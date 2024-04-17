Money is as complicated as it is personal. What works for one doesn’t for another. Knowledge is power, and the more empowered every person is, the better our world will be.

John Puterbaugh is a senior director for editorial for Bankrate, where he leads coverage of consumer lending, credit cards, student loans, and other related topics. John has nearly two decades of experience leading editorial teams in newspapers and other service journalism businesses. He has a particular passion for all things money and financial empowerment, and nothing motivates him more than helping people make their own best money moves.

Before Bankrate, John worked for CNET, NextAdvisor, and the Chicago Tribune, among others. John’s mission as a personal finance journalist is to help readers the same way he’d help his mom or close friends with a money question or challenge.

John lives in Charlotte, North Carolina with his wife and two children. When he's not working, John can be found at his kids' sporting events, running and cycling, playing soccer, or cooking something super complicated at home.