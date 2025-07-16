Best credit cards for streaming services
If you tend to skip over local or cable channels and head straight to YouTube, Netflix, Disney or another streaming platform on your TV, there’s a credit card for you.
Streaming services account for almost 45 percent of Americans’ TV watching, according to the latest Nielsen report. And most of those services charge a monthly subscription fee. That’s why some rewards cards have started offering extra cash back or points for streaming. Whether you want a one-size-fits-all card or one that you can pair with your other cards, here are our picks.
Top cards for streaming services
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
-
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express doles out the highest cash back rate on this list for eligible streaming subscriptions, at 6 percent. Eligible services include most of the big hitters, but you can view the full list here. You’ll also get up to $84 in statement credits for subscribing to the Disney Bundle.
You can reap a high rate on groceries (up to $6,000, then 1 percent), as well as 3 percent at U.S. gas stations and on transit.
-
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
-
Instead of offering cash back, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card earns travel points on Chase Travel (5X points) and other travel purchases (2X points), as well as 3X points on dining, select streaming services and online groceries. The list of eligible services is pretty comprehensive, but doesn’t include Amazon’s Prime Video.
The card charges a $95 annual fee, which you can recoup by spending at least $264 per month in the 3X categories.
-
U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card
-
The U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card offers a top rewards rate for no annual fee, making it an easy and powerful tool to use. You get to choose your top two categories — one of which can be TV, internet and streaming services; as well as options like home utilities, clothing stores or fast food.
You’ll also choose between earning 2 percent on gas and EV charging stations, restaurants or grocery stores.
-
The Platinum Card® from American Express
-
The Platinum Card® from American Express caters to cardholders with premium tastes. But if you travel often and maximize the card benefits, you can recover the hefty annual fee. Those benefits include $240 total in statement credits when you pay for digital entertainment. In total, you could tap into around $1,700 in value per year with the card’s statement credit offers.
And you’ll earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel, up to $500,000 spent per year.
-
Citi Custom Cash® Card
-
The Citi Custom Cash® card* makes it easy to earn a top rewards rate on your biggest eligible spending category each billing cycle, including on select streaming services. It’s a useful card to dedicate to a specific type of spending, while you might use another card to earn more rewards on other purchases.
You can also earn 4 percent cash back on Citi Travel hotels, car rentals and attractions through June 30, 2026.
-
Comparing the best cards for streaming services
|Card name
|Best for
|Annual fee
|Recommended credit score
|Rewards
|Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
|Streaming and grocery rewards
|$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
|Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
|
|Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
|Streaming and travel rewards
|$95
|Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
|
|U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card
|Customizable rewards
|$0
|Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
|
|The Platinum Card® from American Express
|Streaming credits
|$695
|Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
|
|Citi Custom Cash® Card
|Automatic rewards
|$0
|Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
|
Cards for streaming services typically require a good-to-excellent credit score. If you have bad or fair credit, consider our top picks for cards for fair credit.
How to choose a card for streaming services
If you want to get rewarded for paying for streaming services, there are a few routes you can take. Here’s what to look for:
- Make sure your favorite streaming services qualify for rewards. The cards on this list tend to offer rewards on “eligible” streaming services, which can vary by issuer. For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred card doesn’t reward purchases on Amazon Music Unlimited or Prime Video, the U.S. Bank Cash+ card doesn’t reward MAX and the Amex Platinum card only offers credits for a short list of subscriptions.
- Look at your other spending categories. While streaming services get a boosted rewards rate or statement credit with all the cards on the list, the other card rewards vary. If you spend a lot on groceries, consider the Amex Blue Cash Preferred. Travelers might opt for the Chase Sapphire Preferred, and the U.S. Bank Cash+ card is good for everyday spending that fluctuates by quarter.
- Consider whether you’ll pay an annual fee. While you can earn generous rewards with many no-annual-fee cards, annual-fee cards can offer even higher rewards rates and benefits like statement credits, travel insurance and more. If the card you’re eyeing charges an annual fee, add up the value of your rewards potential and extra perks to see whether it pays for itself.
How to maximize rewards for streaming services
Your streaming service costs probably won’t break the bank, but they can add up. By using the right rewards card, you can maximize your cash back or points while watching your favorite shows.
Not all cards have spending caps for boosted categories, but some — like the U.S. Bank Cash+ and Citi Custom Cash — do. If you’re using one of these cards, aim to hit the spending cap. A 5 to 6 percent rewards rate is about as high as it gets, and not reaching it leaves money on the table. If you’re not hitting the cap with streaming subscriptions alone, you may be able to count on another everyday category to get you there.
Another piece of advice is to combine cash back rewards with a travel card from the same issuer. That way, you can redeem the cash back as travel points for potentially higher value. Most major issuers offer this option, but American Express and Citi don’t for the cards discussed here.
Finally, you could pair a card for streaming services with another credit card that earns more in other categories. Let’s say you’re using the U.S. Bank Cash+ card to earn top rewards on streaming services and utilities and another 2 percent on gas. But you’d only earn 1 percent on everything else — like groceries, dining out and travel. Instead of using that card for those purchases, you could pair it with a grocery card, restaurant card or travel card to get the most bang for your buck.
What’s next?
The bottom line
By using the right card to watch your favorite shows, you could earn cash back or points on those streaming service subscriptions. Then, you can redeem your rewards to cover future subscriptions, pay for travel or buy snacks for the next streaming night.
Just keep in mind it’s not worth going into debt to chase rewards. So there’s no need to subscribe to streaming services you won’t use often — instead, look for ways to earn rewards in other everyday categories.
Frequently asked questions
*The information about the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card and Citi Custom Cash® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
Why we ask for feedback Your feedback helps us improve our content and services. It takes less than a minute to complete.
Your responses are anonymous and will only be used for improving our website.