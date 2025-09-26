Citi Strata Elite℠ Card

Why you might want a different travel card

Limited lounge access, and time-restricted dining rewards make this “elite” card feel more restrictive than rewarding. And unless you’re a high-balance client, you’re stuck paying full price for the annual fee.

Annual fee: Only worth it for the wealthy

The Strata Elite is arguably an improvement on the discontinued Citi Prestige, but the annual fee is $100 higher. And you can forget about adding an authorized user at no charge. Each authorized user added to your Strata Elite card costs an extra $75 a year.

What’s interesting is that Citigold Private Clients who must maintain a minimum combined balance of $1 million receive a full first-year reimbursement of their annual fee as a statement credit along with a $145 statement credit toward the annual fee each year after. Even Citigold clients with a minimum monthly balance requirement of $200,000 get a statement credit of $145 towards the annual fee each year.

A $595 annual fee is a drop in the bucket for a millionaire, but it’s those without high balances who are paying full price for this card. So it essentially punishes middle-class cardholders who want to enjoy its luxury features, but don’t have the Citi banking balances to snag a discounted annual fee.

Lounge access: Somewhat limited

While cardholders do enjoy a Priority Pass Select membership with unlimited visits and complimentary entrance for two guests, the card falls short when it comes to American Airlines Admirals Club lounges.

Your access to the American Airlines Admirals Club lounges is limited to four passes per year. You’ll also need to use those passes if you want to bring another adult into the lounge with you, since there are no complimentary guests over 18 years old. Taking your family of four on vacation? You’ll use up those passes between you and your spouse on one trip. Unless you’re willing to pay $79 each for a day pass, you’ll be relegated to using Priority Pass lounges after exhausting your Admirals Club passes for the year.

Meanwhile, almost every other luxury card including the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® grants the primary cardholder unlimited access to its proprietary lounges. For instance, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card ($395 annual fee, See Rates & Fees), gives its primary cardholders unlimited complimentary access to Capital One Lounges. So if you’re a frequent traveler from an American Airlines hub, and you want this card for the lounge access perk, you’ll find better options elsewhere.

Dining rewards: Time-restricted

You might be tempted by the potential to earn 6X points on dining and restaurant delivery purchases until you see that it’s only during the hours of 6 p.m. on Fridays to 6 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. on Saturdays to 6 a.m. on Sundays EST. Any other time, you’re earning 3X points on dining. But life doesn’t just happen on Friday and Saturday nights.

You’ll earn fewer points on that Thursday evening dinner reservation, Wednesday happy hour with friends, or Saturday afternoon lunch with your spouse. It’s also worth noting that time stipulations are all based in Eastern Standard Time, so West Coast cardholders will have a window between 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. PT. The time restrictions add a level of difficulty to maximizing your rewards on restaurants unless your dining habits already fit these time constraints. Otherwise, the dining rewards don’t stand out among top rewards cards.