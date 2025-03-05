Why you might want the Gemini Credit Card

The Gemini card is targeted to crypto fans looking for a low-stakes, low-fee way to invest a little extra in the market. Unlike some competing crypto rewards cards, the Gemini card doesn’t limit you to one specific cryptocurrency to invest in or base your rewards rate on how much money you have invested. This flexibility, combined with the card’s $0 annual fee, makes it a great starting point if you’re curious about crypto credit cards.

Rewards : Generous rates for everyday purchases

The Gemini card offers a solid rewards rate in several practical everyday spending categories, making it easy for most people to maximize and viable as a standalone card.

To start, you’ll earn up to 4 percent back on purchases at gas and EV charging stations, which beats out the rate you’ll get on many of the best credit cards for gas. You’ll only earn the full 4 percent back on the first $200 you spend at gas and EV charging stations each month (after which you’ll earn just 1 percent back and the cycle refreshes on the first of the month), but that’s plenty of room for many people. Plus, the rate is so high that the card should still offer great value even if you spend well beyond $200 per month.

Meanwhile, the card’s 3 percent back on dining is on par with the rate you’ll get on other no-annual-fee rewards cards, like the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (See Rates & Fees) — one of our top-rated dining rewards cards.

The card’s grocery rewards rate is just okay (it falls short of the rate you’ll get on some of the best grocery rewards cards and matches the rate you’ll get on all purchases with many flat-rate rewards cards), but it’s still a welcome addition considering few rewards cards offer more than 1 percent back in all three of these key spending categories.

Plus, since your rewards value is tied to your crypto investment, the Gemini card may prove more lucrative than a traditional cash back card or even a card that earns points or miles. Of course, your rewards can also end up losing value if your crypto investment performs poorly.

Rates and fees: Chance at low APR

This card carries no annual fee, and you have a chance to qualify for a competitive APR, which could make it a decent choice should you need to carry a balance. While carrying a balance should be avoided whenever possible, this card’s low-end interest rate is a bit lower than the current average credit card interest rate. That said, the high end is very high indeed.

Redemption: Easily invest your rewards in crypto

Very few credit cards make it easy to invest your rewards. While there are exceptions — like the Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card, a flat-rate cash back card favored by Bankrate’s Senior Director of Editorial — you’ll typically need to go through the trouble of moving cash back into your investment account manually if you don’t want to settle for more common redemptions like statement credits, gift cards, direct deposits, merchandise.

Investing your rewards in crypto is even less common. Along with the Crypto.com Rewards Visa Card, the Gemini card is one of the only cards that make this available (unlike the Gemini card, however, the Crypto.com Visa is a prepaid card, not a credit card).

According to a Bankrate survey, roughly 25 percent of all cardholders didn’t redeem any credit card rewards in 2024. If, like these cardholders, you typically find your rewards sitting unused in an account, the Gemini Card might present a compelling alternative.

Upon selecting your preferred cryptocurrency, rewards are automatically deposited into your Gemini account with each eligible purchase. And since you aren’t quite contributing money out of pocket (just a little extra cash back that may otherwise sit unused), there’s limited risk.