5 tips for first-time flyers

Key takeaways Plan what to pack so that you can avoid baggage fees and extra hassle at the airport.

Consider signing up for an airline rewards program and a starter travel credit card to travel on points and miles in the future.

Know how you’re going to get to and from the airport.

Make sure to bring the right credit cards based on your destination.

I remember my first flight: I was 15 and my mom and I had a charter flight to Rome. From the moment the plane soared above the clouds — on my way to a city full of art, pizza and Vespas — I became quite addicted to flying.

If you’ve never flown before, you may be worried about how it will go, especially if you’re flying internationally or with multiple stops. If that’s the case, you’re in the right place. Here are some tips for first-time flyers that can help set up a smooth journey from start to finish.

1. Plan your luggage and make cuts where you can

First things first, let’s start with your luggage. Here are some tips:

Write down everything you want to take with you. Then, go over the list and try to cross out about half of it. Make those hard choices. For instance, I prefer physical books, but you better believe it's my Kindle that vacations with me. Bring something warm on board. Airports and planes are notoriously chilly. A light, compact jacket is a great choice since you can easily take it on and off and store it as you move through different temperature zones.

Weigh your luggage before your flight to make sure it isn't over the weight limit. You can also buy digital luggage scales that are small enough to slip into your bag so that you can weigh your luggage on the way back (in the event that you purchase souvenirs that may add to your bag's weight).

Check what you can and can't have in your luggage and carry-on bags. This may differ by destination if you're traveling abroad.

Mind the fees. If you check your luggage, you'll typically have to pay a fee — for example, the first bag on domestic flights usually costs around $35. Heavy bags will require a higher fee, and so will your second and third bags. However, there are many credit cards that will allow you to get your first checked bag for free, which may be worth looking into if you plan to start traveling more frequently.

Consider traveling light with a carry-on bag instead of a checked bag. I admit that I do this wherever I go and no matter how long the trip is. It's simply more convenient. I learned this the hard way when I returned from an overseas trip and couldn't get my luggage off the carousel because it weighed almost as much as I did. Embarrassing, truly.

2. Sign up for an airline rewards program

Almost every airline has a rewards program that allows you to earn airline miles that you can later redeem for airfare, seat upgrades and more.

When you’re flying for the first time — whether it’s because you don’t travel often or you’re only starting your journey as a travel junkie — you most likely won’t have an airline you’re loyal to. That’s completely fine. For those who travel regularly, airline loyalty may pay off, while others (like myself) are only loyal to the best deal.

Whichever type of traveler you may be, there’s no reason not to sign up for a rewards program offered by the airline you’re flying with. It’s free and easy to sign up, and if you fly with the airline again, you’ll continue to earn miles. If not, you might be able to use that airline to book a flight with a partner airline.

3. Apply for a travel credit card

You may want to consider getting a travel credit card that earns flexible rewards that you can transfer to an airline loyalty program (if the transfer rate is good), which can help you save on airfare. For example, I have the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, and Air Canada is one of Capital One’s transfer partners. With this partner, 1,000 Capital One miles will transfer to 1,000 Aeroplan points.

So, let’s say I’d like to go to Toronto for a few days. Let’s also say I have 16,000 points on my Venture X and 15,000 points in my Aeroplan account that I earned on previous flights. My 16,000 Capital One miles will transfer to 16,000 Aeroplan points, and now I have 31,000 points in my Aeroplan account — just what I need to book economy, and I’ll only have to pay taxes and fees. Nice.

Not to mention, some credit cards offer TSA PreCheck or Global Entry credits plus airport lounge access. Read: fast security lines and a fancy space to wait for your flight in. My Venture X made me used to such comforts, and I can’t go back.

4. Plan transport to and from the airport

Plan to arrive at the airport ahead of time — you never know how long it will take to get through security. I usually arrive two to three hours before a flight, and I like giving myself extra time when I’m flying abroad. Additionally, I recommend checking in online so that you don’t have to stand in the check-in line.

You should also know how you’re going to get to and from the airport. I used to take an Uber when I had the American Express® Gold Card. This card offers up to $120 in Uber Cash per year ($10 per month, expiring at the end of the month). There are other cards that are great for ridesharing, too.

Alternatively, you may want to rent a car at your destination so you can use it to get around during a trip. If that’s the case, check if your credit card offers an auto rental collision damage waiver, which provides protection if you’re in an accident or your rental car is stolen or damaged. For instance, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offers an auto rental collision damage waiver for car rentals purchased with your card, which will protect you against damage or theft, up to the cash value of the car.

5. Check your cards before you go

If you’re traveling abroad, it’s a good idea to take a credit card that’s more likely to be accepted everywhere (like Visa or Mastercard) and doesn’t include foreign transaction fees.

For example, the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card can be a good choice for traveling abroad since it comes with no annual fee or foreign transaction fees, and it earns 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases. But if you’re ready for a travel credit card, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card can be a nice starter travel card to consider since it comes with no foreign transaction fees, a lower annual fee for a travel card ($95) and the chance to earn 2X miles on all purchases.

The bottom line

First-time flying can be a breeze if you follow these tips. And when you’re ready to travel more, you may want to consider acquiring one of the top travel credit cards available today, which can help you to earn rewards and benefits that may pay for airline tickets, luggage, lounge access and more — all of which will help make your next trip even better (and cheaper).