Guide to Air France/KLM Flying Blue
Key Takeaways
- Flying Blue is the frequent flyer program for Air France, KLM and Transavia.
- Miles earned through the Flying Blue program can be used to purchase airfare, cabin upgrades, baggage fees, hotel stays and more.
- Flying Blue airlines are also members of the SkyTeam alliance, which makes Flying Blue miles some of the most useful frequent flyer miles available.
- In addition to earning miles on flights with Flying Blue and SkyTeam partners, several of the top credit card rewards programs allow you to transfer points to Flying Blue at a 1:1 ratio.
The Air France/KLM Flying Blue program is one of the best frequent flyer programs for those who want to book affordable award flights to Europe in economy or business class. It’s also one of the easiest programs to accrue points in, thanks to the fact that it’s a transfer partner of American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One miles, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards, HSBC Rewards and Wells Fargo Rewards. Flying Blue is also a partner of Bilt Rewards, which is a loyalty program that helps people earn rewards on rent payments.
This means you can earn points or miles with a range of flexible travel credit cards over time, then transfer them to your Flying Blue account and pool them all together when you’re ready.
If you are wondering what Air France/KLM Flying Blue miles are worth or the best ways to earn miles, you should know that this program is full of surprises and unique ways to extract additional value. Read on to get an overview of this program and the best ways to use your miles.
Flying Blue basics
First off, you should know that Flying Blue is the frequent flyer program of multiple airlines — including Air France, KLM and Transavia. Since Air France and KLM are considerably larger than Transavia, you’ll mostly see this program associated with these two airlines.
It’s also worth noting that Air France, KLM and other program airlines are part of the SkyTeam airline alliance, so you can seamlessly use rewards from this program to book flights with Delta Airlines and other partners within this alliance.
How to earn Flying Blue miles
There are quite a few ways to earn Flying Blue miles, which you can use to book for flight awards and a handful of other options.
Fly with Air France, KLM or partner airlines
Like other frequent flyer programs, Flying Blue lets you earn miles when you fly with an eligible airline. Generally speaking, you’ll earn miles based on your status level with Flying Blue and on each euro you spend on Air France and KLM marketed flights. For example:
-
Explorer members earn 4X miles per euro spent
-
Silver members earn 6X miles per euro spent
-
Gold members earn 7X miles per euro spent
-
Platinum members earn 8X miles per euro spent
-
Ultimate members earn 9X miles per euro spent
Book other types of travel with partners
The Flying Blue program also lets members earn miles when booking with various partners — including car rental companies, online excursion booking platforms, hotel brands and more.
Use a Flying Blue credit card
The Air France KLM World Elite Mastercard®* is available to applicants in the United States, and it offers a generous welcome bonus as well as miles on all your purchases. This card currently offers 70,000 bonus miles and 40 Experience Points (XP) when you sign up and spend $3,000 on purchases within 90 days of account opening. You’ll also receive 60 XP upon approval.
In addition to the welcome bonus, this card earns 3X miles on direct purchases with Air France, KLM and SkyTeam members. All other purchases earn 1.5X miles, and you’ll also receive 5,000 miles each year on your account anniversary when you make $50 or more in purchases on your card within that year. Other cardmember benefits include priority check-in, free selection of standard seats, one free extra checked bag on SkyTeam flights and more. An $89 annual fee applies.
Transfer flexible travel rewards to Flying Blue
As mentioned, Flying Blue is a transfer partner of American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One miles, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards, HSBC Rewards and Wells Fargo Rewards. This means you can focus on earning flexible rewards with eligible credit cards from any of these programs, and then transfer your rewards to Flying Blue when you’re ready to make a redemption.
Shop through the online portal
You can also earn bonus Flying Blue miles through the Flying Blue Shop for Miles portal.
Book hotels with the Flying Blue Hotels for Miles platform
The Flying Blue Hotels for Miles portal lets you earn (or spend) miles for eligible hotel bookings. While offers vary by location and your travel dates, you can earn up to 10,000 miles for each night you book through the platform.
You can pay for your stay with cash to earn miles, use a combination of cash and miles for your booking or redeem Flying Blue miles to pay for your booking. Some partner hotel programs found in this portal include Accor Live Limitless, Hilton Honors, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Bonvoy, Radisson Rewards and more.
How to redeem Flying Blue miles
When it comes to redeeming Flying Blue miles, you won’t find a shortage of options. Here are the best ways to use miles in this program.
Book an award flight
Flying Blue is an excellent program to use for travel awards to and from the continental U.S. to Hawaii and the U.S. to the Caribbean. This is mainly due to the many routes you can access with this program through the SkyTeam alliance.
However, the program really shines when it comes to its affordable flight awards to Europe. You can frequently find one-way economy flights to cities like Amsterdam and Paris starting at 15,000 miles, as well as one-way Business class flights in lie-flat seats starting at around 69,000 miles.
Note that you can also use miles to upgrade a paid flight into a premium cabin, or to cover baggage fees, seat selections and more.
Look into Flying Blue Promo rewards
Flying Blue also offers even better value with its Promo rewards program, which is an ongoing flight deal program that offers awards for fewer miles than usual. While these offers change frequently, you can find deals like (accurate as of writing):
-
Amsterdam, Netherlands to Madrid, Spain starting at 5,625 miles one-way
-
Paris, France to Rome, Italy starting at 5,625 miles one-way
-
Europe to Seattle, Washington starting at 15,000 miles one-way
Shop in the Flying Blue store
You can also use miles to shop in the Flying Blue store, although this option isn’t recommended since you’ll get less-than-average value for each mile you redeem. But if you do choose this option, you can get items like a Sony Wireless BT Headset for 15,596 miles or an Yves Saint Laurent miniature fragrance set for 20,345 miles (accurate as of writing).
Book hotels through Hotels for Miles
As previously mentioned, you can use your miles to book hotels through the Flying Blue Hotels for Miles portal. Use your miles or pay using Miles & Cash to book rooms at over 400,000 properties around the world.
Donate, transfer or gift miles
You can also donate Flying Blue miles to a range of partner charities, including Miles4Migrants and UNICEF. You can also transfer miles to another Flying Blue member or gift them to a loved one.
How much are Flying Blue miles worth?
According to our points and miles valuations, Flying Blue miles are worth approximately 1.3 cents each, on average — although they may be worth significantly more or less depending on how you spend them and who you spend them with. This makes these miles worth more than American AAdvantage miles (about 1.0 cents each) and around the same as Delta SkyMiles (about 1.2 cents each).
How do Flying Blue miles compare to other programs?
The chart below shows how Flying Blue miles stack up against the rewards value of other popular frequent flyer programs.
|Airline loyalty program
|Bankrate value
|Air France/KLM Flying Blue
|
1.1 cents to 1.5 cents
|Southwest Rapid Rewards
|
1.5 cents
|Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles
|
0.7 cents
|Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
|
2.9 cents
|American AAdvantage
|
1.0 cents
|Delta SkyMiles
|
1.2 cents
|JetBlue TrueBlue
|
1.3 cents
|Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
|
2.6 cents
Flying Blue elite status
Flying Blue elite status is determined based on how much you fly and spend with Flying Blue airlines and eligible partners, which leads to you earning a program currency called Experience Points (XP). Note that you can also get a boost toward elite status by earning XP with the Air France KLM World Elite Mastercard (terms apply).
The chart below shows some of the main benefits you’ll get for reaching each elite status tier with Flying Blue.
|Elite status tier
|Flying Blue Explorer
|Flying Blue Silver
|Flying Blue Gold
|Flying Blue Platinum
|Flying Blue Ultimate
|Earning rate
|4X miles per euro spent
|6X miles per euro spent
|7X miles per euro spent
|8X miles per euro spent
|9X miles per euro spent
|Checked baggage benefit
|None
|1 extra checked bag on eligible flights
|1 extra checked bag on eligible flights
|2 extra checked bags on eligible flights
|2 extra checked bags on eligible flights
|Lounge access
|N/A
|Access to some lounges for a fee; applies to international flights operated by a SkyTeam partner
|Free access for you and 1 guest on eligible same-day international flights operated by an eligible airline
|Free access for you and 1 guest on eligible same-day international flights operated by an eligible airline
|Free access for you and up to 8 guests on eligible same-day international flights operated by an eligible airline
|SkyTeam status
|N/A
|SkyTeam Elite (includes priority service at check-in, baggage drop-off and boarding)
|SkyTeam Elite Plus (includes priority service at check-in, baggage drop-off, boarding, immigration, security, ticket offices, transfer desks and baggage delivery)
|SkyTeam Elite Plus (includes priority service at check-in, baggage drop-off, boarding, immigration, security, ticket offices, transfer desks and baggage delivery)
|SkyTeam Elite Plus (includes priority service at check-in, baggage drop-off, boarding, immigration, security, ticket offices, transfer desks and baggage delivery)
|Access to premium seats on Air France/KLM
|N/A
|Free 24 hours before departure
|Free 72 hours before departure
|Free
|Free
Flying Blue partners
Some of the current partners you can earn (or spend) miles with include (but are not limited to):
Top credit cards for earning Flying Blue miles
Air France KLM World Elite Mastercard
-
As mentioned, the Air France KLM World Elite Mastercard* is available to U.S. applicants. It comes with an $89 annual fee and a welcome offer of 70,000 miles and 40 XP when you spend $3,000 within 90 days of account opening. As for rewards, you’ll earn 3X miles per dollar on direct purchases with Air France, KLM and SkyTeam member airlines, plus 1.5X miles per dollar on all other purchases.
Plus, you can get 60 XP after card approval, 20 XP each year on your card anniversary and 5,000 miles each account anniversary after you spend $50 or more on purchases within the previous anniversary year. This card also comes with no foreign transaction fees.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
-
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, which comes with a $95 annual fee, offers a welcome bonus of 60,000 points after you spend $4,000 within the first 3 months of account opening. For rewards, you’ll earn 5X points on travel through the Chase TravelSM portal; 5X points on Lyft rides (through March 31, 2025); 5X points on purchases of Peleton equipment and accessories over $150 (maximum of 25,000 total points, offer ends March 31, 2025); 3X points on dining, select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs); 2X points on other travel; and 1X points on other purchases.
Notably, this card allows you to transfer Chase points to a number of airline and hotel partners at a 1:1 ratio, including the Air France/KLM Flying Blue program. It also comes with benefits like trip cancellation/interruption insurance, auto rental coverage, baggage delay insurance, trip delay reimbursement, travel and emergency assistance services, purchase protection and extended warranty coverage. However, if you’re looking for a premium credit card with even more travel perks, you may want to consider the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s sibling card, the Chase Sapphire Reserve®.
American Express® Gold Card
-
The American Express® Gold Card is a good all-around rewards card for people who spend a lot on both travel and dining. It offers 4X points at restaurants worldwide (up to $50,000 in purchases per year, then 1X points), 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year, then 1X points), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or via American Express Travel, 2X points on prepaid hotels and other eligible travel purchases via Amex Travel and 1X points on all other purchases. As a welcome offer, you can earn 60,000 points after spending $6,000 within the first 6 months of card membership. A $325 annual fee applies.
Some key benefits of this card include up to $120 annually ($10 per month) in dining credits at eligible restaurants, up to $120 annually ($10 per month) in Uber Cash, up to a $100 experience credit when you book a minimum two-night stay with The Hotel Collection through American Express Travel, up to $100 in credits per year for Resy purchases in the U.S. (up to $50 semi-annually, enrollment required), the ability to transfer Amex points to Amex airline and hotel partners (including Air France/KLM Flying Blue), no foreign transaction fees, car rental loss and damage insurance and baggage insurance.
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
-
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes with a $395 annual fee, which is on the lower end for premium travel cards. It comes with a welcome offer of 75,000 miles after you spend $4,000 within the first 3 months, along with ongoing rewards: 10X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals through Capital One Travel and 2X miles on all other purchases.
Like the other cards on this list, Capital One Venture X cardholders can transfer miles to the Air France/KLM Flying Blue program (plus numerous other travel partners). Other notable card benefits include up to $300 in annual travel credits for Capital One Travel bookings, up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, 10,000 bonus miles (worth $100 in travel) every account anniversary and unlimited access to Capital One and Priority Pass lounges.
Citi Strata Premier℠ Card
-
The Citi Strata Premier℠ Card offers 10X points per dollar on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked through the Citi Travel portal. It also earns 3X points on air travel, restaurant, supermarket, gas station, and other hotel purchases plus 1X points on all other purchases. Additionally, this card comes with a $95 annual fee and a welcome offer of 75,000 points after you spend $4,000 within the first 3 months of account opening.
Notable card benefits include the ability to transfer points to Citi travel partners (including Air France/KLM Flying Blue), $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) on bookings through CitiTravel.com and no foreign transaction fees.
Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card
-
The Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card allows you to earn Wells Fargo Rewards which can be transferred to the Air France/KLM Flying Blue program at a 1:1 ratio. The card itself earns 5X points on hotel purchases, 4X points on airline purchases, 3X points on restaurant and other travel purchases and 1X points on all other purchases. It also comes with a welcome bonus of 60,000 points when you make $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
Additionally, this card comes with a $50 annual statement credit toward airline purchases (minimum airline purchase of $50 required). You’ll also enjoy trip cancellation/interruption coverage, lost baggage reimbursement, cellphone protection and a host of Visa Signature benefits. You get all of this and more for an annual fee of just $95.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
The bottom line
Flying Blue is an excellent rewards program that offers members the opportunity to fly for less. With dozens of partners and multiple ways to earn rewards, earning and spending Flying Blue miles is super easy and extremely useful — especially if you frequently book flights to and from Europe.
One of the easiest ways to earn Flying Blue miles is through a credit card transfer partner. Most of the major credit card rewards programs partner with Flying Blue, so be sure to compare the best travel rewards cards before making a decision on which card is right for you.
*The information about the Air France KLM World Elite Mastercard® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
