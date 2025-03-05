Gemini Credit Card review: A premier crypto credit card
Streamline investments for your credit card rewards with cryptocurrencies.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Snapshot
4.1
Bottom line
Intro offer
$200 in crypto
Rewards Rate
1% - 3%
Annual fee
None.
Regular APR
17.24% - 29.24% Variable
4.1
Bankrate score
Remove a card to add another to compare
Remove a card to add another to compare
Gemini Credit Card Overview
The Gemini Credit Card, issued by WebBank, is a solid option for crypto enthusiasts looking for a simple way to invest a little extra in the space.1 The card offers competitive rewards rates in everyday spending categories and makes it easy to turn your credit card rewards into cryptocurrency investments.
That said, the value of your rewards depends on how you invest them. While you could see some promising returns if the volatile crypto market swings your way, that's far from guaranteed.
While Gemini Credit Card may make sense as a low-stakes way to invest in crypto, a traditional cash back credit card may offer more consistent value and may be the better choice if you’re looking to keep your card strategy simple.
-
Rewards
- 4 percent back on gas and EV charging2
- 3 percent back on dining
- 2 percent back on groceries
- 1 percent back on all other purchases
Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
See our expert analysis
-
Welcome offer
- Get approved by June 30, 2025 and spend $3,000 in your first 90 days to earn $200 in cryptocurrency. Terms apply.
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
-
Rates and fees
- Annual fee: None.
- APR: 17.24% - 29.24% Variable
- Cash advance fee: Either $10 or 3 percent of each cash advance, whichever is greater.
- Foreign transaction fee: None
- Late payment fee: Up to $8
- Returned payment fee: Up to $35
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
-
Other cardholder perks
- Free authorized users
- Merchant Reward Offers
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
See our expert analysis
Gemini Credit Card pros and cons
Pros
-
No annual fee, so you won’t need to worry about offsetting with rewards
-
Everyday bonus categories make it easy to earn rewards
Cons
-
The crypto market has always been volatile, so the value of your rewards is difficult to forecast.
-
Your only redemption method is cryptocurrency, which you’ll need to sell to earn cash back. You also can’t pay your balance with your rewards.
Why you might want the Gemini Credit Card
The Gemini card is targeted to crypto fans looking for a low-stakes, low-fee way to invest a little extra in the market. Unlike some competing crypto rewards cards, the Gemini card doesn’t limit you to one specific cryptocurrency to invest in or base your rewards rate on how much money you have invested. This flexibility, combined with the card’s $0 annual fee, makes it a great starting point if you’re curious about crypto credit cards.
Rewards: Generous rates for everyday purchases
The Gemini card offers a solid rewards rate in several practical everyday spending categories, making it easy for most people to maximize and viable as a standalone card.
To start, you’ll earn up to 4 percent back on purchases at gas and EV charging stations, which beats out the rate you’ll get on many of the best credit cards for gas. You’ll only earn the full 4 percent back on the first $200 you spend at gas and EV charging stations each month (after which you’ll earn just 1 percent back and the cycle refreshes on the first of the month), but that’s plenty of room for many people. Plus, the rate is so high that the card should still offer great value even if you spend well beyond $200 per month.
Meanwhile, the card’s 3 percent back on dining is on par with the rate you’ll get on other no-annual-fee rewards cards, like the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (See Rates & Fees) — one of our top-rated dining rewards cards.
The card’s grocery rewards rate is just okay (it falls short of the rate you’ll get on some of the best grocery rewards cards and matches the rate you’ll get on all purchases with many flat-rate rewards cards), but it’s still a welcome addition considering few rewards cards offer more than 1 percent back in all three of these key spending categories.
Plus, since your rewards value is tied to your crypto investment, the Gemini card may prove more lucrative than a traditional cash back card or even a card that earns points or miles. Of course, your rewards can also end up losing value if your crypto investment performs poorly.
Rates and fees: Chance at low APR
This card carries no annual fee, and you have a chance to qualify for a competitive APR, which could make it a decent choice should you need to carry a balance. While carrying a balance should be avoided whenever possible, this card’s low-end interest rate is a bit lower than the current average credit card interest rate. That said, the high end is very high indeed.
Redemption: Easily invest your rewards in crypto
Very few credit cards make it easy to invest your rewards. While there are exceptions — like the Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card, a flat-rate cash back card favored by Bankrate’s Senior Director of Editorial — you’ll typically need to go through the trouble of moving cash back into your investment account manually if you don’t want to settle for more common redemptions like statement credits, gift cards, direct deposits, merchandise.
Investing your rewards in crypto is even less common. Along with the Crypto.com Rewards Visa Card, the Gemini card is one of the only cards that make this available (unlike the Gemini card, however, the Crypto.com Visa is a prepaid card, not a credit card).
According to a Bankrate survey, roughly 25 percent of all cardholders didn’t redeem any credit card rewards in 2024. If, like these cardholders, you typically find your rewards sitting unused in an account, the Gemini Card might present a compelling alternative.
Upon selecting your preferred cryptocurrency, rewards are automatically deposited into your Gemini account with each eligible purchase. And since you aren’t quite contributing money out of pocket (just a little extra cash back that may otherwise sit unused), there’s limited risk.
Why you might want a different cash back card
The value of cryptocurrency (which determines the value of your rewards) is constantly in flux, making it difficult to forecast your earnings. If you think investing in crypto sounds risky, you’ll likely be happier with traditional cash back or rewards cards. This card also lacks several benefits available on competing cards.
Rewards value: Subject to market fluctuations
When you earn rewards with the Gemini card, they will be deposited into a Gemini Exchange account invested in the cryptocurrency you’ve chosen. As such, the value of your rewards will depend entirely on how the cryptocurrencies you’ve chosen fare in the market.
That may be the nature of the game, but it complicates what could otherwise be a straightforward process of earning and redeeming rewards.
Luckily, redemption and withdrawal are flexible, and you can change your target cryptocurrency at any time, sell your crypto holdings and withdraw the proceeds as U.S. Dollars into a verified bank account whenever you like.4 If you’re looking for short-term returns, it makes sense to only withdraw your cryptocurrency as U.S. Dollars when the value of the coin is the same or greater than your average price per coin (you can see your average buy price per coin on Gemini’s platform),
But as the market is always fluctuating, the best time to cash out may be hard to determine. It may be better to look at the crypto rewards you earn with the Gemini as a “set it and forget it investment” for the long term.
Welcome offer: High spending requirement
Though it’s only a one-time, lump-sum payment for meeting a spending requirement, a card’s sign-up bonus can offer a big boost to your rewards balance in your first couple of years as a card member.
The Gemini card offers $200 in cryptocurrency if you’re approved by Mar. 31, 2025 and spend $3,000 in your first 90 days. That may seem competitive at a glance, as welcome offers on no-annual-fee cash back cards typically hover around $200 to $250.
However, the $3,000 spending requirement is far higher than the spending requirement you’ll typically find on no-annual-fee rewards cards. In fact, this spending requirement rivals the requirements you’ll find on some of the best travel cards, which often feature bonuses worth $500 or more in travel.
If sign-up bonus value is a key factor for you and you can’t reasonably meet this spending requirement, you may want to consider a traditional rewards card.
Intro APR: No reprieve from interest charges
Unlike many of the best cash back cards, the Gemini card doesn't carry an intro APR offer. An intro APR can be a great perk if you're looking for a way to minimize interest charges as you pay off new purchases or a transferred balance — since you won't be paying interest for the length of a card's intro 0 percent APR period, your payments go directly toward your principal balance.
Since the Gemini card isn't set up for this purpose, you may want to consider a dedicated low-interest credit card if you have a balance to transfer or new purchases coming up that you'd like to pay off over time.
Fluctuating vs. consistent rewards value
Given the volatility of the crypto market, it's difficult to forecast how the rewards you earn with the Gemini card will grow or shrink over time. You can take a look at the market's past performance to at least get a general sense of your rewards potential with the Gemini card, but, of course, past performance does not guarantee future results.
Just as an example, here's a look at Bitcoin's 2024 performance and how a $200 investment would have shifted through the year, compared to $200 cash back sitting in a traditional rewards program:
|Gemini account value ($200 Bitcoin investment)
|Traditional rewards program
|Q1 2024
|$200
|Jan. 1, 2024
|$200
|Mar. 31, 2024
|↑ $318.04
|Q2 2024
|$200
|Apr. 1, 2024
|↑ $337.42
|June 30, 2024
|↓ $288.02
|Q3 2024
|$200
|July 1, 2024
|↑ $296.46
|Sept. 30, 2024
|↑ $310.46
|Q4 2024
|$200
|Oct. 1, 2024
|↓ $299.58
|Dec. 31, 2024
|↑ $367.90
As you can see, 2024 was a great year for Bitcoin, so it could have been a great year for your Gemini crypto back if you'd invested rewards as Bitcoin. But it's impossible to know if this trend will continue for Bitcoin in 2025, and things could easily have gone the other way. With this in mind, you'll need to decide whether you’re comfortable risking your rewards value. You can also opt to earn your crypto rewards in stablecoin like GUSD, which are valued 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar.
*Values based on a starting investment of $200 in Bitcoin and a $200 cash back balance; quarterly values calculated using the fluctuating value of Bitcoin in the four fiscal quarters of 2024, with no further investments or cash back earnings.
How the Gemini Credit Card compares to other rewards cards
While the Gemini Card differs from traditional cash back cards in that it earns rewards as crypto, it features similar rewards rates and bonus categories. Consider these alternatives if you're on the fence about which type of card fits you best.
Best cards to pair with the Gemini Credit Card
Since this card serves its niche well, you’ll want to branch out with more traditional card choices. You can’t go wrong with a great flat rate card for either more cash back or to cover travel categories not included on the Gemini Card.
Who is the Gemini Credit Card right for?
People who are already involved with or interested in investing in the crypto marketplace can make the most of the Gemini Card.
However, if you’re interested in getting started with crypto and commute often to and from work in your own vehicle, you might be pulled in by this card’s best-in-class cash back rate for gas and EV charging.
Bankrate’s Take — Is the Gemini Credit Card worth it?
The Gemini Card can certainly be worth it for crypto enthusiasts who can’t stand to see a rewards balance sit unused, and it may even be worth it for everyday consumers who have an interest in crypto, don’t know what else to do with their credit card rewards and are looking for a low-cost, relatively low-risk starting point.
But since the value of your Gemini card rewards will fluctuate with the crypto market, there’s always the chance that you’ll miss out on money you could otherwise have used for a statement credit or travel if you’d been earning with a different card.
1 This content is for general informational purposes only and is not investment advice. Buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrency involves risks, including the risk of losing all of the invested value. You should consult a qualified, licensed advisor before engaging in any transaction. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
2 4% back on gas at the pump and EV charging is available on up to $200 in spend per month (then 1% on all other Gas at the pump and EV charging purchases that month). Spend cycle will refresh on the 1st of each calendar month.
3 Some exclusions apply in which rewards are deposited when the transaction posts. Subject to Rewards Program Terms.
4 Fees may be incurred for selling or converting your earned crypto rewards. No exchange fees to acquire your rewards.
Frequently asked questions
How we rated this card
We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.
Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest).
We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:
* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.
Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.