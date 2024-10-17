Why you might want a different cash back card

If you want easy access to your rewards or a chance to take advantage of additional short-term value from perks and credits, the Fidelity Rewards Visa won’t be a good fit for you. Unless you see rewards playing a role in your retirement savings, you’ll be better off with a more flexible rewards card.

Redemption: Limited options for accessing rewards

Although easy redemption into a retirement account is this card’s most notable feature, its lack of other worthwhile redemption options means it offers limited flexibility overall.

You’ll only earn the full 2 percent back if you redeem as a deposit into an eligible Fidelity account — if you redeem another way, you’ll only get 1 percent back. That’s a pitiful rewards rate considering nearly all cash back cards earn at least 1 percent back on purchases.

If you’d like the flexibility to redeem rewards for cash back you can use immediately, this card is a poor choice. The only way its rewards can match those of the best 2 percent cash back credit cards is if you redeem for direct deposits into an eligible Fidelity account.

Perks: No noteworthy benefits

Credit cards often carry valuable perks and benefits that offer extra value on top of your rewards. While the Fidelity Rewards card offers some purchase and travel protection benefits through Visa, it doesn’t come with any of the valuable credits and perks available on some competing cards.

For example, Wells Fargo credit cards typically come with cell phone coverage up to $600 when you pay your phone bill with your card and some American Express cards include a Disney Bundle credit for paying for the subscription service with your card. Some issuers also include card-linked offers for extra cash back and rewards with select merchants.

Since the Fidelity Rewards Visa lacks extra value from these perks and offers, it ends up being a relatively boring card that doesn’t do much outside of earn rewards. Of course, that might be exactly what retirement savers are looking for.

Welcome offer: Limited short-term value

Unlike many competing rewards cards — including some 2 percent flat-rate cash back cards — the Fidelity Rewards lacks a sign-up bonus.

A welcome offer would have been a huge benefit on a card, especially for people just getting started with retirement savings. A one-time cash bonus deposited to a new Fidelity account would give cardholders, a great starting point for retirement saving. Many 2 percent cash back cards and a majority of rewards cards have welcome offers valued at roughly $200, but you’d need to spend $10,000 with the Fidelity Rewards card to earn that much cash back.