Growing up in the DC Metropolitan area, I was interested in the world of finance at a young age. As I’ve grown older and made more connections, it’s become apparent that the need-to-knows of personal finance aren’t taught widely enough. I want to help not only my peers, but everyone in need of financial aid by spreading the basics of saving, budgeting and understanding credit cards as a route to becoming knowledgeable on how to handle your money.

— Joey Robinson