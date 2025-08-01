Citi Strata℠ Card review: Excellent everyday spending option
Citi's new no-annual-fee travel card that's worth a look.
Snapshot
3.9
Bottom line
on Citi's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
Earn 30,000 bonus Points
Rewards Rate
1X - 5X
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
3.9
Bankrate score
Reward Details
Card Details
Citi Strata Card overview
This refresh of the Citi Rewards+ card pumps significantly more value into Citi’s no-annual-fee reward card offering. You’ll get excellent value on everyday spending, including an unlimited 3X points in a category of your choice, which means a high bonus in some unconventional categories. With the ability to combine versatile Citi ThankYou Points with other Citi cards, a decent welcome offer and lengthy intro APR offer, this card is a great choice for everyday spending and a marked improvement over the original Citi Rewards+.
-
Rewards
- 5X points on hotels, rental cars and attractions booked on Cititravel.com
- 3X points at supermarkets
- 3X points on eligible transit and at gas and EV charging stations
- 3X points on an eligible choice category
- 2X points at restaurants
- 1X points on all other purchases
-
Welcome offer
- Earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
-
0% intro APR offer
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months (variable APR 19.24 percent to 29.24 percent after that)
- Intro balance transfer fee: 3 percent of each transfer completed within the first 4 months (minimum $5). After that, 5 percent of each transfer (minimum $5).
-
Rates and fees
- Annual fee: $0
- Foreign transaction fee: 3 percent of each transaction
- Regular APR: 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
- Balance transfer fee: A balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies if completed after 4 months of account opening.
- Balance transfer APR: 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
- Cash advance fee: 5 percent of the amount of each transaction (minimum $10)
- Cash advance APR: 29.49 percent variable
- Late/returned payment fee: Up to $41
-
Penalty APR: Up to 29.99 percent
-
Other cardholder perks
- World Elite Mastercard benefits
- Mastercard® ID Theft Protection
- FICO® Score access
- Access to Citi Entertainment® and Citi Travel®
Citi Strata Card pros and cons
PROS
-
The options for your chosen category cover many uncommon categories, giving you a unique opportunity to boost your rewards.
You’ll get exceptional initial value for a no-fee card from the welcome and intro APR offers.
You can use Citi ThankYou Points in a variety of ways, including transferring to travel partners.
CONS
-
Foreign transaction fees make it a poor option for purchases abroad.
-
While not uncommon for no-annual-fee cards, there aren’t many perks to add value.
-
Frequent travelers may not find enough value with this card.
First-year value vs. ongoing value
The Citi Strata’s welcome offer gives the card a solid boost in value for the first year. Since it’s a no-annual-fee card, there’s no incentive to cancel it. Even if you don’t use it regularly, it can help you raise the length of your credit history.
Bankrate’s latest points and miles valuations give Citi ThankYou Points a value of around 1.6 cents each, but you might get more value with the right transfer partner. Here’s a look at how much value you can expect to earn based on our card value rating methodology, which assumes an annual spend of $22,500, but a 1-cent point value.
Benefits & Costs First-year value Ongoing value Yearly rewards +$523 (52,300 points at a value of 1 cent per point) +$523 (52,300 points at a value of 1 cent per point) Welcome offer +$300 (30,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, points worth 1 cent when redeemed through Citi Travel) N/A Annual fee -$0 -$0 Total value $823 $523
Why you might want the Citi Strata Card
If you want a solid no-annual-fee rewards option for everyday spending that provides significant initial value, the Citi Strata may be the right choice for you.
Rewards: Major earnings boost
The Citi Strata revamp offers significantly better earning rates than the old Citi Rewards+ card. Earning 5X on hotels, rental cars and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com is now a permanent feature of the card. While the Citi Rewards+ earned 2X points on grocery and gas purchases with a yearly cap, the new Strata boosts earnings to 3X without a limit, while adding select transit and EV charging stations to the category.
The card particularly shines with the added rewards options. To fill out everyday spending needs, you’ll now earn 2X points at restaurants. But the most valuable addition is earning unlimited 3X points in your chosen category, which includes:
- Fitness clubs
- Select streaming services
- Live entertainment
- Cosmetic stores, barber shops and hair salons
- Pet supply stores
These are fantastic additions, since many of these categories are commonly used but don’t earn bonuses with many cards. Cards with choice category options usually impose a cap on earnings or choose the categories for you, but the Citi Strata doesn’t. The ability to earn unlimited 3X points in an unconventional category of your choosing puts this card in the upper strata of no-annual-fee rewards cards.
Welcome offer: Solid extra value
Although you won’t get a bonus on par with some of the top welcome bonuses, no-annual-fee cards don’t usually crack those lists. However, the card offers a decent boost for a reasonable spending requirement. You’ll earn 30,000 Citi ThankYou Points after spending $1,000 in the first three months. Spending an average of $334 per month shouldn’t be difficult if you use the card for your everyday needs. Using Bankrate’s latest points and miles valuations of around 1.6 cents each, the welcome bonus is worth around $480.
You can also take advantage of a generous intro APR offer on balance transfers and purchases made within the first 15 months — then 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable) APR. (0% Intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers., then 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable).) Anything over 12 months on a no-annual-fee card is a valuable addition. You can stack valuable rewards with earning the welcome bonus, while giving yourself plenty of time to pay down your expenses. Just make sure you pay the balance in full before the end of the introductory period.
Why you might want a different travel card
Frequent travelers might want a more premium option with better features to enhance their travel experience.
Rates and fees: Foreign transaction fees weigh down the card
While the card doesn’t charge an annual fee and has an APR that’s within the range of most cards in its category, it’s not a good idea to use the card internationally due to foreign transaction fees. You’ll pay an extra 3 percent on every transaction, which negates the value of any rewards you earn. If you travel regularly, make sure you have one of our best no-foreign-transaction-fee cards at your disposal.
Perks: Nothing out of the ordinary
You’ll usually find valuable perks on cards with annual fees. While not out of line with comparable cards, there isn’t much out of the ordinary on this card. You’ll get standard features like FICO Score access and Mastercard World Elite benefits, providing identity and fraud protection and access to merchant offers. You’ll have access to Citi’s travel and entertainment portals, but nothing you wouldn’t get on other Citi cards. If you’re seeking better perks, you’ll need a premium card.
Best cards to pair with the Citi Strata Card
While the Citi Strata Card is a solid everyday earner, it does have a couple gaps that these cards can help fill in.
How the Citi Strata Card compares to other travel cards
The Citi Strata is a major step-up from the Citi Rewards+, putting it in the same category as some of the top no-annual-fee options. Here’s how it measures up against two of the top cards.Bankrate ScoreApply nowon Citi's secure site
Annual fee$0
Intro offerEarn 30,000 bonus Points
Earn 30,000 bonus Points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
Rewards rate1X - 5X
Earn 5 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions booked on Citi Travel® via cititravel.com. Earn 3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent at Supermarkets, on Select Transit purchases, and at Gas & EV Charging Stations. Earn 3 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent in an eligible Self-Select Category of your choice (Fitness Clubs, Select Streaming Services, Live Entertainment, Cosmetic Stores/Barber Shops/Hair Salons, or Pet Supply Stores). Choose your eligible Self-Select Category on Citi Online or by calling customer service. The default Self-Select Category is Select Streaming Services. Earn 2 ThankYou® Points for each $1 spent at Restaurants. Earn 1 ThankYou® Point for each $1 spent on All Other Purchases.
Recommended Credit ScoreGood to Excellent (670 – 850)
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.Bankrate ScoreApply nowon Wells Fargo's secure site
Annual fee$0
Intro offer20,000 bonus points
Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
Rewards rate1X - 3X
Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Earn 1X points on other purchases.
Recommended Credit ScoreGood to Excellent (670 – 850)
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.Bankrate Score
Annual fee$0
Intro offer$200
Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Rewards rate1% - 5%
5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!. 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠. 3% cash back on dining and drugstores. 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit ScoreGood to Excellent (670 – 850)
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Is the Citi Strata Card right for me?
The Citi Strata Card is a solid and valuable option if you’re looking for a no-annual-fee travel rewards card. Consider this card if you:
- Want to earn points for occasional travel.
- Want one card to use for everyday spending.
- Have other premium Citi cards to combine rewards.
Alternative picks
The Citi Strata Card offers solid rewards with no annual fee. Here are two other options which might work better for you, depending on your circumstances.
Frequently asked questions
We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.
Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest).
We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:
-
Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.