Bilt Palladium Card review: A standalone travel card for renters and homeowners
The Bilt Palladium can be excellent for frequent travelers, but maximizing it requires quite a bit of math — and spending.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Snapshot
4.1
Bottom line
on Bilt's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
50,000 Bilt Points + Gold Status + $300 of Bilt Cash
Rewards Rate
1X - 4%
Annual fee
$495
Regular APR
26.74 - 34.74% variable
4.1
Bankrate score
Reward Details
Card Details
Remove a card to add another to compare
Remove a card to add another to compare
Bilt Palladium Card overview
It’s rare to be able to earn credit card rewards on housing payments without additional fees, but with Bilt cards, you can do exactly that. The Bilt Palladium, a premium card in this lineup, might be a solid fit for people who travel frequently and prioritize luxury perks.
At $495 per year in annual fees, cardholders receive 2X points on everyday purchases, up to $600 in various annual statement credits, airport lounge access and other travel benefits (See Rates & Fees). It’s an excellent offer for the right cardholder, but it does require quite a bit of spending to maximize. Plus, the rewards system is complex, which might put off a casual rewards card user.
-
Rewards
- Earn up to 1X points on rent and mortgage payments with no transaction fee
- Earn 2X points on everyday purchases
- Earn 4% back in Bilt Cash on everyday purchases
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
-
Welcome offer
-
Welcome bonus (subject to approval): 50,000 Bilt Points + Gold Status after spending $4,000 on everyday purchases in the first 3 months + $300 of Bilt Cash.
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
-
-
Rates and fees
- $495 annual fee (See Rates & Fees)
- 26.74 - 34.74% variable APR
- 10% intro APR offer on purchases in the first 12 billing cycles of account opening
- No foreign transaction fees
- Up to $41 late payment fee
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
-
Other cardholders perks
- $200 in Bilt Cash annually
- $400 in annual Bilt Travel Hotel credits (up to $200 in statement credits from Jan. 1 to June 30 and up to $200 in credits from July 1 to Dec. 31)
- Priority Pass airport lounge access for the cardholder and up to two guests
- World Legend Mastercard travel insurance and shopping protection
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
Bilt Palladium pros and cons
Pros
-
Cardholders can earn rewards on rent and mortgage payments.
-
The card offers solid rewards rates, as well as flexible redemption options.
-
The list of perks includes a welcome bonus, airport lounge access, travel insurance and other attractive benefits.
Cons
-
The rewards system can get rather complicated if you want to earn points on mortgage or rent payments.
-
Certain benefits common for premium travel cards are absent.
-
A high annual fee can deter some cardholders.
Why you might want the Bilt Palladium
The Bilt Palladium Card can be an excellent choice if you’re looking for a luxury travel card, especially if you’re not involved in other rewards card ecosystems yet. From a welcome bonus to travel perks, this card has plenty to offer even if you don’t use it to earn points on housing payments.
Welcome offer: Multiple ways to get value
The welcome bonus on this card consists of two parts. First, you’ll receive a $300 bonus in Bilt Cash upon approval. Additionally, you can earn 50,000 bonus Bilt Points and Gold status after spending $4,000 on non-housing purchases in the first three months. The status provides extra benefits, including transfer bonuses, earning interest on your points balance and more.
This is an appealing offer that ensures you get rewarded before you even spend anything. Further, if you do earn the 50,000-point bonus, Gold status provides an opportunity to continuously get extra value out of the card since it’s valid for the rest of the calendar year and all of the following year.
Redemptions: Plenty of options
Bilt Points are a flexible rewards currency, and cardholders get multiple options for how to spend them. While you’ll get the most bang for your buck redeeming for travel, especially if you transfer to one of Bilt’s 24 partners, aspiring homeowners might find a different option interesting: The Bilt Palladium offers 1.5 cents per point if you use your Bilt Points for a down payment on a home.
Other redemption options include:
- Rent payments
- Principal-only mortgage payments
- Fitness classes
- Statement credits
- Amazon purchases
- Gift cards
- Lyft rides
- Home Design Collection purchases
These options, however, only yield 1 cent per point or less in value.
Travel perks: Valuable for frequent travelers
The Bilt Palladium comes with competitive travel benefits. You can receive $400 in Bilt Travel Hotel credits annually (up to $200 from Jan. 1 to June 30 and up to $200 July 1 to Dec. 31). Note that the credits only apply to Bilt Travel hotel bookings of at least two nights. Additionally, the card provides Priority Pass airport lounge access for you and up to two guests — free of charge.
As a World Legend Mastercard, it also offers travel insurance perks*, including:
- Trip Cancellation and Interruption Protection
- Trip Delay Reimbursement
- Lost or Damaged Luggage Insurance
- Baggage Delay Insurance
- MasterRental Insurance
However, certain popular benefits are lacking. For example, the card doesn’t offer credits for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fees or any other perks for expedited airport security. These are pretty common benefits for cards of this caliber.
*A maximum benefit amount and certain restrictions and limitations apply. Please review the Mastercard Guide to Benefits for details.
Why you might want a different rewards card
The Bilt Palladium can be a great standalone card if you’re willing to make the effort to get the most out of it. That said, it does require a bit of work — and spending, which makes it less than ideal if you carry other rewards credit cards already.
Rewards system: Complex and demanding
The main selling point of the Bilt cards is the ability to earn rewards on housing payments. While that’s attractive in theory, it’s also pretty complicated in practice.
There are two ways you can earn rewards on your rent and mortgage payments with the Bilt Palladium card. The first option allows you to earn points without paying a 3% processing fee, but in this case, your rewards rate depends on how much non-housing spending you put on the card. If you spend the same amount or more than your rent or mortgage payment, you’ll earn 1.25X points. Spending at least 75% of the payment earns 1X points, and 50% — 0.75X points. Finally, if you spend at least 25% of your monthly housing payment on other purchases, you’ll earn 0.5X points on your rent or mortgage. And if you don’t meet the minimum spending threshold, you’ll only receive 250 points per housing payment.
For example, let’s say your mortgage payment is $2,000. That means you need to spend at least $2,000 to earn the maximum amount of rewards. If you only spend $1,000 on non-housing purchases, you’ll earn 0.75X points instead.
The second option involves Bilt Cash, which is separate from your Bilt Points. You earn this reward currency on non-housing purchases. Besides other redemption options, you can use it to cover the processing fee required to earn points on rent or mortgage payments. In our example, a $2,000 mortgage payment would require $60 in Bilt Cash to offset the fee. With this option, housing rewards are capped at 1X points.
Annual fees: May be excessive for some cardholders
Paired with the spending you need to put on the card to unlock housing rewards, a $495 annual fee might make you rethink applying for this card (See Rates & Fees). While it’s comparable to other cards in this space, those cards also come with simpler rewards systems — and potentially more valuable perks.
Plus, if you’re hoping to earn rewards on your housing payments but already have other rewards cards, the Bilt Palladium might not pair with them well. You’ll have to transfer a good portion of your spending to it just to unlock housing rewards, diminishing your rewards on other cards. And the high annual fee will only add the pressure to spend enough to justify carrying the card.
How the Bilt Palladium compares to other rewards cards
If you like what the Bilt Palladium has to offer but aren’t sure it’s worth the annual fee, you may want to look into the Bilt Obsidian Card or the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card instead — both offer boosted rewards rates in everyday categories and a bit more flexibility for the less-frequent traveler.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Welcome bonus (subject to approval): 50,000 Bilt Points + Gold Status after spending $4,000 on everyday purchases in the first 3 months + $300 of Bilt Cash.
Rewards rate
Earn up to 1X points on rent and mortgage payments with no transaction fee. Earn 2X points on everyday purchases. Earn 4% back in Bilt Cash on everyday purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
Rewards rate
10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. 5 Miles per dollar on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. 2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Welcome offer: $200 of Bilt Cash when you apply and get approved.
Rewards rate
Earn up to 1X points on rent and mortgage payments with no transaction fee. Earn 3X points on your choice of grocery (up to $25k/year) or dining (your 3x category choice remains in effect for the entire calendar year). Earn 2X points on travel. Earn 1X points on everyday purchases. Earn 4% back in Bilt Cash on everyday purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Is the Bilt Palladium Card right for me?
The Bilt Palladium allows you to earn rewards on housing payments, but you’ll have to do some math and ensure you spend enough on non-housing purchases. The card comes with competitive travel perks and boasts a long list of transfer partners and redemption options. It can be an excellent option for:
- People looking for a standalone rewards card to use for most of their spending
- High spenders who travel frequently
Frequently asked questions
*The information about the Bilt Mastercard® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
How we rated this card
We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.
Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest).
We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:
* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.
Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.