Raychelle Heath

Personal Finance Contributor

Raychelle Heath is a freelance writer who began working with Bankrate in 2019. She has covered such topics as the best credit cards to use abroad and how to maximize credit card rewards. She’s originally from South Carolina, but has recently adopted the life of a digital nomad. When she isn’t writing, she can be found teaching yoga and meditation or participating in arts outreach initiatives.

