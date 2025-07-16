Best credit cards for streaming services

If you tend to skip over local or cable channels and head straight to YouTube, Netflix, Disney or another streaming platform on your TV, there’s a credit card for you.

Streaming services account for almost 45 percent of Americans’ TV watching, according to the latest Nielsen report. And most of those services charge a monthly subscription fee. That’s why some rewards cards have started offering extra cash back or points for streaming. Whether you want a one-size-fits-all card or one that you can pair with your other cards, here are our picks.

Top cards for streaming services

Best for streaming and grocery rewards Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros With one of the highest rates on two everyday categories, this card can be a powerhouse in your wallet. Get a $250 welcome bonus after spending $3,000 in the first six months. Cons The card charges a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95 annual fee, which will eat into your rewards long-term. The cap on grocery spending may limit your rewards potential in that category, and it doesn’t include stores like Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Target or Amazon.



Best for streaming and travel rewards Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Travel points tend to be worth more than cash back, making this a great option for both your travel and everyday lifestyle. Earn 75,000 welcome bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first three months. Cons The card charges a $95 annual fee, which can be hard to justify if you’re not a big spender. The 3X rate on select streaming services, while generous, is the lowest rate on this list.



Best for customizable rewards U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros For no annual fee, you could earn up to $400 per year in the top rewards categories by hitting the spending cap ($2,000 quarterly). Get a $200 welcome bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days. Cons The 5 percent rate is capped at $2,000 in combined category spending per quarter, which could limit your rewards potential. You’re not able to transfer your cash back to a travel card for more value, like you could with Chase and some Citi cards, for example.



Best for streaming credits The Platinum Card® from American Express

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Earn a high rewards rate on travel and get a monthly statement credit for your streaming purchases. Earn a bonus as high as 175,000 welcome points after spending $8,000 in the first six months. Cons The annual fee can be tough to justify if you don’t maximize all the card’s perks. The digital entertainment credit only covers Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock and The Wall Street Journal, which isn’t as comprehensive a group as the other cards on this list.



Best for automatic rewards Citi Custom Cash® Card

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros Automatically earn 5 percent cash back on your top eligible spending up to $500 spent per billing cycle, then 1 percent. Get a 20,000-point welcome bonus, worth $200 cash back, after spending $1,500 in the first six months. Cons The spending cap for the high rewards rate can hinder your earnings. You’ll only earn more than 1 percent in one category — plus Citi Travel — so it’s not the ideal card for all your spending.



Comparing the best cards for streaming services

Card name Best for Annual fee Recommended credit score Rewards Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Streaming and grocery rewards $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Good to Excellent (670 – 850) 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).

6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.

3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).

1% Cash Back on other purchases. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Streaming and travel rewards $95 Good to Excellent (670 – 850) Earn 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠.

Earn 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries.

Earn 2x on all other travel purchases.

Earn 1x on all other purchases. U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card Customizable rewards $0 Good to Excellent (670 – 850) 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter on two categories you choose.

5% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Travel Center.

2% cash back on one everyday category like Gas Stations and EV Charging Stations, or Grocery Stores (excludes discount stores/supercenters and wholesale clubs).

1% cash back on all other eligible purchases. The Platinum Card® from American Express Streaming credits $695 Good to Excellent (670 – 850) Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. Citi Custom Cash® Card Automatic rewards $0 Good to Excellent (670 – 850) Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter.

Special Travel Offer: Earn an additional 4% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on Citi Travel℠ portal through 6/30/2026.

Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Cards for streaming services typically require a good-to-excellent credit score. If you have bad or fair credit, consider our top picks for cards for fair credit.

How to choose a card for streaming services

If you want to get rewarded for paying for streaming services, there are a few routes you can take. Here’s what to look for:

Make sure your favorite streaming services qualify for rewards. The cards on this list tend to offer rewards on “eligible” streaming services, which can vary by issuer. For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred card doesn’t reward purchases on Amazon Music Unlimited or Prime Video, the U.S. Bank Cash+ card doesn’t reward MAX and the Amex Platinum card only offers credits for a short list of subscriptions.

The cards on this list tend to offer rewards on “eligible” streaming services, which can vary by issuer. For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred card doesn’t reward purchases on Amazon Music Unlimited or Prime Video, the U.S. Bank Cash+ card doesn’t reward MAX and the Amex Platinum card only offers credits for a short list of subscriptions. Look at your other spending categories. While streaming services get a boosted rewards rate or statement credit with all the cards on the list, the other card rewards vary. If you spend a lot on groceries, consider the Amex Blue Cash Preferred. Travelers might opt for the Chase Sapphire Preferred, and the U.S. Bank Cash+ card is good for everyday spending that fluctuates by quarter.

While streaming services get a boosted rewards rate or statement credit with all the cards on the list, the other card rewards vary. If you spend a lot on groceries, consider the Amex Blue Cash Preferred. Travelers might opt for the Chase Sapphire Preferred, and the U.S. Bank Cash+ card is good for everyday spending that fluctuates by quarter. Consider whether you’ll pay an annual fee. While you can earn generous rewards with many no-annual-fee cards, annual-fee cards can offer even higher rewards rates and benefits like statement credits, travel insurance and more. If the card you’re eyeing charges an annual fee, add up the value of your rewards potential and extra perks to see whether it pays for itself.

How to maximize rewards for streaming services

Your streaming service costs probably won’t break the bank, but they can add up. By using the right rewards card, you can maximize your cash back or points while watching your favorite shows.

Not all cards have spending caps for boosted categories, but some — like the U.S. Bank Cash+ and Citi Custom Cash — do. If you’re using one of these cards, aim to hit the spending cap. A 5 to 6 percent rewards rate is about as high as it gets, and not reaching it leaves money on the table. If you’re not hitting the cap with streaming subscriptions alone, you may be able to count on another everyday category to get you there.

Another piece of advice is to combine cash back rewards with a travel card from the same issuer. That way, you can redeem the cash back as travel points for potentially higher value. Most major issuers offer this option, but American Express and Citi don’t for the cards discussed here.

Finally, you could pair a card for streaming services with another credit card that earns more in other categories. Let’s say you’re using the U.S. Bank Cash+ card to earn top rewards on streaming services and utilities and another 2 percent on gas. But you’d only earn 1 percent on everything else — like groceries, dining out and travel. Instead of using that card for those purchases, you could pair it with a grocery card, restaurant card or travel card to get the most bang for your buck.

The bottom line

By using the right card to watch your favorite shows, you could earn cash back or points on those streaming service subscriptions. Then, you can redeem your rewards to cover future subscriptions, pay for travel or buy snacks for the next streaming night.

Just keep in mind it’s not worth going into debt to chase rewards. So there’s no need to subscribe to streaming services you won’t use often — instead, look for ways to earn rewards in other everyday categories.

Frequently asked questions

Should I use a credit card for streaming services? Caret Down Icon Yes, you can pay for streaming services with a credit card. And it doesn’t hurt to earn rewards when you do, as long as you’re not going into credit card debt. Make sure the subscriptions you pay for fit into your budget and aren’t going unused.

Do I have too many subscriptions? Caret Down Icon If you can’t remember everything you’re subscribing to, continuously run out of discretionary money or pay for something monthly that you only use occasionally, you might have too many subscriptions. But the biggest red flag is if you’re no longer able to save money or pay off debt. Subscriptions can be easy to overlook, but reaching your financial goals takes ongoing attention and planning.

How can you budget for streaming services? Caret Down Icon Start by tracking every subscription charge you get per month. Ask yourself: Am I still watching shows on this platform? Would I be better off canceling this subscription and only paying for it when I really need it? Then, create a budget that accounts for those subscriptions while still meeting your other financial goals. For example, if you want to save $50 more per month, you might need to cut that money from somewhere else in your budget — like a couple of those five streaming subscriptions you’re currently paying for. You could pick just one streaming service to watch for now, and switch to another service later.

