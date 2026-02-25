Why you might want a different rewards card

The Bilt Palladium can be a great standalone card if you’re willing to make the effort to get the most out of it. That said, it does require a bit of work — and spending, which makes it less than ideal if you carry other rewards credit cards already.

Rewards system: Complex and demanding

The main selling point of the Bilt cards is the ability to earn rewards on housing payments. While that’s attractive in theory, it’s also pretty complicated in practice.

There are two ways you can earn rewards on your rent and mortgage payments with the Bilt Palladium card. The first option allows you to earn points without paying a 3% processing fee, but in this case, your rewards rate depends on how much non-housing spending you put on the card. If you spend the same amount or more than your rent or mortgage payment, you’ll earn 1.25X points. Spending at least 75% of the payment earns 1X points, and 50% — 0.75X points. Finally, if you spend at least 25% of your monthly housing payment on other purchases, you’ll earn 0.5X points on your rent or mortgage. And if you don’t meet the minimum spending threshold, you’ll only receive 250 points per housing payment.

For example, let’s say your mortgage payment is $2,000. That means you need to spend at least $2,000 to earn the maximum amount of rewards. If you only spend $1,000 on non-housing purchases, you’ll earn 0.75X points instead.

The second option involves Bilt Cash, which is separate from your Bilt Points. You earn this reward currency on non-housing purchases. Besides other redemption options, you can use it to cover the processing fee required to earn points on rent or mortgage payments. In our example, a $2,000 mortgage payment would require $60 in Bilt Cash to offset the fee. With this option, housing rewards are capped at 1X points.

Annual fees: May be excessive for some cardholders

Paired with the spending you need to put on the card to unlock housing rewards, a $495 annual fee might make you rethink applying for this card (See Rates & Fees). While it’s comparable to other cards in this space, those cards also come with simpler rewards systems — and potentially more valuable perks.

Plus, if you’re hoping to earn rewards on your housing payments but already have other rewards cards, the Bilt Palladium might not pair with them well. You’ll have to transfer a good portion of your spending to it just to unlock housing rewards, diminishing your rewards on other cards. And the high annual fee will only add the pressure to spend enough to justify carrying the card.