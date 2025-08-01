Why you might want the Citi Strata Card

If you want a solid no-annual-fee rewards option for everyday spending that provides significant initial value, the Citi Strata may be the right choice for you.

Rewards: Major earnings boost

The Citi Strata revamp offers significantly better earning rates than the old Citi Rewards+ card. Earning 5X on hotels, rental cars and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com is now a permanent feature of the card. While the Citi Rewards+ earned 2X points on grocery and gas purchases with a yearly cap, the new Strata boosts earnings to 3X without a limit, while adding select transit and EV charging stations to the category.

The card particularly shines with the added rewards options. To fill out everyday spending needs, you’ll now earn 2X points at restaurants. But the most valuable addition is earning unlimited 3X points in your chosen category, which includes:

Fitness clubs

Select streaming services

Live entertainment

Cosmetic stores, barber shops and hair salons

Pet supply stores

These are fantastic additions, since many of these categories are commonly used but don’t earn bonuses with many cards. Cards with choice category options usually impose a cap on earnings or choose the categories for you, but the Citi Strata doesn’t. The ability to earn unlimited 3X points in an unconventional category of your choosing puts this card in the upper strata of no-annual-fee rewards cards.

Welcome offer: Solid extra value

Although you won’t get a bonus on par with some of the top welcome bonuses , no-annual-fee cards don’t usually crack those lists. However, the card offers a decent boost for a reasonable spending requirement. You’ll earn 30,000 Citi ThankYou Points after spending $1,000 in the first three months. Spending an average of $334 per month shouldn’t be difficult if you use the card for your everyday needs. Using Bankrate’s latest points and miles valuations of around 1.6 cents each, the welcome bonus is worth around $480.