Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card review: The dark horse of flat-rate cash back cards?
A solid flat-rate cash back card for savers
Snapshot
3.9
Bottom line
This card makes your earnings work for you, giving you a chance to recoup a fraction of your spending and seamlessly invest your rewards.
Intro offer
N/A
Rewards Rate
2%
Annual fee
None
Regular APR
18.74% Variable
Bankrate Score
Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature card overview
The Fidelity Rewards Visa card gives savers a chance to really put their credit card rewards to work. This card makes it easy to invest your rewards into an eligible Fidelity account — a feature rarely found on other cash back cards.
Although it offers limited redemption flexibility, the card could be a great fit for aggressive savers who’d rather fund their retirement account than use rewards for extras and everyday expenses in the short term.
-
Rewards
- Earn unlimited 2 percent cash back when you redeem your cash back as deposit eligible Fidelity account
-
Rates and fees
- Annual fee: $0
- APR: 18.74% Variable
- Cash advance fee: 5 percent of each transaction or $10 minimum
- Balance transfer fee: 3 percent of each transfer or $5 minimum
- Foreign transaction fee: None
- Late payment fee: Up to $41
- Returned payment fee: Up to $41
-
Other cardholder perks
- Real Time Alerts
- Zero Liability
- 24/7 Cardmember Service
- Purchase Security and Travel Protection
- Roadside Dispatch®
- Visa Concierge services
Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature card pros and cons
Pros
-
Earn solid flat-rate rewards on every purchase you make, making this card a strong competitor with top cash back cards.
-
Stay focused on your retirement savings by depositing all of your credit card rewards into an eligible Fidelity account, which can amount to thousands of dollars in the decades to come.
-
Skip foreign transaction fees and pay a low ongoing APR if you ever need to carry a balance.
Cons
-
Lacks a welcome offer, limiting its first-year value when compared to competing rewards credit cards.
-
You’ll cut your rewards in half if you don’t deposit them into an eligible Fidelity account, making it no better than a basic rewards credit card without any boosted categories.
-
It carries just basic card network benefits and doesn’t have any issuer-offered credits or perks.
How the Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature card works
The Fidelity Rewards Visa earns a flat 2 percent cash back and lets you redeem your credit card rewards as a direct deposit into an eligible Fidelity account, without sacrificing value or dealing with redemption minimums or other restrictions.
With most other cash back cards, you’d need to first redeem your credit card rewards as a direct deposit into your checking or savings account, which — when it’s even an option — often requires a minimum redemption amount (usually $25). You’d then have to manually transfer these funds to a Fidelity account (if you’re saving for retirement). In the meantime, you may also be tempted to spend those funds right away instead of saving them.
The Fidelity Rewards Visa streamlines the savings process by allowing you to deposit your cash back rewards directly into your retirement account. This spares you trouble and keeps you in the savings mindset.
Why you might want the Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature card
The Fidelity Rewards Visa can help you pad your retirement account with extra savings while keeping card costs relatively low. Its flat cash back rate and streamlined redemption makes it an ideal fit if you’re looking for an ultra-simple way to earn rewards and build your nest egg.
Rewards: Competitive flat rate
The Fidelity Rewards Visa offers 2 percent cash back on all purchases, provided you redeem your rewards as a deposit into an eligible Fidelity account. This is one of the only credit cards that offers a feature like this, making it a great option if you’re focused on saving for retirement or often aren’t sure how best to use your credit card rewards.
Leveraging your credit card rewards as part of your retirement strategy could pay off in the long term. The 2 percent back you deposit today could be worth thousands of dollars by the time you retire, depending on the value of your retirement portfolio. Indeed, Bankrate editor and Fidelity Rewards cardholder John Puterbaugh estimates $500 in annual cash back deposits from the card could grow to nearly $25,000 over 20 years based on an 8 percent annual stock market return.
Rates & fees: Low fees and ongoing APR
Like many of the best 2 percent cash back cards, the Fidelity Rewards card charges no annual fee. This alone may not be reason enough to apply for this card in particular, but the Fidelity Rewards card also charges very few activity fees overall, including no foreign transaction fee, overlimit fee or penalty APR.
The lack of foreign transaction is especially impressive since many competing no-annual-fee cash back cards charge transaction fees of 3 percent or more when you’re abroad, which would eclipse any cash back you’d earn from your purchases.
The card also carries a strikingly low ongoing APR for qualifying applicants, regardless of credit history. All cardholders are assigned the same variable APR — currently 18.74 percent, lower than the current average credit card APR of around 20 percent. This rate even beats out the lowest APR of many competing cash back cards.
Why you might want a different cash back card
If you want easy access to your rewards or a chance to take advantage of additional short-term value from perks and credits, the Fidelity Rewards Visa won’t be a good fit for you. Unless you see rewards playing a role in your retirement savings, you’ll be better off with a more flexible rewards card.
Redemption: Limited options for accessing rewards
Although easy redemption into a retirement account is this card’s most notable feature, its lack of other worthwhile redemption options means it offers limited flexibility overall.
You’ll only earn the full 2 percent back if you redeem as a deposit into an eligible Fidelity account — if you redeem another way, you’ll only get 1 percent back. That’s a pitiful rewards rate considering nearly all cash back cards earn at least 1 percent back on purchases.
If you’d like the flexibility to redeem rewards for cash back you can use immediately, this card is a poor choice. The only way its rewards can match those of the best 2 percent cash back credit cards is if you redeem for direct deposits into an eligible Fidelity account.
Perks: No noteworthy benefits
Credit cards often carry valuable perks and benefits that offer extra value on top of your rewards. While the Fidelity Rewards card offers some purchase and travel protection benefits through Visa, it doesn’t come with any of the valuable credits and perks available on some competing cards.
For example, Wells Fargo credit cards typically come with cell phone coverage up to $600 when you pay your phone bill with your card and some American Express cards include a Disney Bundle credit for paying for the subscription service with your card. Some issuers also include card-linked offers for extra cash back and rewards with select merchants.
Since the Fidelity Rewards Visa lacks extra value from these perks and offers, it ends up being a relatively boring card that doesn’t do much outside of earn rewards. Of course, that might be exactly what retirement savers are looking for.
Welcome offer: Limited short-term value
Unlike many competing rewards cards — including some 2 percent flat-rate cash back cards — the Fidelity Rewards lacks a sign-up bonus.
A welcome offer would have been a huge benefit on a card, especially for people just getting started with retirement savings. A one-time cash bonus deposited to a new Fidelity account would give cardholders, a great starting point for retirement saving. Many 2 percent cash back cards and a majority of rewards cards have welcome offers valued at roughly $200, but you’d need to spend $10,000 with the Fidelity Rewards card to earn that much cash back.
We tried it: Here’s what our experts say
Bankrate Senior Editorial Director, John Puterbaugh, is a Fidelity Rewards Visa cardholder. While most of the Bankrate team is focused on maximizing travel redemptions and willing to navigate complicated rewards programs to maximize point value, Puterbaugh prefers to keep his strategy simple.
Here’s his first-hand experience with the card:
I love the Fidelity card and the reason is simple: It has a great 2 percent cash back rate with no annual fee, and the cash goes straight into my Fidelity investment account. From there, I let compound interest do its thing and my cash back grows with the stock market. It’s not flashy and it doesn’t pay for fun trips or hotels, but it complements my 401(k) and other investment accounts, accelerating my timeline toward financial independence.— John Puterbaugh, Senior Director, Editorial
Puterbaugh is such a big fan that he even wrote an article on why he loves the Fidelity card.
How the Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature card compares to other flat-rate cash back cards
The 2 percent cash back rewards landscape is among the most competitive for credit card issuers because everyone wants a card that seems to do it all. But in doing everything well, there’s no room for the value that comes with doing one or two things really well — like a tiered rewards credit card.
Here’s how the Fidelity Rewards Visa stacks up against a leading competitor in the 2 percent space and against a tiered rewards card.
Fidelity® Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card
Annual fee
Intro offer
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 2% cash back when deposited into an eligible, Fidelity account.
Recommended Credit Score
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
Rewards rate
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%. 3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
Who is the Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature card right for?
Bankrate’s Take — Is the Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature card worth it?
The Fidelity Rewards Visa is definitely worth it if you’re focused on saving for retirement. Instead of redeeming cash back to cover new purchases or keeping hundreds of dollars worth of credit card rewards sitting in issuer-exclusive portals, you can consolidate your earnings in one place and use them to boost your retirement savings.
But if you’d rather enjoy your rewards in the short term, you’ll likely find this card lacks the convenience, flexibility and value of comparable rewards cards.
