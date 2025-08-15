Skip to Main Content

Best credit cards for roadside assistance

Published on August 15, 2025

Roadside assistance or dispatch is a common credit card perk that offers services like battery jump-starting, flat tire service, fuel delivery, lockout assistance and towing. You simply need to be a cardholder and call the dedicated hotline.

The cards below offer roadside coverage with varying levels of assistance, along with rewards and welcome bonuses that can make them a worthwhile addition to your wallet.

Top cards for roadside assistance

Best for comprehensive roadside assistance

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Best for roadside assistance for no annual fee

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Best for Mastercard roadside assistance

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Best for Visa roadside assistance

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

Best for Bank of America members

Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card

Comparing the best cards for roadside assistance

Card name Best for Annual fee Recommended credit score Type of roadside assistance
Chase Sapphire Reserve® Comprehensive roadside assistance $795 Excellent
  • Towing
  • Battery assistance
  • Tire change
  • Locksmith
  • Gas
Chase Freedom Unlimited® Roadside assistance for no annual fee $0 Excellent/Good
  • Towing
  • Tire changing
  • Jump starting
  • Lockout service
  • Fuel delivery
  • Standard winching
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Mastercard roadside assistance $95 Excellent, Good
  • Jumpstarts
  • Towing
  • Gas delivery
  • Tire changes
Wells Fargo Autograph® Card Visa roadside assistance $0 Excellent/Good
  • Standard towing, up to 5 miles included
  • Tire changing
  • Jump starting
  • Lockout service
  • Fuel delivery up to 5 gallons plus the cost of fuel
  • Standard winching
Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card Bank of America members $95 Excellent/Good
  • Emergency roadside assistance
  • Towing
  • Locksmith services
Need more options?: If you have bad or fair credit, consider our top picks for cards for bad credit.

How to choose a card for roadside assistance

While roadside assistance is a great credit card perk, it’s probably not your main deciding factor for picking a new card. Here are other factors to consider.

  • Choose whether you want travel or cash back rewards. Roadside assistance is typically offered with travel cards, but some cash back cards like the Chase Freedom Unlimited also offer it. Travel points and miles can be worth more, but cash back is simpler. And take a peek at the rewards cards in your wallet before applying for a new one — your favorite card may already offer roadside assistance.

  • Consider how much you’re willing to pay for an annual fee. The cards on this list come with annual fees ranging from $0 to nearly $800 and offer perks accordingly. A top-tier card can get you up to $50 coverage for roadside assistance, along with airport lounge access and high rewards rates. But even a middle-tier or no-annual-fee card can get you roadside help when you need it, while doling out rewards on everyday purchases.

  • Look at your spending categories. Speaking of rewards, the right card for you could offer boosted rewards on purchases you already make. If you spend a lot on groceries, look for a travel or cash back card with at least a 3X rate in that category. Other types of boosted spending might include gas, dining out or travel purchases. If you’d rather take the easy road and not maximize your categories, look for a high flat-rate card offering at least 1.5X or 2X rewards on every purchase.

How to use roadside assistance with your card

Many cardholders may already have roadside assistance benefits and not know it. Start by checking your card’s benefits guide, which should include any terms for the service and a phone number to call. Save the number to your phone so you don’t have to dig for it later.

Then, the next time you’re in a bind, call the number. The issuer will send an independent contractor to help you, and you’ll either pay a renegotiated rate for the service or receive up to a certain amount in coverage.

Keep in mind that credit card roadside assistance may not be as robust as with paid roadside assistance programs like AAA, Allstate Roadside or Good Sam Roadside Assistance, to name a few.

Learn more: Credit cards’ roadside assistance programs could save you the next time you’re stranded.

The bottom line

Roadside assistance can be a great benefit for a card you’ll also use in other ways — like earning rewards on everyday purchases and redeeming them for travel or cash back.

It’s worth comparing the best rewards cards to see how their rewards programs, welcome bonuses and annual fees stack up, as well. And consider that auto insurance and standalone programs like AAA can also offer roadside assistance, so you have even more options if you’re stranded.

Frequently asked questions about credit cards for roadside assistance


