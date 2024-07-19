Top credit card perks for 2024
Key takeaways
- Credit cards often offer more value in perks and benefits rather than just points, miles, or cash back.
- Top travel credit cards come with perks like airport lounge access, airline companion passes, lost baggage coverage, complimentary upgrades and statement credits for travel expenses.
- Everyday shoppers can also benefit from credit card perks like statement credits for popular retailers, purchase protection, extended warranties and cellphone protection.
If you’re looking for the best credit card perks of 2024, it’s time to start thinking beyond points, miles and cash back. Credit cards often entice new cardholders with juicy sign-up bonuses and high-value rewards, but sometimes the real long-term value of a credit card lies not in its rewards but in its perks and benefits.
Which credit card has the best perks? It depends on what you’re looking for. Some cards offer benefits like extended warranties and cellphone protection plans. Other cards offer statement credits on popular brands and retailers. The best travel credit cards often come with membership passes to airport lounges, access to travel insurance and annual statement credits for flights or other travel purchases — plus a few under-the-radar perks like concierge service, advance ticket purchases and more.
That’s why we put together this guide to credit card perks. Whether you’re a frequent flyer looking for an annual companion pass or a foodie who could use a DoorDash DashPass membership, we’ve got tips and tricks to help you find the best card to fit your lifestyle. Plus, we’ll highlight a few credit card perks you might not even know existed, such as complimentary museum passes.
Top credit card travel perks
Frequent travelers who choose the right credit card can gain access to credit card perks that make their trips more affordable, stress-free and, in some cases, luxurious. With benefits like TSA PreCheck statement credits and airport lounge access, savvy travel card carriers know that the right card can save them both time and money on their next trip — and if your credit card comes with travel insurance, you’ll be even better prepared to handle whatever your travel might bring.
Here’s our list of the best travel credit card perks of 2024, including a few you might not be aware of:
Airport lounge access
Many of today’s best travel credit cards serve as your ticket into V.I.P. lounges at airports across the world. It typically takes a strong credit score and a high annual fee to qualify for cards offering airport lounge access, but carrying one will allow you to kick back and relax on your travel days. Depending on the route you take, different cards can get you access to Capital One Lounges, a Priority Pass Select membership, American Airlines’s Admirals Club, Amex Centurion Lounges and more.
Airline companion passes
While many airlines allow you to earn companion passes through their loyalty programs, a few top airline credit cards offer these discounted companion tickets as one of their credit card perks. Some airline credit cards, such as the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card, require a minimum spending requirement before you can access a companion pass. Other cards, including the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, give you one companion pass to a domestic, Caribbean or Central American destination each account anniversary after you renew your card.
Lost baggage coverage
If you’re a frequent flyer, you probably don’t want to have to worry about what happens if your bag gets lost, which is why several travel credit cards offer lost luggage coverage that can reimburse travelers for what would otherwise be an expensive inconvenience. The American Express® Gold Card, for example, covers loss, damage or theft for up to $1,250 for carry-on baggage and $500 for checked bags. If your travel credit card is a Visa Infinite card, like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, up to $3,000 in lost luggage protection is also included as one of your benefits.
Complimentary checked bags
Airlines like JetBlue, United, Delta and American Airlines offer co-branded credit cards that come with free checked bags. In most cases, your first checked bag is free — and so is the first checked bag of a select number of traveling companions. For frequent flyers with families who check bags every time they travel, this can lead to hundreds in savings over a short period of time.
Complimentary upgrades
Many travel, airline and hotel credit cards can bump you up to top-tier suites, give you seats with more leg room, and in some cases, even get you into first class. Some credit cards let you fast-track your loyalty status with a hotel or airline, boosting your ability to earn benefits and rewards. Options from Alaska, Delta, Hilton and Chase stand out as can’t-miss upgrade cards.
Complimentary bookings
Some of the best travel perks include free nights and free flights — and although you still have to pay taxes on the ticket or room, these complimentary bookings are excellent ways to save money. Many of the top hotel credit cards offer free nights to cardholders, and you can also learn how to use loyalty programs to earn your way into a free flight or stay.
Travel statement credits
Many of the best travel credit cards include statement credits to help offset the cost of Global Entry and TSA PreCheck membership. Other travel credit cards, including the Chase Sapphire Preferred® and the Amex Gold Card, include statement credits that can be put towards common travel expenses like hotel or Uber bookings. Premium travel cards often include annual statement credits worth hundreds of dollars.
Travel insurance and rental car insurance
A select number of today’s best travel credit cards offer travel insurance packages that include trip cancellation and interruption coverage as well as luggage protection. Some travel insurance plans may even include emergency evacuation coverage, so pay attention to the fine print as you compare offers. You might also want to look for travel cards that offer rental car insurance packages, especially if you like to rent cars when you visit new locations.
Roadside dispatch/roadside assistance
Whether it’s a tow, flat tire, breakdown, lost key or similar mishap, a credit card with roadside assistance can get you the help you need to get back on the road safely. While credit card roadside assistance programs can help you out in an emergency, they aren’t necessarily free — so expect to pay a small fee every time help comes your way.
Advance ticket purchases for events
Many people don’t realize that their credit cards may also be V.I.P. passes for local entertainment and events. You can get exclusive access to concerts, highly sought-out restaurants, sporting events and more thanks to credit card experience programs like Capital One Entertainment and Citi Entertainment.
Concierge services
Having a personal vacation assistant can make your trips all the more relaxing. Cards that come with concierge service aren’t hard to come by, but most people don’t take the time to explore the advantages of this hidden credit card perk. Visa, Citi, Amex and Mastercard all have their own concierge services, so see what happens if you use your complimentary concierge to help you plan your next vacation.
Museum admission
You may not realize that Bank of America credit cards come with access to a unique program called Museums On Us. This little-known credit card perk can get you free admission to over 225 cultural institutions during the first weekend of each month. You only get one free general admission per cardholder, so the rest of your family and friends may need to purchase their own tickets, but it’s still a great way to save money while exploring art, science and history.
Top credit card shopping perks
Everyday shoppers can also take advantage of credit card perks — and whether you’re hoping to avoid identity theft, redeem annual credits at popular retailers or save money on your next Walmart run, today’s best credit cards offer benefits that can help streamline your shopping experience.
Here are some of the best credit card perks to be aware of, including a few money-saving opportunities you don’t often hear about.
Retail statement credits
Many credit cards offer annual statement credits for popular retailers and brands. The Platinum® Card from American Express, for example, comes with an $155 Walmart+ membership credit, $100 in statement credits towards Saks Fifth Avenue ($50 semiannually) and up to $200 in annual Uber Cash credits. Uber and Lyft statement credits are common credit card perks, as are credits towards DoorDash, streaming services, Amazon, restaurants and more.
Purchase protection
If you buy something that gets stolen or damaged, a credit card with purchase protection could ensure that the item is reimbursed or replaced. Many people forget about their credit card’s purchase protection benefits, but you can save both money and peace of mind with this important credit card perk.
Price matching
Sometimes referred to as “price protection,” this perk allows you to get a little money back if you happen to make a purchase and later find that item for a cheaper price. This is one of those little-known credit card perks that not everybody takes advantage of, so make sure you pay attention to it!
Extended warranty
On top of the warranty you sometimes get when making a large purchase, many credit cards offer extended warranty plans to protect shoppers. If you’re using your credit card to fund a large purchase, consider using a card that comes with extended warranty protection.
Cellphone protection
With this perk, your card gets you access to an ongoing cellphone protection plan that can help you with replacing your phone or when dealing with repairs. You may have to pay a small deductible, but a credit card with cellphone insurance could be worth your while.
Identity theft and fraud protection
Almost a staple of credit cards at this point, this perk can help protect you against identity theft and other forms of credit card fraud. Many identity theft assistance programs also offer credit monitoring and access to a free credit score, which can come in handy if you’re working to build your credit over time.
The bottom line
Many of the best credit card perks in 2024 are travel perks like airport lounge access and free hotel stays, but everyday spenders can also take advantage of credit card benefits like extended warranties and price matching. If you’re looking for a credit card that offers the best perks, make sure to look beyond the points, miles and cash back offered as rewards for purchases. Instead, pay careful attention to the statement credits, purchase protections and travel benefits that come with the card.
