Key takeaways Borrowers can prequalify for Bank of America credit cards to avoid harming their credit score.

Prequalifying can increase the chances of getting approved for a card, and strategies such as paying on time and disputing inaccuracies can improve credit score and make prequalification easier to achieve.

Potential borrowers can use Bank of America's website or Bankrate's CardMatch tool to prequalify for credit cards.

Bank of America has plenty of attractive credit card options, whether you’re an existing Bank of America customer looking for a card to pair with your checking account or are interested in a lucrative cash back card.

Before applying and generating a hard credit pull, consider pursuing a prequalified offer. Especially for borrowers with average-to-good credit who aren’t sure whether their application will be approved, the preapproval process is a great way to see if you qualify without hurting your credit.

You can see if you prequalify for Bank of America credit cards through Bankrate’s CardMatch tool or on Bank of America’s website. Read on for more advice on the preapproval process, plus a look at the best Bank of America credit cards for prequalified offers.

What is credit card preapproval and how does it work?

It can be frustrating to apply for a credit card that meets your needs only to have your application rejected by the lender. Not only does a rejected application mean you won’t be able to open that card, but it can also ding your credit score by triggering a hard pull.

Luckily, many lenders allow prospective borrowers to prequalify for cards that match their credit profile. The preapproval process triggers only a soft pull, which won’t hurt your credit. While getting preapproved isn’t an absolute guarantee your application for a credit card will be approved, it’s a strong sign that the lender is willing to approve it.

How to get preapproved for a Bank of America credit card

Many lenders allow you to see if you prequalify for a card on their websites, and you can also use Bankrate’s fast and easy CardMatch tool to find which cards you may be prequalified for and unlock special offers.

Check for offers on Bankrate’s CardMatch tool

Bankrate’s CardMatch tool takes less than 60 seconds to use and quickly matches prospective borrowers with credit card offers that match their credit scores and borrower profiles.

To get started, you’ll need to fill out a few quick personal details, including your name, address, phone number and Social Security number. Once you provide this information, Bankrate will display card offers from top credit card issuers like Bank of America.

These offers are custom-matched to your unique borrower profile, which increases the likelihood that your application will be approved. You can find more information in Bankrate’s guide to how to use CardMatch.

Prequalify on Bank of America’s website

You can also see if you prequalify for a Bank of America credit card on the bank’s website.

If you’re already a Bank of America customer, you can sign in to your online account to get personalized recommendations and offers. If you’re not already a Bank of America customer, you can continue the preapproval process without signing in.

For customers who don’t already bank with Bank of America, you’ll need to provide some basic information about yourself, including your name, address and Social Security number.

Bank of America will ask you which types of credit cards you’re interested in, including cash back credit cards, travel rewards credit cards, balance transfer cards and cards for building or rebuilding credit. You can then view personalized offers, review terms and details and apply online.

Additional ways to prequalify for Bank of America credit cards

There are a few other ways to prequalify for Bank of America credit cards.

If you receive a targeted offer in the mail, you can apply for a card using the information provided within the physical offer.

If you’re interested in a card from Bank of America, you can also visit a bank branch to speak with a representative and see if you qualify for a particular card.

Best Bank of America credit cards for prequalified offers

The best credit cards from Bank of America have competitive rewards, intro APR offers on purchases or balance transfers (or both), great perks and low fees. Here’s a look at a few options you may see as a result of the preapproval process.

Badge Best for cash back Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Bankrate's view Caret Down

Details Caret Down

Badge Best for casual travelers Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card Bankrate's view Caret Down

Details Caret Down

Badge Best for added travel perks Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card Bankrate's view Caret Down

Details Caret Down

Badge Best for paying off debt or new purchases BankAmericard® credit card Bankrate's view Caret Down

Details Caret Down

How to increase your chances of getting a prequalified offer

It can be disappointing to apply for a great credit card and have your application rejected, but by prequalifying, you can see which cards you are likely to qualify for ahead of time without hurting your credit.

Here are our top tips for setting yourself up well before you explore prequalifying for a Bank of America credit card.

Make on-time payments

The most important factor influencing your credit score is your history of on-time payments. If you miss even a few payments, it could have a serious impact on your credit score. The best way to continue to improve your credit is to make your payments on time each month.

Pay down debt

Aside from missed payments, one of the most significant factors when it comes to your credit score is your credit utilization.

The higher your credit utilization ratio, the worse it is for your credit score. You should aim to keep your credit utilization under 30 percent — with an ideal goal of under 10 percent.

Getting rid of your credit card debt is a surefire way to decrease your credit utilization and boost your score.

Review your credit report and dispute inaccuracies

Lenders use your credit report and credit score to determine whether your application for a credit card should be approved. If there are any negative errors on your credit report, it can hurt your credit score and make it more difficult to qualify for financial products like credit cards.

You should carefully review your credit report on a regular basis and dispute any inaccuracies with credit bureaus.

Consider a secured card

If you don’t qualify for a traditional credit card and are still working to raise your credit score, you could consider applying for a secured credit card instead.

Secured credit cards require an up-front deposit before you can open an account. By making on-time payments each month on your secured card, you can work to improve your credit score in order to qualify for other cards down the line.

The bottom line

If you’re interested in a credit card from Bank of America, it’s a good idea to see if you prequalify before submitting an application. By using Bankrate’s CardMatch tool or Bank of America’s website, you can find out which cards you qualify for and compare offers without hurting your credit score. But first, be sure to review our list of the best Bank of America credit cards to ensure you’re choosing the right option for your needs.

*Information about the BankAmericard® credit card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer. The Bank of America content in this post was last updated on June 24, 2024.