a vehicle and want lower insurance rates, consider requesting insurance quotes before you purchase a vehicle, so you know exactly how much you’ll be paying for insurance as well as for the vehicle itself.

Try to avoid frequent claims

Any claim you file or accident you cause can affect your insurance rates. Although insurance is in place to cover claims, filing frequent claims may indicate risky driving behavior, which can lead to you being perceived as a high-risk driver. An insurer may increase your rate to reflect their higher cost of claims payout or even choose to cancel or nonrenew your policy.

If you get into a minor accident, it may be worth considering paying out of pocket. Getting a quote for repairs before filing a claim can help you determine if it’s worth going through insurance. For instance, if you have hail damage that will cost $700 to fix, but your comprehensive deductible is $500, it may not be worth putting in a claim for a $200 payout. In this case, it could be best to pay out of pocket and avoid being dinged for a small claim.

Frequently asked questions